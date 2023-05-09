Driver Injured as Vehicle Flips Over Multiple Times on I-80 in Scrubgrass Township

SCRUBGRASS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 21-year-old woman was rushed to a nearby hospital after her vehicle flipped over multiple times on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township on Friday evening.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, on Interstate 80 in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County.

Police say 21-year-old Kyra A. Ford, of Conneaut, Ohio, “experienced a physical condition” while operating a 2017 Ford Fusion, causing it to leave the roadway.

The vehicle then rolled over multiple times for approximately 100 yards before coming to final rest in the brush at the bottom of an embankment.

Ford was treated by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service and later transported to Grove City Medical Center for injuries of unknown severity.

She was using a seat belt.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and required a tow.

Police were assisted on the scene by Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, and Hovis Truck Services.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.