John M. Schultz, Sr., 99, of Titusville, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at the Titusville Area Hospital.

John was born on December 24, 1923, in Titusville to the late Henry O. and Mary Bailey Schultz.

He married Patricia Preston on June 28, 1947, at St. Titus by Msg. James F. Hopkins.

She preceded him in death on March 7, 2006.

He attended Titusville schools before leaving to join the Army Air Corps during World War II.

He later graduated from Kiski Prepatory School.

John worked at Universal Cyclops Steel Corp. for 37 years, retiring in 1982.

He co-owned Schultz Cycle Shop with his wife Pat until 2000.

John was a member and past elder of the Titusville First Presbyterian Church.

A member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion, and 50-year member of Antique Automobile Club of America.

He was 77 year member and Past Master of Titusville Lodge 754 F&AM, 77 year member and Past High Priest of Cyrus Chapter No.236 Royal Arch Masons, member and Past Thrice Illustrious, Master of Occident Council No. 41 R&SMM, Past District Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Council R&SMM of Pennsylvania, 60 year member and Past Commander of Franklin Commandery No. 44 Knight Templars, 60 year member of Keystone Priory no. 26 Knights of the York Cross of Honor, member of St. John’s Conclave, No. 44 , Red Cross of Constance, member of the Council of Anointed Kings, member of Gateway of the West Council No. 5 Knight Masons, member and Past Governor of Richard M. Bard York Rite College no. 204, recipient Order of The Purple Cross, charter member and Past Preceptor of Bethlehem Tabernacle No. LXXIV, Holy Royal Arch Knight Templar Priests, member and Past Sovereign Master of Peninsula Council No. 87 Allied Masonic Degrees, member of Roland C. Fisher Mark Lodge No. 401, member of Venango Lodge of Perfection, member of New Castle Consistory.

John spent several winters in Florida with his wife and traveled extensively in the United States and Canada, as well as abroad.

He was also a licensed amateur radio operator.

He is survived by his son, John M. Schultz, Jr. of Brentwood, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his brother Robert Schultz.

Visitation will be held on Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home Inc. 303 N. Washington St. Titusville.

A funeral service will be conducted on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at the Titusville First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Vaughn Smith, officiating.

Interment will be at St. Catharines Cemetery with full military rites being observed.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Titusville First Presbyterian Church 216 N. Franklin St. Titusville, PA 16354.

Online condolences can be shared with the family at https://www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com/.

