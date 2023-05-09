 

Area Woman Scammed Out of Over $12K in Gift Cards

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

apple-gf24178a0c_1920 (1)PRESIDENT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a phone scam in which a local woman was tricked into sending an unknown actor over $12,000 in gift cards.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Monday, May 8, the theft occurred between 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, and 12:37 a.m. on Friday, May 5, in President Township, Venango County.

Police say a victim was scammed over the phone and sent over $12,000.00 in gift cards to an unknown actor over four days.

The victim is a 69-year-old Oil City woman.

No further details were released.


