Organizers Preparing for Annual Summer Fest in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. – Get ready for an unforgettable summer as Clarion Summer Fest comes to town!

This exciting event spans three event-packed weekends, kicking off on June 1 through June 3, followed by July 6 through July 8, and wrapping up on August 4 through August 7.

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Clarion Summer Fest aims to attract visitors to the area by offering unique and engaging activities. With Pop Up Shops featuring local entrepreneurs, movies at Veterans Memorial Park, KidZone activities, special outdoor events, and a Sidewalk Chalk Art on Main event, you won’t want to miss a moment of the fun.

June’s events will encourage visitors to explore the local trails, river, and bike paths. as well as Pop Up Shops on Saturday, while July will celebrate the community with kids’ scavenger hunt & magic show, Pop Up Shops, and music on 6th Avenue. The weekend in August is all about creativity, with a sidewalk chalk art event and special music and food trucks…and Saturday’s Pop Up Shops.

But, that’s not all. Throughout the summer, all three of Clarion’s local craft breweries, Lost in the Wilds, Mechanistic, and Clarion River Brewing, will be hosting a brewery crawl. Expect special food, live music, and a brewery crawl discount card for unique gifts and giveaways.

Clarion Summer Fest is made possible by the collective efforts of community members and partnerships with organizations including: Destination Clarion Downtown, Clarion Borough, Pennsylvania Small Business Development Center, Clarion Free Library, Clarion River Brewing Co., Clarion River Arts Gallery, and all three outdoor trails including Clarion Chapter of North Country Trail, Rail 66, The Loop and the Clarion Summer Fest community volunteers.

The Summer Fest event began with a grant graciously given by Clarion Blueprint Community, Inc.

These events are made possible through the Clarion Blueprint Community and Hotel Tax grant(s), corporate & local organizations, and a team of volunteers whose goal is to create grassroots community spirit, and encourage support for various local businesses, Pop Up entrepreneurs, outdoor activities, and local arts companies. The goal is to increase tourism, enhance our quality of life, and foster new businesses in Clarion County.

“Clarion Summer Fest is really the heart of the community,” Event Coordinator Nancy Hanna said during Clarion Borough Council’s meeting on Tuesday, May 2. “I want to thank (council) for listening, and also this wonderful committee because we wouldn’t be doing this again.”

Hanna thanked a group of organizers who made the event possible, including Jackie Kriebel, Robin Fillman, Cindy Nellis, and Linda Whitling.

“They’re all part of different aspects in making Clarion Summer Fest happen,” Hanna noted. “We really expanded to try to include the whole community. We’re asking local churches to help, we’re asking Destination Downtown Clarion—they’re our partners in this. The pop up shops are going to be coming.”

For more information, contact The Local Clarion County on Facebook and Event Coordinator, Nancy Hanna at [email protected], or call 708-860-1785.

View the event schedule here.

