imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-0Ri5FqPBIJx (1)Lois McGuirk, 93, of Miola, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, after a long bout with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Lois was born November 28, 1929, in Miola to Walter and Florence Love who preceded her in death.

Lois is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Ron Stewart, of Titusville and her son, Dennie McGuirk of Miola.

Also surviving are her two grandsons, Justin and James and 3 great-grandchildren, Addison, Aiden and their mother, Brittany Ann, and Zander and his mother, Jenny.

Lois enjoyed her family, her garden and crocheting along with being the Eucharistic Minister at her church.

Lois worked for Sylvania, Mellon Bank, and at the White Pillars.

There will be no public visitation.

Interment will be in the Miola Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Immaculate Conception Parish: 720 Liberty St. Clarion, PA 16214 or a charity of one’s choice.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


