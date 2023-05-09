Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Fluffy Pancakes

Consider this fluffy pancake recipe a special treat!

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar



2 teaspoons baking powder1/2 teaspoon salt1 large egg, room temperature3/4 cup 2% milk1/4 cup shortening or butter, melted

Directions

-In a small bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Combine egg, milk, and shortening; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened.

-Pour batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto a greased hot griddle. Turn when bubbles form on top of pancakes; cook until the second side is golden brown.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.