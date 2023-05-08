SPONSORED: Rebekah Weckerly Receives Endorsements for Register and Recorder
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — Current Deputy Register and Recorder Rebekah Weckerly, who is seeking the Republican nomination for Clarion County Register and Recorder, has recently received numerous endorsements.
Long-time and current Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer was the first to issue an endorsement for Weckerly when she announced her candidacy for the office of register and Recorder in January.
Mortimer announced early this year he would not be seeking re-election after serving 36 years in the office.
“Rebekah Weckerly is the only candidate for the office who has actual, real-time experience working in the Register and Recorder’s Office, and she will be ready to serve the residents of Clarion County on Day 1,” Mortimer noted in his endorsement of Weckerly.
A parade of endorsements for Weckerly from other county officials has now followed.
Those offering their endorsements for Weckerly include County Prothonotary Jeff Himes, District Attorney Drew Welsh, Treasurer Karyn Montana, and Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss.
In addition, recently retired and well-respected former Sheriff Rex Muncee has also added his endorsement and vote of confidence for the candidacy of Weckerly.
“I’m so appreciative of the support from these trusted county officials and would like to publicly thank them for their support. It’s so reassuring to know that the people in positions to know my work ethic and my dedication to duty and to the public have offered their endorsement of my candidacy,” Weckerly proclaimed.
The Primary Election in Clarion County will be held on Tuesday, May 16. Rebekah Weckerly will be the first candidate listed on the Republican Primary ballot for the Register and Recorder’s position.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.