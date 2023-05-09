Historical Clock Tower Has Been Overlooking New Bethlehem Businesses for Nearly 100 Years

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – The historical clock tower of the new home of the Redbank Valley Historical Society has been overlooking the New Bethlehem businesses for nearly 100 years.

Nearly two years ago the Redbank Valley Historical Society (pictured above) moved into its new “home” at 301 Broad Street in New Bethlehem, Pa.

The ”home” itself was a historic landmark and a fitting location for the volunteer efforts of the historical society. Built in 1929 for the First National Bank under the direction of the Charles E. Andrews family, the impressive building also included a clock tower 107 feet high that still looks out over the New Bethlehem business district. One hundred and seven tons of steel were used in its construction.

The bank building opened its doors, on October 18, 1930, and continued to serve the community as a bank under the name of First National Bank for many years – and as First Seneca Bank and Northwest Bank.

According to bank literature, “The building was modeled after traditional colonial American town meeting halls. And a bit of old independence hall in Philadelphia, blended with numerous details, inspired by the finest edifices of similar type in the original colonies.”

Deb Hoffman, president of the Redbank Valley Historical Society, explains how the local group came to own the landmark.

Hoffman explained that when Northwest Bank was shutting down the building, they were looking for a nonprofit to donate the building, and the historical group did not have a home.

“We had a lot of archives and memorabilia from the Valley. We had multiple strategic planning meetings we wanted to move ahead. However, it’s a huge building, and we had to think about how to pay for utilities and maintenance.

“We felt that we could run the building efficiently with fundraising efforts. One of the big things that helped in our first year was the Pennsylvania Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), a tax credit program to encourage businesses to invest in projects which improve distressed areas.”

State Representative, Donna Oberlander suggested NAP as a way to help raise money for building renovation. Milissa Bauer, who utilized tax credit programs to help fund various projects in the immediate Clarion area, also, provided advice. Hoffman said local businesses indicated they would like to see some additional projects other than Clarion, and joining forces brought success.

“Last year was our first year of using the funds, and we raised approximately $190,000.00 and that was from five businesses. That says a lot for five businesses to contribute that much. For example, over the last two years, FUN Bank has given a total of $80,000.00 toward our clock tower restoration through the Neighborhood Assistance Program.”

In addition to funding through the NAP program and other contributions, another important element of success is the use of volunteers. Like many other historical societies, volunteers make these organizations possible. Redbank has eight volunteer board members and over 100 dues-paying members.

There are no set open hours for the building, but the public is encouraged to call for appointments to tour the building, do genealogy research, or ask questions by calling Hoffman at 704-574-4694 or emailing her at [email protected]

The first phase of the clock tower restoration was to get the clock running again, and the society brought in Bob Rogers who restored the Clarion County Courthouse clock.

“The New Bethlehem clock is a mechanical Howard Clock, and we decided to go ahead and electrify the clock. It would just take too much money to get that old Howard running, plus the maintenance would just be too time-consuming. We’re not using the bell on the striker and instead have a PA system.

“We then had Fred L Burns come in to fix the copula. The copula is the part that goes the structure that’s over the bell tower and there was some major damage from some leaks and he secured everything to make sure everything is protected now inside the bell tower.

“We received about $90,000.00 for this year to continue the restoration to complete the copula.”

The society also offers historical programs on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The next program is on genealogy and reflects the work of Clarence Shirey who spent 50 years of his life doing genealogy research on residents of the Redbank Valley.

