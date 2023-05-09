Thomas J. Oelkrue, 49, of Oil City, PA., passed away May 1, 2023 in Erie, PA.

Born Januray 4, 1974 in il City, PA., he was the son of Carolyn Heller Oelkrue and the late Thomas W. Oelkrue.

Tom enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a special talent for music and enjoyed playing the drums.

His shining moment was when he was chosen at the Crawford County Fair to play on stage with REO Speedwagon for two performances.

Tom enjoyed cooking and doing things around the house, especially during the holidays.

He is survived by his mother Carolyn Oelkrue of Oil City, his son Dakota Oelkrue of Cooperstown, two brothers Jeffrey Oelkrue of Conneaut Lake, and Darin Heller of Oil City, and long time friend Missy Citco of Pittsburgh.

Also by many friends and extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Willard & Josephine Oelkrue, a grandson Clyde Oelkrue and special friend Jerry Buck.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Venango County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

