RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – It was a record-setting day for the Union/A-C Valley track and field teams on Monday.

The boys 4×100 relay team of Sam Morganti, Skyler Roxbury, Aiden Fox, and Logan Skibinski ran a time of 44.6 seconds to break the combined school records of Union and A-C Valley high schools in a sweep of Cranberry and North Clarion.

(Pictured above, Evie Bliss)

The Golden Knights beat Cranberry, 94-55, and North Clarion, 75-71.

On the girls’ side, Evie Bliss broke her own record in the javelin with a throw of 151 feet, 3 inches.

Bliss, a senior who placed second at the PIAA Track and Field Championships in the event last year in Class 2A, previously set the mark in the first meet this season with an effort of 149-3.



Last summer, Bliss threw 151-7 at the Jud Logan Throws Festival at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

The Union/A-C Valley girls, though, lost to Cranberry 88.5-57.5, and fell to North Clarion, 71-69.

The usual suspects keyed the boys’ sweep.

Morganti also won the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.9 seconds and the 400, finishing in 51.4.

Landon Chalmers was also a multiple winner, claiming firsts in the shot put (51 feet) and the discus (143 feet, 11 inches).

Laiyla Russell won the 100 with a time of 12.6, the long jump (18-3), and the triple jump (35-5 3/4) for Cranberry.

Gia Babington won the 800 for North Clarion at 2 minutes, 26 seconds.

It was a big all-around day for Bliss.

In addition to her record-setting win in the javelin, Bliss won the 200 with a time of 28.3 and ran a leg of the 4×400 relay, along with Drew Whitcomb, Sophia McGarvey, and Daniella Farkas, which ran a time of 4:33.24 to qualify for the District 9 championships.

Farkas also had a strong day for Union/A-C Valley.

She ran a personal-best 48.9 seconds in the 300 hurdles to win.



