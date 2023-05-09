 

State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Harassment Incident, Dog Law Violation

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

5DMK1534 copy 2FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Harassment in Pinegrove Township

According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a report of harassment on Saturday, May 6, around 11:35 p.m., on State Highway 157, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

Police say a known 57-year-old victim of New Cumberland, WV, was involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

No further details were released.

Dog Law Violation

PSP Marienville was notified on Sunday, May 7, around 2:20 p.m., of a dog being loose in the area of Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police say the owner of the dog—a known 54-year-old male—will be cited through Magisterial District Judge Daniel Miller’s office.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

