Featured Local Job: IT Systems & Security Manager

First United National Bank has an opening for an IT Systems & Security Manager.

The IT Systems & Security Manager will be responsible for managing the institution’s information systems, technology functions and security systems.

Essential Functions:

Maintains the bank’s network and ensures all hardware, devices and peripherals are in proper working order.

Works with end users to evaluate and solve technological problems.

Develops and maintains policies and procedures.

Manages risk and ensures the institution is in compliance with laws and regulations regarding bank policies and procedures for security and privacy.

Oversees, maintains and monitors the bank’s telecommunications systems.

Oversees, maintains and monitors the bank’s security systems.

Coordinates management of the bank’s mobile banking channels with Fiserv.

Manages and maintains the bank’s remote devices.

Manages and maintains the bank’s Exchange email server.

Assists in management of the bank’s web page.

Ensures all system backups are performed and verified.

Serves as administrator for all user profiles, passwords and security access.

Installs hardware and software as necessary or required.

Manages system patch management procedures.

Oversees the bank’s ATM network devices and ensures their proper operation.

Reviews reports for security, vulnerability scans, anti-virus scans and others.

Other duties as assigned.

Experience/Education Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems or related, and a minimum of 5 years of related work experience is preferred.

Familiarity with VM-ware is preferred.

Additional certifications (MCSE, Cisco, etc.) are helpful

This is a salaried (exempt) position, and pay is based on relevant qualifications.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $47,000.00 – $68,000.00 per year

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Employee assistance program

Flexible spending account

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Retirement plan

Vision insurance

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Day shift

Monday to Friday

On call

Supplemental pay types: Bonus pay

Work Location: In person

To apply: Email resume and cover letter to [email protected], Attention: Jennifer Benson.



Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.