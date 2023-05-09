Local Man Facing Theft Charges After Vehicle Stolen in Clarion Found in Philadelphia Due in Court Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) — A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a local man accused of felony theft after a Clarion Borough resident’s unlocked vehicle was stolen from a Madison Avenue parking lot and subsequently recovered in Philadelphia.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 33-year-old Jake Thomas McAlexander, of Clarion, is set for 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

McAlexander faces the following charge:

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony

He remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $2,500.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, a Clarion Borough Police Department Officer received a call from Clarion County Office of Emergency Services (OES) on April 27, 2023, at 5:30 p.m., to respond to a business on Main Street, in Clarion Borough, for a report of a stolen vehicle.

The officer arrived on the scene and spoke with a known female victim who reported that on the same date at 8:00 a.m., she parked her vehicle in the rear parking lot of a business which is near Madison Avenue. The known female victim reported that when she parked her vehicle she left the doors unlocked and the keys in the cup holder. The known female victim stated that her vehicle “is a push button with a key fob,” the complaint states.

The known female victim stated that while leaving work at 5:00 p.m., she found her vehicle missing, the complaint states.

The known female victim stated that the IT guy at the business checked the outside cameras and found that a white male with an orange shirt, a black baseball cap, and tattoo’s on his right arm entered the vehicle and drove off with it. The known female victim stated that the time of the theft was at 3:45 p.m., the complaint states.

The vehicle was entered into NCIC as a stolen vehicle, and a BOLO was sent to OES by Chief Peck and a photograph of the actor was provided, according to the complaint.

On 27 April at 6:25 p.m., OES informed the officer of a phone request pertaining to the vehicle theft. The officer called and spoke with the known female victim, and she advised her daughter’s boyfriend identified the actor that took her vehicle as Jake McAlexander of Brookville, Pa., the complaint indicates.

At 6:23 p.m., OES informed the officer that a Brookville Borough Police Officer had information on the identity of the actor that took the stolen vehicle, the complaint notes.

The Brookville Borough Police Officer stated that he spoke with Jake McAlexander’s wife, and she saw his photograph and positively identified him as the actor. The officer also stated that McAlexander recently moved to Clarion Borough, the complaint states.

The officer checked McAlexander’s residence, but he and/or the stolen vehicle weren’t there, according to the complaint.

At 7:42 p.m., the officer received a call from the known victim stating that people informed her that the stolen vehicle was spotted in the Falls Creek area. The officer contacted the Clearfield County 9-1-1 Center and requested they notify Sandy Township Police and DuBois City Police to have them be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle, the complaint states.

On 28 April at 12:45 a.m., the vehicle was located in Philadelphia, Pa.

The officer spoke with a detective and was advised the vehicle was stopped for a red light violation. The operator of the vehicle was identified as a known female of Brockway, Pa. The backseat passenger was identified as Jake McAlexander. They were arrested and taken into custody, the complaint indicates.

The front passenger, identified as an additional known female, was released, according to the complaint.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.

A Clarion Borough Police Department Detective reviewed the video footage from the Clarion Borough business. The video showed McAlexander walking on Madison Avenue past the known female victim’s vehicle. McAlexander then turned around, walked over to the vehicle, opened the driver’s side door, entered the vehicle, and drove away on Madison Avenue. The vehicle then traveled south on N. 6th Avenue out of camera view, the complaint notes.

McAlexander was wearing a backward ball cap, an orange shirt, blue jeans, and light-colored sneakers, the complaint states.

According to court records, McAlexander was arraigned at 4:00 p.m. on April 29 in front of Judge Quinn.

