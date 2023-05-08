Area Man Escapes Injuries After Vehicle Rolls Over Along Route 66

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injuries after his vehicle rolled onto an embankment to avoid a collision on Saturday afternoon in Jenks Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash occurred around 2:37 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, on State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say 32-year-old Jacob A. Himelsbaugh, of Rochester, failed to make a safe turn into a parking lot in his 1997 Chevrolet GMT and failed to yield to the right of a 2019 Ford Transit operated by 47-year-old Jamie A. Glass Sr., of Franklin.

Glass was able to avoid impact with Himelsbaugh’s vehicle; however, his vehicle left the roadway and rolled over in an embankment.

Both drivers were using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

Glass’ vehicle sustained disabling damage.

According to police, Himelsbaugh was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on the scene by Marienville Fire Company and East Main Towing.

