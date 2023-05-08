Featured Local Job: Director of Domestic Relations

Clarion County has an opening for a full-time Director of Domestic Relations.

POSITION: Director of Domestic Relations Non-Exempt, Full-Time 70 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Domestic Relations

PAY GRADE: $18.50-$22.90 per hour

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To ensure overall office policy and procedure compliance. The Director will provide administrative staff support to improve office processes along with continued knowledge of local, state and federal law.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Conduct conferences and back up to Conference Officer.

Conduct enforcement/contempt conferences.

Prepare orders for Judge for conferences, outside agreements, reinstatements, terminations, contempt’s, bench warrants, etc.

Prepare IV-D Reimbursements monthly. Reconcile with County Treasurer on monthly expenses and complete the BCSE calculations for monthly reimbursement on expenses. Conform to the state timeline for these reports for maximum reimbursements.

Pay monthly bills through requisition and submit IV-D reimbursement/incentive checks to Treasurer.

Prepare Annual Budget for Bureau of Child Support Enforcement (BCSE) Cooperative Agreement and for Judge review/approval.

Supervise Staff and implements all office procedures based on maximum incentives per Cooperative Agreement.

Bank Reconciliation. (Support Account)

Financials: Submit OTC payments to SCDU via computer for processing and prepare bank deposits and process monthly court costs and deposit at the Treasurer’s office.

Attend Directors Conference, Domestic Relations Association of Pennsylvania (DRAP) State Conference, Western DRAP, and all other necessary trainings and conferences to better establish the Child Support Program.

Consult with Staff Attorney/Judge when necessary.

Handle client complaints regarding payments, insurance, enforcement, employment etc. by calling employers, insurance companies, SCDU (State Centralized Disbursement Unit), other State Agencies, Attorneys etc. to satisfy the client/case problems.

Prepare and conform to any pre-audit requests by County/State/Federal.

Coordinate all outside meetings with agencies that co-exist with DRS such as CYS, APO, DPW and the Welfare to Work Program.

Read daily production mail and proceed accordingly with any new information being implemented by the PACSES project.

UIFSA/IFSA – work with conference officer to research cases received via interstate/intrastate for processing and process as back up to the conference officer.

Perform all other related duties as assigned by authorized personnel.

Attend contempt hearings and prepare court orders.

Update and maintain DRS policy and procedures manual.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Report to the President Judge. Receive limited instruction or supervision in carrying out routine day to day tasks.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Provide supervision to Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer, Intake Caseworker, and Conference Officer.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors with adequate lighting, temperature, and ventilation.

Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions.

Works with average indoor exposure to dust/dirt, noise, stress, and disruptions.

Travels periodically to other work sites as needed.

PHYSICAL/ MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to do light work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects up to 20 pounds.

Must be able to pay close attention to detail while being able to concentrate for long periods of time.

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday with occasional standing, walking, twisting, and bending.

Must possess the ability to convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions.

QUALIFICATIONS:

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

An Associates or Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of experience in family law, or a similar combination of experience and education required. Must have strong computer skills, supervisory and accounting experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Ability to work effectively with the public, co-workers, subordinates, and government officials.

Ability to speak and write English fluently and to understand written and spoken English.

Effective communication skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to exercise initiative and problem-solving skills in carrying out job duties, and to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant.

Ability to function independently and to be flexible.

Knowledge of modern office practices and equipment.

Ability to become familiar with various legal publications, legal terminology, and the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedures in order to comprehend various documents and schedule matters as dictated by rule and/or statute.

Skilled in utilizing current word processing and spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Office.

Ability to handle a variety of unrelated issues simultaneously.

Required to maintain strict confidentiality, as specifically set forth in the Court Personnel and Procedures Manual.

Partisan political activity prohibited.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which we are actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

