Randall E. Bernecky, age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 8, 2023, at his home.

Born August 31, 1953, in Spangler, PA, he was a son to the late Peter and Elizabeth Stupik Bernecky.

Randy was previously married to the former Vicky McCleary in 1978, with whom he had three daughters.

On October 9, 2004, he married Margaret (Maggie) Sabella Lashinsky, at St. Stephen Church, with whom he raised two more daughters.

Randy was a lifelong Catholic, and an altar server in his younger days at Most Precious Blood Roman Catholic Church in Emeigh, PA.

He attended St. Stephen Parish, now part of St. Joseph Parish, and St. Titus Parish in Titusville.

He worked as a restaurant manager, learning the ropes from Bob and Joan Lozinak in Churchville, MD.

He began learning to manage McDonald’s Restaurants, and eventually managed restaurants in the San Jose, California area.

Upon returning to Pennsylvania, he managed the Oil City McDonald’s, and helped roll out the first McDonald’s Restaurants in Clarion, Franklin, and Titusville, during the 1970s.

Randy worked as a multi-unit manager of the Cranberry and Clarion Burger King restaurants for more than 20 years.

During this time, as a response to a declining economy in the Clarion area, Randy organized multiple business and individual donors and volunteers to offer a free Christmas Dinner to anyone in need, serving around 500 dinners each year, and gifting all attendees with a wrapped gift.

In 2004, Randy began climbing the managerial ladder at Bob Evans Restaurants and retired in 2020 as General Manager of the Cranberry Bob Evans Restaurant.

Randy was known there as a strict and fair manager, who always stepped in to help his staff.

The restaurant was consistently rated high in sales and cleanliness under his direction.

Randy was hard pressed to walk down the street in Venango or Clarion counties without meeting someone who once worked for him.

When his daughters were growing up, Randy coached Little League Baseball for around five years in Lucinda, and was an active member of the PTO at St. Joseph School in Lucinda.

He was an avid coin collector in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, and enjoyed introducing his grandchildren to his one-time hobby.

Randy loved watching his grandchildren in their athletic and social activities.

He enjoyed being outdoors, cutting firewood, and growing vegetables and blueberries in his multiple gardens.

He was known throughout his circle for his award winning chili, and his hot pepper salsa, which he canned and gave away every year.

Randy also grew his own grapes and made homemade wine.

Following his retirement, Randy completed many creative home improvement projects, including making gingerbread trim, and building small furniture items.

He enjoyed traveling with his family, especially cruises, trips to the western U.S., and Fort Myers, FL in recent years.

Randy was known for his infectious smile, and easy-going attitude with his friends and family.

Surviving is his wife, Maggie Bernecky; five daughters, Stephenie Marshall and her husband Joe, of Clarion, Nancee Miles and her husband Ryan, of Clarion, Rachel Lashinsky and fiancé Kris Johnson of Oil City, Michaela Bernecky of Erie, and Reagan Exley and her husband Jacob, of Oil City; and nine grandchildren, Teagann, Grayson, and Madelyn Marshall, and Ryan, Harper, and Calista Miles, Leo Falkenstein, Brooklyn Lintelman, and Avi Exley.

Also surviving are a brother, Pete Bernecky and his wife Sandi, of Emeigh, PA; a sister, Kathleen “Kate” Bernecky and her wife Kriss Hale, of Las Vegas, NV; a sister-in-law, Evie Bernecky, of Emeigh, PA; his wife, Maggie’s, six siblings and their spouses; and best friends, John Bell of Oil City and Matt McCleary of Shippenville.

Preceding Randy in death are his parents, his brother, Steve Bernecky, and his dear friends and mentors, Fr. John Boyle and Nancy Quigley.

A visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 3 pm to 7 pm.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St. Stephen Church, at 10 am, with Fr. Johnathan Schmolt presiding.

Per Randy’s wishes, please do not feel obligated to wear black.

Interment will be in Lamey Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Randy’s name to the American Cancer Society, or to the Immaculate Conception School, 729 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

