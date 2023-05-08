 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Driver Suffers Head Injuries As Vehicle Slams into Trees Along Route 899

Monday, May 8, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

hd-wallpaper-gaed49051a_1920 (1)BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was injured and taken to a nearby hospital after his vehicle crashed into trees along State Route 899 on Friday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash took place at 3:57 p.m. on Friday, May 5, on State Route 899, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by 45-year-old Robert P. Synowiec, of Pittsburgh, was traveling north and started to navigate a right-hand curve in the roadway.

The vehicle proceeded to exit the righthand curve when it started drifting off the roadway and into the grass. It then traveled approximately 102 feet before striking a tree with its left rear end.

Upon striking the tree, Synowiec’s car began to spin counterclockwise and struck another tree with its passenger side door.

Synowiec suffered minor head injuries and was transported to Brookville Hospital for assessment. He was using a seat belt.

According to police, Synowiec was issued a traffic warning.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.