Lerch Starts Second Year on Janney’s Branch Manager Leadership Council

CLARION, Pa. – Matthew Lerch, Executive Vice President/Wealth Management and Branch Manager of Janney’s Clarion office, has begun his second year of a two-year term as a member of Janney’s Branch Manager Leadership Council.

The purpose of the Council is to improve communication, operational efficiency in the Firm and help Financial Advisors strengthen their service level.

“I continue to be honored to have been selected again to serve on the Council,” said Lerch. “This Firm continues to focus on providing exceptional client service and doing what is in the best interest of our clients. Janney provides its advisors with the tools and services that we need to take great care of our clients.”

Lerch has been a Financial Advisor since 1990 and is the sixth generation of the Lerch family to reside in Clarion County. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Washington and Jefferson College and graduated from the Securities Industry Institute at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

He is a board member of the Clarion chapter of Rotary International and served as Clarion Rotary President from 2008 to 2009. He also served as a board member of the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry and as the organization’s president in 1998 and 1999.

Lerch is also a former member of the Clarion YMCA Board of Directors.

He resides in Shippenville with his wife, Tammy, and three children. He continues to be an active member of the Clarion community.

