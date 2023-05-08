Local Man Faces Theft by Deception Charge

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion man has been charged with theft by deception in connection with an incident that occurred in Brookville Borough.

According to court documents, the Brookville Borough Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Cody Glenn Hofius, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Monday, May 1:

Bad Checks

Theft By Deception – False Impression, Misdemeanor 2

According to a criminal complaint, the victim is Magisterial District Court 54-3-03 located at 182 Main Street in Brookville, Jefferson County.

According to the complaint, an officer was assigned an investigation on January 27 of a bad check passed to the victim.

According to the information provided to police by the victim, Cody G. Hofius issued check #128 from his personal checking account on January 23, through a known bank in the amount of $50.00.

This check was returned on January 25 for the reason of not having sufficient funds, the complaint states.

On January 30, the victim sent Hofius a notice informing him of the returned check. This notice informed Hofius that he had 10 days to pay the original amount and a returned check fee totaling $100.00, the complaint indicates.

As of the date of this Affidavit of Probable Cause, Hofius had failed to make proper compensation to the victim, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, it is normal practice for banks to notify both the issuer and the recipient of the returned check for insufficient funds. It is likely that Hofius knew that the check he had issued was returned for insufficient funds. This and the lack of any attempt to pay his debts shows that Hofius had the intent to deprive the victim of the original amount. When Hofius issued check #128 to the victim, it created the impression that the value of the check was $50.00. Investigation shows the value of Hofius’ check created a false impression of its actual value and prevented the victim from obtaining the promised amount of $50.00.

Hofius faces a preliminary hearing on Thursday, June 15, at 2:45 p.m. with Judge Bazylak presiding.

