 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

UPMC Northwest Offers Free Cancer and Stroke Support Groups Monthly

Monday, May 8, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

upmc-nwSENECA, Pa.UPMC Northwest will offer a free cancer support group the last Monday of each month and a stroke support group on the third Tuesday of every month.

Both groups are open to current patients, cancer/stroke survivors, family members, and caregivers. Cancer support groups help many people cope with the emotional aspects of cancer by providing a safe place to share their feelings and challenges and learn from others who are facing similar situations.

The cancer support group for May will meet on May 22 since the last Monday of the month is Memorial Day. The group meets from 5 to 6 p.m. in the courtyard conference room. Participant should use the Hillman Cancer Center entrance.

Light refreshments will be served. Please call UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Northwest at 814-676-7900 for more information.

The stroke support group, which will offer education, support, and resources for individuals and families who have been affected by a stroke, will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month in conference room A/B. Participants should use the hospital’s main entrance.

For more information about the stroke group, call 814-677-1463 or 1-800-422-8888.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.