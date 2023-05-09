State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Harassment Incident, Dog Law Violation

FOREST/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Harassment in Pinegrove Township

According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a report of harassment on Saturday, May 6, around 11:35 p.m., on State Highway 157, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

Police say a known 57-year-old victim of New Cumberland, WV, was involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical.

No further details were released.

Dog Law Violation

PSP Marienville was notified on Sunday, May 7, around 2:20 p.m., of a dog being loose in the area of Harmony Township, Forest County.

Police say the owner of the dog—a known 54-year-old male—will be cited through Magisterial District Judge Daniel Miller’s office.

