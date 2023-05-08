Living History Program at Old Powerhouse Historic Site Set for May 12

WARREN, Pa. — The US Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free, living history interpretive program in Allegheny National Forest on Friday, May 12.

The event will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Old Powerhouse Historic Site along State Route 321 south, 0.8 miles south of the intersection with State Route 59.

All ages are invited to enjoy this living history program performed by Rich Pawling of History Alive!, depicting the history of the local oil and gas industry. Following the presentation, there will be an opportunity to tour the powerhouse building with Forest Service staff.

“We invite you to join us for this unique first-person interpretation on the history of the discovery of oil in Northwestern Pennsylvania, and learn how this new industry and technology shaped the landscape and communities of the region,” said Forest Supervisor Jamie Davidson.

In case of inclement weather, this program will be offered at the pavilion at the Kinzua Beach Recreation Area off of State Route 59. Seating will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs. Free parking is available. No registration is necessary to attend.

This is an Allegheny National Forest Centennial event. Participants will receive a Centennial Passport that encourages them to collect cancellation stamps at Centennial events throughout 2023.

For more information on the Allegheny National Forest Centennial Commemoration, visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/ANFCentennial.

For questions regarding this event, please call the Bradford Ranger District Office at 814-363-6000.

