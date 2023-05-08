 

Monday, May 8, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 40. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Friday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
