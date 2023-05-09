SPONSORED: Hankook Tires’ 2023 Great Catch Rebate Happening Now at Kerle Tire Company

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Hankook Tires 2023 Great Catch Rebate runs until May 21 at Kerle Tire Company in Clarion!

Click here to view the qualifying tires.

Product and Reward Values

$100 – Hankook iON Evo AS



$100 – Hankook Ventus S1 EVO Z AS X$80 – Hankook Dynapro AT2 Xtreme$80 – Hankook Ventus S1 AS$70 – Hankook Dynapro HP2$60 – Hankook Kinergy PT

For more information, visit Kerle Tire Company’s website here, stop in at their tire shop located at 1283 Mays Road, Clarion, Pa., or call 814-226-6657.

Kerle Tire Company – your one-stop, on-the-spot tire headquarters for a complete line of quality tires!







(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)



