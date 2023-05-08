State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Report of Indecent Assault on School Bus

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

$500 Worth of Copper Stolen From Local Business

Clarion-based State Police investigated a burglary on State Route 208, near State Route 38, in Salem Township, Clarion County.

Police say $500.00 worth of copper wire was stolen between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

The victim is Gardenscape Transport Inc., of Emlenton.

Indecent Assault in Paint Township

PSP Clarion is investigating an incident of indecent assault that happened on a school bus between two students near Career Lane in Paint Township, Clarion County, at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Police say the victim is a 17-year-old male from Shippenville.

No further details were released.

PFA Violation in Porter Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated a PFA violation that occurred on Falls Road in Porter Township, Clarion County, at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Police say the arrestee is a known 40-year-old New Bethlehem man.

The victim is a 30-year-old New Bethlehem woman.

Burglary in Monroe Township

PSP Clarion investigated a burglary that happened on State Route 68 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 2:07 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

Police say nothing was stolen during the incident.

The victim is a 65-year-old Clarion woman.

State police in Clarion released the above reports on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

