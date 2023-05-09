Area State Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville will be conducting a DUI checkpoint within their coverage area.

The checkpoint will be held during the month of June within the patrol area of the PSP Marienville barracks, according to a release issued on Monday, May 8.

It will focus on removing impaired drivers from the highway.

