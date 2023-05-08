Driver Suffers Head Injuries As Vehicle Slams into Trees Along Route 899

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was injured and taken to a nearby hospital after his vehicle crashed into trees along State Route 899 on Friday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash took place at 3:57 p.m. on Friday, May 5, on State Route 899, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2014 Dodge Charger driven by 45-year-old Robert P. Synowiec, of Pittsburgh, was traveling north and started to navigate a right-hand curve in the roadway.

The vehicle proceeded to exit the righthand curve when it started drifting off the roadway and into the grass. It then traveled approximately 102 feet before striking a tree with its left rear end.

Upon striking the tree, Synowiec’s car began to spin counterclockwise and struck another tree with its passenger side door.

Synowiec suffered minor head injuries and was transported to Brookville Hospital for assessment. He was using a seat belt.

According to police, Synowiec was issued a traffic warning.

