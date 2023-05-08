Inmates’ Purchases Help Fund Prison Budget; Mental Health Services Present Challenge

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Inmates of the Clarion County Jail are saving the county taxpayers over $100,000.00 each year thanks to their purchases through the prison commissary.

At the May meeting of the Clarion County Probation Board of Inspectors held at the Main Street administrative building, Warden Jeff Hornberger explained the impact of those purchases on the prison budget.

“Quite frankly, profits are generated from the inmates for purchases. We try to use all of the profits for anything that would benefit the inmate’s well-being,” said Hornberger.

“Every sheet, every uniform, every towel, almost everything that the inmates have is not paid by taxpayer money. All of the uniforms, sporting equipment, and different things like that are paid for from this account.”

While purchases include snack items, hygiene, products, and other items for everyday needs, purchases for GTL phones and GTL tablets appear to account for most of the profits.

According to the warden’s report payments for GTL phones totaled $2,850.39 in January; $2,072.44 in February; $2,287.94 in March; and $3,956.65 in April. The GTL phones do not include video, but the GTL tablets offer video; however, use of the tablets is not as high as the phones as reflected in the figures of $963.77 for January; $878.71 in February; and $907.54 in March.

The balance of the prison commissary account presented at the meeting was $96,279.95.

“Any snack items that the inmates buy, including hygiene products or anything they use for everyday needs,” continued Hornberger. “If they have the money, they can purchase their own, and we profit from that. It’s a very small profit, and it’s the same way with the phones. When they use the phone or the mobile kiosk, there’s a small fee for that, and we get a profit for that, as well. All of that money is brought over to the treasurer, and she keeps the records for that.

“You can see there is $96,000.00 in the account, and all of that money will be spent towards the inmate in some way, shape, or form. For instance, all of the heating units in this building have been paid for out of the inmate commissary account. We did 13 units in the last five years. That’s all been paid out of the inmate commissary fund.”

The account has been in existence for 30 years.

Counseling and Suicide Watch

The jail’s counselor has been out due to a medical issue, and Hornberger said the jail is working with other outside agencies until her return.

“Not having our counselor there every day of the week makes it a little bit hard and a little bit frustrating, but we’re working with what we have and calling some outside agencies to come in and talk with inmates.”

Hornberger said a psychiatrist saw 21 inmates during April, and that was higher than usually seen in a given month. Every month is different. Sometimes, we do have a few high months, but it has increased again without somebody there to talk to them. A lot of the security staff aren’t trained in it.”

Eight inmates were placed on suicide watch, and Hornberger said they have been dealing with a lot of those in-house and with the contracted psychiatrist until the counselor returns.

Prison officials look for keywords and specific behaviors to take precautions.

“When we see indicators, they are automatically put in a suicide smock and then get put in a separate area, depending on what degree of behaviors are observed.

A suicide smock is a very heavily lined quilted Velcro suit, one that can’t be tied into tight knots like a jumpsuit, pant legs, and similar things. As much as possible, the possibility of inmates harming themselves through their attire is taken away by the prison, guards, and the administration.

While there are a limited number of ways one could commit suicide and a jail, sometimes, if there’s a will, there’s a way, according to Hornberger.

“One thing we pride ourselves on is we always have religious groups coming in 365 days a year except during COVID,” said Hornberger. “We have religious groups come in almost every night of the week to talk, and they’re all voluntary groups. We don’t make inmates attend. The other groups that come in are outside agencies that have therapists or trained counselors on staff. They haven’t started coming in yet, but I’m just making those arrangements right now.”

District Attorney Drew Welsh said that families sometimes call with concerns about inmates who have raised concerns about mental health or suicidal thoughts.

“I know that sometimes family members will call us if they have concerns, sometimes through preexisting situations or if they get told something heard on a phone from the jail,” Welsh said. “I think the jail takes that into account these calls when they receive them that families are concerned for whatever reason.”

