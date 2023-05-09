AAA: Gas Prices Dip in Pennsylvania

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.778 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.778

Average price during the week of May 1, 2023: $3.790

Average price during the week of May 9, 2022: $4.394

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.768 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.747. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.789 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.669.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.755 Altoona

$3.822 Beaver

$3.793 Bradford

$3.600 Brookville

$3.865 Butler

$3.729 Clarion

$3.674 DuBois

$3.759 Erie

$3.787 Greensburg

$3.853 Indiana

$3.748 Jeannette

$3.882 Kittanning

$3.885 Latrobe

$3.784 Meadville

$3.823 Mercer

$3.646 New Castle

$3.857 New Kensington

$3.759 Oil City

$3.795 Pittsburgh

$3.721 Sharon

$3.762 Uniontown

$3.799 Warren

$3.802 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The price for oil has dropped nearly $20 per barrel recently to the upper $60s, which has resulted in gas prices trending lower. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen eight cents since last week to hit $3.53. Today’s national average is six cents less than a month ago and 78 cents lower than a year ago.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate decreased by $3.06 to settle at $68.60. Oil prices decreased amid ongoing market concerns that rising interest rates will tip the economy into a recession. Additionally, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased by 1.3 million barrels to 459.6 million barrels last week.

According to new data from the EIA, gas demand decreased significantly from 9.51 to 8.62 million barrels per day last week. The drop in demand is more in line with what market observers expected last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1.8 million barrels to 222.9 million barrels. Lower demand, alongside an increase in stocks, has contributed to pushing pump prices lower.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

