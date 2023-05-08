7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday – Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night – A slight chance of showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 40. North wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Friday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
