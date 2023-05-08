Terry E. Tobolski, age 78 of Shippenville Health Care, formerly of Clarion died 5/6/23 at the Shippenville Health Care in Shippenville.

Born in New Kensington, Pa on 11/12/1944.

She was the daughter of the late Thomas Farrar and Helen Cox.

She was married to Henry Tobolski on Sept. 5, 1964 in Pittsburgh, he preceded her in death Aug. 19, 2011.

She worked proudly as a nursing assistant for several at Snyder Memorial in Marienville.

Terry was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clarion, loved puzzles and crossword.

She is survived by a son, Leonard Tobolski and wife Amy of Youngsville, Pa and a daughter Jennifer McCleary and husband Tom of Clarion.

A brother Gary Farrar of Pittsburgh, and 6 grandchildren, Cody, Kirstyn, Tyler, Jess, Cooper and Erin along with 5 great grandchildren.

She was preceded by in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 10, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion where funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM with Rev. Rebecca Mihm of the First Presbyterian Church officiating.

Interment will be in the Miola Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation: https://www.michaeljfox.org/.

The family with like to thank the staff of Shippenville Health Care and AseraCare Hospice and I would like to ask you to wear blue or bright colors for her funeral.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.