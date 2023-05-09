Michael S. McGarvie, 48, of Titusville, passed away at home, with family by his side, Saturday, May 6, 2023 after an extended illness.

Born in Oil City on November 5, 1974, he was the son of George McGarvie and Susan Woods, who survive.

Mike was a graduate of Titusville High School.

After graduation he attended Pittsburgh University of Titusville and received an Associates Degree in Business.

On June 7, 2003 he married Jennifer Smith, who survives.

Mike enjoyed woodworking, hiking, fishing, mountain biking, jiu jitsu, camping, cookouts with family and friends.

Mike was intentional about creating meaningful relationships with each of his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Jennifer he is survived by his children, Andrew, Addilynn, and Grayden.

He is survived by his parents on his mom’s side, Susan and Paul Woods, and his parents on his dad’s side, George and Nancy McGarvie.

His mother and father in-law, Rolland and Bobbie Smith.

He is also survived by sisters, Jamie Kellogg and her significant other, Todd Greenawalt, and their children Antigone and Cypriana Kellogg, Jennifer Cheney and her husband, Chad, and their children, Ava and Gabby Cheney.

His step siblings, Amanda Farber and her son Charlie Farber, Jennifer Woods, Bryan Kulpanowski and his kids Lillie and Kurt Kulpanowski, and Susan Geissler and her children Daisy and Rose Geissler.

Sister-in-law Becky Greenwalt and her husband Jon, and their children, Kaytie and Alaina Greenawalt.

Sister-in-law, Wendy Masters, and her children Joe, Jon, Missy, and Josh and his wife Vivian, and brother-in-law, Rolland Smith Jr., and his children Luke and Dalton Smith.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 10 at Two Mile Run County Park, Justus Mackey Pavilion from 1-6PM.

Pastor Jon Haag will be officiating a memorial service at 1PM with visitation starting at 2PM.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

