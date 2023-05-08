Man Killed As Pickup Overturns in President Township

PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police released the details of a crash that killed a 72-year-old man after his pickup rolled over in President Township.

According to a release issued by Franklin-based State Police on Monday, May 8, this crash happened at 10:31 p.m. on Friday, May 5, on Old Ferry Road, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say 72-year-old Frank L. Raszkowski, of Brackenridge, was traveling north when he lost control of his 2019 Chevrolet Colorado.

The pickup traveled off the northeastern side of the roadway, where it overturned onto its passenger side.

Raszkowski was pronounced dead at the scene by Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

A passenger in the pickup—34-year-old JohnPaul L. Smay, of Clarion—was transported to UPMC Northwest by Community Ambulance Service for suspected minor injuries.

Neither Raszkowski nor Smay was using a seat belt.

Police were assisted on the scene by Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department, President Volunteer Fire Department, and Venango Towing.

