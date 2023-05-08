UPMC Northwest Offers Free Cancer and Stroke Support Groups Monthly

SENECA, Pa. – UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group the last Monday of each month and a stroke support group on the third Tuesday of every month.

Both groups are open to current patients, cancer/stroke survivors, family members, and caregivers. Cancer support groups help many people cope with the emotional aspects of cancer by providing a safe place to share their feelings and challenges and learn from others who are facing similar situations.

The cancer support group for May will meet on May 22 since the last Monday of the month is Memorial Day. The group meets from 5 to 6 p.m. in the courtyard conference room. Participant should use the Hillman Cancer Center entrance.

Light refreshments will be served. Please call UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest at 814-676-7900 for more information.

The stroke support group, which will offer education, support, and resources for individuals and families who have been affected by a stroke, will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month in conference room A/B. Participants should use the hospital’s main entrance.

For more information about the stroke group, call 814-677-1463 or 1-800-422-8888.

