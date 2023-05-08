On May 5, 2023, John Theodore Morelli passed away surrounded by his family after an extended illness.

He was born January 5, 1937 in Warren, PA to Antonio and Clarinda (Scalise) Morelli.

Both of his parents were born in Italy and immigrated to the United States in the early 1900’s.

John married his junior-high sweetheart Kay Samuelson on July 31, 1959.

They were married for 63+ happy years and she survives.

They enjoyed traveling and were able to spend winters as “snow-birds” in Englewood, FL for many years.

Also surviving are his sons John Morelli, II and wife Heidi, William Morelli and wife Elizabeth, Timothy Morelli and wife Julie, and daughter Amber (Morelli) Plough and husband David.

He is also survived by many grandchildren and extended family including grandsons Joseph Morelli, Brendan Morelli and wife Victoria, Antonio Morelli, Nicolas Morelli, granddaughters Breanne (Morelli) Knepp and husband Preston, Angela (Morelli) Rosen and husband Aaron, Isabella Morelli, Gabriella Morelli, eight great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and family-like friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: brothers Joseph, David and Paul Morelli, sisters Isabelle (Morelli) Maston and Helen (Morelli) See.

John was known as a gentle person with a clever sense of humor who loved talking to all he met.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors and in his workshop.

He was employed in the oil and gas industry.

He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1976 and spent much of his life working hard to care for his family and share a message of hope from the Bible for an earthly paradise with his neighbors.

He will be greatly missed by his family members and friends, including friends in the congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Oil City and Franklin, PA and Manasota Beach, FL.

The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to VNA Hospice of Venango County, the staff at The Caring Place, and Chris Filgrove.

A memorial service will be held at the Franklin Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at 1410 Pittsburgh Rd. Franklin, PA 16323 on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at 3:00pm.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

