SPONSORED: Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Heather Dinsmore
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville.
This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Heather Dinsmore.
Heather started at Beverage-Air in October 2014 and is currently the TSS of ship out and stockroom position.
Heather started in Ship Out and later moved to the Stockroom. She started as a forklift operator, moved up to team lead and is now the TSS of Ship Out and Stockroom.
Heather credits her early success to former coworkers, Barb Clark and Jessica Foltz, who helped her a lot along the way. She talked about her director, Korey Brownlee and her supervisor, Heather Riley.
“They trusted that I could do it and I had to prove to them that I could,” Heather said.
She also said she needed to give a shout out to her team.
“My team makes my job easy,” she said humbly when talking about them.
When Heather is not working, you will find her chasing around her two little boys, Liam and Lennon, who she loves to play outside with. She also enjoys going to Bingo with her sister.
If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.
Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.