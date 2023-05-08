Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Overnight Fruit Salad

The perfect recipe for May!

Ingredients

3 large eggs, beaten

1/4 cup sugar



1/4 cup white vinegar2 tablespoons butter2 cups green grapes2 cups miniature marshmallows1 can (20 ounces) pineapple chunks, drained1 can (15 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained2 medium firm bananas, sliced2 cups heavy whipping cream, whipped1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions

-In a double boiler over medium heat, cook and stir eggs, sugar, and vinegar until the mixture is thickened and reaches 160°. Remove from the heat; stir in butter. Cool.

-In a large serving bowl, combine grapes, marshmallows, pineapple, oranges, and bananas; add cooled dressing and stir to coat. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Just before serving, fold in whipped cream and pecans.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.