Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.



Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

FEATURED JOBS





Long-Term Care Staff

Penn Highlands Healthcare

Penn Highlands Healthcare is seeking long-term care staff.

Current positions include:

Registered Nurses

Licensed Practical Nurses

Certified Nurse Aides

Resident Aides

Medication Aides

Cooks

Maintenance

Activity Aides

Locations Include:

Brookville

Clarion

New Bethlehem

Ridgway

St. Marys

Benefits Include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision

PTO & Sick Time

403b Retirement

Employee Discounts

Leave of Absences

EAP Program

Rewards and Recognition

Employee Wellness Program

Offering Sign-On/Retention Bonuses!

Applicants can view and apply to open positions by visiting https://careers.phhealthcare.org/.





Math and Sociology Faculty

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College

Northern Pennsylvania Regional College is currently seeking additional part-time faculty in the subject areas of math and sociology for the 2023 summer and fall academic terms.

Other applicants are also encouraged to join the pool of part-time faculty interested in teaching courses in the following subject areas:

English

Psychology

Social Work

History/US Government and Politics

Philosophy

Fine Arts Appreciation

Music Appreciation

Criminal Justice

Early Childhood Education

Public Speaking

Business Administration

Applicants residing in or near our 10-county service region are encouraged to apply.

Check out these opportunities and apply by using the link below! ⬇

https://nprc.bamboohr.com/careers/25?source=aWQ9Mzk%3D





Production Associate Positions

Modern Living Solutions by Greystar

Modern Living Solutions by Greystar, a new modular manufacturer in Knox, Pennsylvania, is hiring!

Prior experience is preferred, but not required.

Minimum starting wage rate: $18/hour.

$1,500 sign-on bonus.

Comprehensive benefits including:

Medical

Dental

Vision

Life insurance

401k matching and many more options

State of the art working environment and break area.

Daylight shift.

Apply online at: Careers (myworkdayjobs.com) OR scan the QR Code to view all open positions.





Multiple Positions

Glenn O Hawbaker

Glenn O Hawbaker is hiring for the following positions:

Equipment Operators

Paving Laborers

Flaggers

Roller Operator

Service Truck Driver

Tri Axle Drivers

Hawbacker offers Day 1 medical benefits and paid time off.

Interested individuals should apply at http://www.gohcareers.com/

Glenn O Hawbaker is an Equal Opportunity Employer.





CDL Drivers

DTA

DTA is seeking Class A & B CDL drivers for tractor-trailer and triaxle positions.

For tractor-trailer drivers, there are a variety of trailer options available, such as dump, flatbed, and walking floor. We offer local delivery routes to ensure being home every night and over-the-road positions. A successful candidate must have a valid CDL, clean MVR, capability to pass a drug test, stable work history, at least 23 years of age, and a minimum of two years of commercial driving experience.

Benefits Include:

Late Model Equipment

Good Pay

Home Every Night or Over-the-Road

Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance

401(k) Program

Safety Awards

For more information, please call Human Resources at (724) 368-8040.





Director of Domestic Relations

Clarion County

Clarion County is looking to hire a full time Director of Domestic Relations.

POSITION: Director of Domestic Relations Non-Exempt, Full-Time 70 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Domestic Relations

PAY GRADE: $18.50-$22.90 per hour

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To ensure overall office policy and procedure compliance. The Director will provide administrative staff support to improve office processes along with continued knowledge of local, state and federal law.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Conduct conferences and back up to Conference Officer.

Conduct enforcement/contempt conferences.

Prepare orders for Judge for conferences, outside agreements, reinstatements, terminations, contempt’s, bench warrants, etc.

Prepare IV-D Reimbursements monthly. Reconcile with County Treasurer on monthly expenses and complete the BCSE calculations for monthly reimbursement on expenses. Conform to the state timeline for these reports for maximum reimbursements.

Pay monthly bills through requisition and submit IV-D reimbursement/incentive checks to Treasurer.

Prepare Annual Budget for Bureau of Child Support Enforcement (BCSE) Cooperative Agreement and for Judge review/approval.

Supervise Staff and implements all office procedures based on maximum incentives per Cooperative Agreement.

Bank Reconciliation. (Support Account)

Financials: Submit OTC payments to SCDU via computer for processing and prepare bank deposits and process monthly court costs and deposit at the Treasurer’s office.

Attend Directors Conference, Domestic Relations Association of Pennsylvania (DRAP) State Conference, Western DRAP, and all other necessary trainings and conferences to better establish the Child Support Program.

Consult with Staff Attorney/Judge when necessary.

Handle client complaints regarding payments, insurance, enforcement, employment etc. by calling employers, insurance companies, SCDU (State Centralized Disbursement Unit), other State Agencies, Attorneys etc. to satisfy the client/case problems.

Prepare and conform to any pre-audit requests by County/State/Federal.

Coordinate all outside meetings with agencies that co-exist with DRS such as CYS, APO, DPW and the Welfare to Work Program.

Read daily production mail and proceed accordingly with any new information being implemented by the PACSES project.

UIFSA/IFSA – work with conference officer to research cases received via interstate/intrastate for processing and process as back up to the conference officer.

Perform all other related duties as assigned by authorized personnel.

Attend contempt hearings and prepare court orders.

Update and maintain DRS policy and procedures manual.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Report to the President Judge. Receive limited instruction or supervision in carrying out routine day to day tasks.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Provide supervision to Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer, Intake Caseworker, and Conference Officer.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors with adequate lighting, temperature, and ventilation.

Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions.

Works with average indoor exposure to dust/dirt, noise, stress, and disruptions.

Travels periodically to other work sites as needed.

PHYSICAL/ MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to do light work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects up to 20 pounds.

Must be able to pay close attention to detail while being able to concentrate for long periods of time.

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday with occasional standing, walking, twisting, and bending.

Must possess the ability to convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions.

QUALIFICATIONS:

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

An Associates or Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of experience in family law, or a similar combination of experience and education required. Must have strong computer skills, supervisory and accounting experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Ability to work effectively with the public, co-workers, subordinates, and government officials.

Ability to speak and write English fluently and to understand written and spoken English.

Effective communication skills.

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to exercise initiative and problem-solving skills in carrying out job duties, and to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant.

Ability to function independently and to be flexible.

Knowledge of modern office practices and equipment.

Ability to become familiar with various legal publications, legal terminology, and the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedures in order to comprehend various documents and schedule matters as dictated by rule and/or statute.

Skilled in utilizing current word processing and spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Office.

Ability to handle a variety of unrelated issues simultaneously.

Required to maintain strict confidentiality, as specifically set forth in the Court Personnel and Procedures Manual.

Partisan political activity prohibited.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which we are actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE. APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Probation Officer

Clarion County

Clarion County Probation Services is looking to hire a Probation Officer.

POSITION: Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation.

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214.

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week County funding plus 5 hours per week other funding, total of 40 hours per week).

JOB DESCRIPTION: Job Description Attached.

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: A Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice, the behavioral sciences, law enforcement or a related human services field.

TO APPLY: Send cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

APPLICATION DEADLINE: May 09, 2023.

POSITION OVERVIEW:

This position is responsible for performing routine professional social service and law enforcement duties in a county probation system. A Probation Officer supervises juveniles on probation, individuals released from placement facilities or juveniles who are otherwise subject to the authority of the Court. This position monitors activities, counsels and facilitates the social adjustment of these individuals by referring them to social, governmental or community agencies for a variety of social problems. When needed, a Probation Officer will investigate and take appropriate action concerning violations of conditions of probation including new crimes and unacceptable behavior and provides representation of the Department at Court Hearings concerning alleged violations. Certain specialized positions require additional duties and responsibilities as described in guidelines and standards set by the Juvenile Court Judges Commission. These positions require additional specific appointment by the President Judge upon the recommendation of the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer.

Probation Officers are peace officers under state law and are trained in the use of firearms and are prepared to apprehend and arrest violators. Although law and well-defined procedures regulate the required work, this position involves decision making directly affecting the public safety and personal liberties of individuals.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement or a related human services field; or

A Master’s degree or satisfactory completion of one (1) year of graduate study from an accredited college or university (at least 24 credits) in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; or

One (1) year as a probation officer aide working towards a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field and qualification in accordance with the Exceptional Person procedure.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances

Possession of a valid driver’s license

Pre-employment physical

Pre-employment psychological

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must possess the knowledge and ability to apply casework principles and practices and interpret and apply federal, state, and local laws, legal codes, court procedures and executive orders affecting juvenile probation practices. Also, some knowledge is needed of criminology, penology and the structure and functions of the components of the judicial system; human behavior and the ability to distinguish between normal and dysfunctional behavior/ personality; community resources and the ability to determine appropriate resources for assessment and treatment of physical, mental, and social disorders; operation of a personal computer, basic software programs and other office equipment; drugs, addiction, and drug testing methods.

Ability is required to positively and effectively influence offenders; to maintain cooperative and positive work relationships both internally with co-workers and externally with other agencies; to function independently and manage one’s time effectively; to gather and analyze facts and consider all outcomes before decisions or recommendations are made; to speak and understand the English language; to orally and in writing present ideas, thoughts, facts, logically and clearly in a concise manner utilizing appropriate language skills and grammar; to listen and combine pieces of information to form general conclusions or identify problems; to maintain confidentiality in regard to offender information and records. The willingness and ability to travel as needed to perform all job-related functions. The willingness and ability to be trained in the use of firearms and to be certified to carry a firearm.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents and any applicable legal standards or regulations. Specific job duties include the following:

Inform juvenile offenders of conditions of probation such as office visits, costs, fines, and restitution payments, educational, treatment and employment stipulations.

Counsel offenders and provide supportive services to help offenders with their personal, social, and economic adjustment to the community. Discuss with offenders how issues such as anger and addiction play roles in delinquent behavior.

Arrange for social assistance and other post release services such as employment,

housing, education, and counseling.

housing, education, and counseling. Arrange for medical, mental health or substance abuse treatment services according to individual needs and/or court orders and maintain working relationships with those agencies.

Develop case plans for assigned juvenile offenders establishing goals and objectives based on risk and needs.

Evaluate their progress in accomplishing goals and objectives and maintaining the terms specified in their conditions of probation, including attendance at FARM, SAP, CASSP, IEP, and other meetings as necessary.

Investigate alleged probation violations using interviews, surveillance, and search and seizure.

Gather information about offender’s backgrounds by talking to offenders, families and friends and other people with relevant information.

Prepare and maintain a case folder for each assigned juvenile offender and record and file documents according to established procedures.

Maintain a chronological record in the JCMS system of all direct contact with juvenile offenders as well as collateral contacts with parents, school officials, service providers, etc.

Write reports describing offender’s progress. Make recommendations for remedial action or court action when terms of probation are not complied with.

Conduct Social History investigations and prepare a written factual report with recommendations for the Court’s use in dispositional proceedings and prepare written summaries and placement review reports as directed.

Testify in court regarding noncompliance with the terms of probation, present evidence that substantiates the violations, and make recommendations to the Court for appropriate sanctioning.

Attend court hearings as necessary, or assigned, including hearings pertaining to probation supervision, such as District Justice citation hearings.

Conduct risk/needs assessment prior to the dispositional hearing according to agency protocol.

Assess the suitability of juvenile offenders for release from placement and submit recommendations to the Judge when appropriate.

Collect fines, costs and restitution and monitor compliance with the established payment agreement.

Conduct arrests and transport offenders when required.

Develop liaisons and networks with local police, attorneys, community agencies, placement staff, school officials and others who play a role in offender’s rehabilitation or re-entry into the community.

Attends training in the use of firearms and physical self-defense and completes all certification requirements.

Attend continuing education, workshops, and acquire certifications as assigned and approved to stay current in offender treatment issues, deviant behaviors, legal issues, etc. for the purpose of performing work related duties as required or assigned by administration.

Any duties which may be described as related to the supervision of juveniles under the authority of the Court including the directive to work a flexible work schedule on occasion.

Assist adult officers as needed.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

The work environment and physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feels objects, tools, or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; smell. The employee must be able to operate a motor vehicle. The employee will be required to react quickly physically and mentally in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak and demonstrate emotional stability.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee occasionally works near moving mechanical parts and outdoor weather conditions and is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes, or airborne particles, extreme cold and heat. The noise in the work environment is usually moderate. The work is subject to frequent disruptions and moderate degrees of stress. Work may involve contact with volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive offenders. Periodically, work will require different shifts or on-call as needed.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions, and perform any other related duties, as may be required by the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.





Assistant Executive Director

Riverview Intermediate Unit

Riverview Intermediate Unit seeks candidates with integrity, visionary leadership, and superior communication skills to serve as Assistant Executive Director.

Riverview Intermediate Unit serves 17 public school districts; 12 private schools; and 1,250 eligible early intervention pre-K students in our region. A $35 million budget supports the programs and services maintained by Riverview Intermediate Unit.

Position Summary: It is the responsibility of the Assistant Executive Director to act as a liaison between the Executive Director and the various departments of the Intermediate Unit. This position is responsible for assisting and supporting the Executive Director in the development of programs, strategies and performance criteria, providing leadership for team development and systems change, and supporting the Executive Director in various projects.

It is also the responsibility of the Assistant Executive Director to direct and coordinate IU services; and assist the Executive Director in the constant promotion and communication of IU Services.

A detailed description is available at www.riu6.org.

Required Qualifications:

Valid Pennsylvania Letter of Eligibility

Desired Qualifications:

A minimum of five years of administrative/central office experience at an IU or a school district.

Knowledge of IU programs, budgeting, and operations.

Recognized as a regional/state educational leader.

Starting Salary Range: $105,000-$115,000 Commensurate with Experience

Application Process: Interested candidates may apply to:

Dr. Michael L. Stahlman

Executive Director Riverview Intermediate Unit

270 Mayfield Road

Clarion, Pennsylvania 16214

For consideration, please provide the following with your application:

Three letters of reference

Current PA child abuse, PA criminal history and FBI clearances

Current resume inclusive of all certifications held

Application Deadline: June 1, 2023





Home Health/Hospice Aide

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide.

Our home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills and desires a more flexible schedule.

Requirements:

High school graduate or equivalent

CNA preferred but not required – Training provided

Reliable Transportation a must; traveling to patient homes required

Valid Driver’s License

CPR certification preferred

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Work hours are primarily Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; plus rotating evenings as needed, weekends, and Holidays.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, 401K, generous PTO and more!

Wage commensurate on education and experience.

Applications ma be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to:

Human Resources

271 Perkins Road

Clarion, PA, 16214

or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed servicemember status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Many Careers at Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 3 Full Time, 1- Per Diem

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 2 Full Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 2 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab – 1 Full Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Medical Technologist – 1 Full Time

Clerk/Phlebotomist – 4 Full Time

Ultrasound Tech – 2 Per Diem, 1 Full Time

EMT– Full Time

Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time

Radiology Tech – 2 Full Time

Paramedic – 2 Full Time

Housekeeping Aide – 1 Per Diem

Payroll Coordinator – Full Time

Polysomnographic Tech – Per Diem

Journeyman Technician – Full Time

Lead Polysomnographic Technologist – Full Time

Excellent benefit package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a

resume to [email protected]





Accounting Manager/Controller

Clarion University Foundation, Inc.

Clarion University Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit charitable organization has an immediate opening for an Accounting Manager/Controller.

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Lead the finance team with budgeting ($50 mil+/year), accounts payable, accounts receivable, regulatory compliance, and all day-to-day business operations.

Make recommendations for strategic financial decisions.

Prepares for and manages the annual independent auditing process.

Prepares annual scholarship budget and coordinates with PennWest Clarion and others.

Successful candidates will possess:

Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business, or finance with accounting emphasis.

Three years direct experience with progressive management experience.

A high degree of professionalism, including the demonstrated ability to manage responsibilities with accountability, flexibility, integrity, and tact.

Effective interpersonal and written communication skills as well as organization skills are critical.

A valid PA Driver’s License required. Competitive salary and benefits package included. Salary commensurate with experience. Please apply with letter of interest, salary requirements, and resume to: Deb Everett, HR Coordinator, [email protected] EOE. Deadline for applications is May 15, 2023. No phone calls please.





Director of Nursing

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is in search of a Full-time dynamic and seasoned Director of Nursing (DON) to join the Clarview Team!

The DON is responsible to develop, organize and direct all aspects of nursing services and related ancillary activities in compliance with all federal, state and local regulations that govern the facility to ensure that each resident receives quality care and services.

Work Schedule is Monday – Friday.

We have flexible work arrangements available.

Why join the Clarview Team?

A caring family atmosphere… that is what we offer at Clarview for our residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Our “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters our building and is driven by our caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Why you’ll Enjoy being part of the Clarview Team:

Generous PTO Package

Exemplary Salary Package

Health & Vision Insurance Plans

Loan Repayment Plan

Retirement Plan

Professional Advancement Opportunities

What you can expect as part of the Clarview Team:

*The Director of Nursing (DON) Primary Focus Areas

Develops and establishes policies and procedures pertaining to all aspects of nursing service objectives.

Monitors resident care outcomes and staff performance of duties to ensure policies and procedures are executed according to facility policies.

Effectively communicates and supervises all nursing department staff for compliance with all applicable job responsibilities and expectations.

Ensures the hiring, training, and orienting of new nursing personnel and conducts department meetings for all shifts.

Initiates various related personnel functions such as conducting in-services, training, performance evaluations, competency verifications, promotions, disciplinary actions, etc, in accordance with facility policy.

Assures adequate staffing is maintained so as to meet the needs of each resident.

Assures ancillary services such as dietary, activities, and rehabilitation meet the medical and psychosocial needs of the residents.

Participates on the Quality Assurance committee and other sub-committees and prepares various reports and statistical analysis as required.

Coordinates inspections and survey process completed by outside regulatory and governmental agencies and establishes plans of correction, as warranted.

Assures that general responsibilities of nursing administration are completed according to best practice standards.

Assumes on call responsibilities and understands the position is subject to frequent interruptions with ability to adjust work tasks and schedules accordingly.

What’s needed to join the Clarview Team?:

*Candidate Must

Be a Graduate of an approved school of nursing.

Possess a current license as a Registered Nurse, valid in the state of PA.

Have a Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a supervisory capacity in a LTC, hospital or health care setting including geriatric and/or psychiatric nursing.

Maintain a Certification in CPR.

Complete a pre-employment physical and drug test to ensure demands of position can be met, with or without assistive devices.

Possess effective communication and interpersonal skills, particularly in dealing with elderly and ill populations, health care providers and community services.

Possess knowledge of federal, state, county and nursing home policies and procedures as they relate to activity personnel and care of residents.

Possess knowledge of infection control and universal precautions.

Possess a good understanding of the reimbursement systems and the financial and budgeting structure of a Nursing Home and/or Assisted Living facility.

The Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation facility is easy to find as our facility is located at:

14663 Route 68

Sligo, PA 16255

Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family.

If you’d like to learn more, call 814-745-2031 or visit us online at www.clarviewnursing.com.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer.





Bookkeeper

Local Business

Local Business is seeking a bookkeeper to perform the following duties:

Payroll and Taxes

Credit Card Recollections

Data Entry

Accounts Receivable and Invoicing

Must have a high school diploma, experience in Quickbooks, Word and Excel.

Wage based on experience.

Interested individuals must send resume to: [email protected]





Speech Pathologist

Keystone School District

Full-Time Speech Pathologist Position Available beginning with the 2023-24 School Year at Keystone School District.

Send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, PA License, Transcript(s), Three (3) Letters of Reference, Act 168 Disclosure Form(s) and copies of current Act 34, 114 and 151 Clearance Statements to:

Mr. Michael Hall, Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: May 12, 2023.





Collision Repair Technician

Gatesman Auto Body

Gatesman Auto Body is looking for a hard-working employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Full-Time Collision Repair Technician

Experience is required. Pay based on experience and skill level.

Benefits:

Health insurance

Vision

Dental insurance

IRA

Paid holidays

Weekends off

Tool program

Training programs

Employee discounts

Stop in or call Gatesman Auto Body at 814-226-9468.

Gatesman Auto Body is located at:

28177 PA-66

Lucinda, PA 16235





Machine Operator

All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking a reliable candidate for a Qualified Machine Operator position.

Horizontal Boring Mill Operator

This job requires attention to detail, reliability and safety awareness.

Qualified candidates must have 3 years of experience.

Duties:

Operate Mastercam

Operate 4-axis machines

Follow blueprints to ensure specs are met

Maintain a clean work space

Follow all safety protocol

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.





IT Technician

Red Horizon Technologies

Red Horizon Technologies is looking for an IT Technician to maintain Customer Networks, Run Wire, Setup Phone Systems, Setup User PC’s, Manage User PC’s and more.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Candidate must have basic knowledge of IT Services.

Candidate must also be able to communicate with End Users.

Education in the IT field is desired, but not necessary.

Must Have Valid Drivers License.

Must be able to Organize and Document all processes and procedures at job sites.

To apply, please send your resume to:

Red Horizon Technologies

P.O. Box 972

Oil City, PA 16301





Lumber Yard/Delivery Drivers

Heeter Lumber Inc.

Heeter Lumber Inc. is looking to hire experienced or entry-level full-time Lumber Yard/Delivery Drivers at our Knox & Sligo locations.

We are also accepting part-time applicants!

Our Yard/Delivery Driver position will make up to $16.00/hour, depending on experience.

Heeter Lumber Inc. employee benefits include: 2 weeks (11 days) paid time off scheduled in advance; employee medical insurance; a 401(K) plan with up to a 3% match; paid life/ADD insurance; and employee discounts for merchandise.

Average day of delivery drivers: Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. & Saturday 7:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

As an employee you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive our delivery trucks to our customers.

Responsibilities:

Greeting and assisting customers

Load customer orders

Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location

Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, & hardware

Operate forklift

Prepare customer custom cut orders

Clean and maintain lumber yard and delivery vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Collect and verify delivery instructions

You must have a positive, can-do attitude. Our customer base is largely made up of repeat customers that value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to our customer base and products.

Qualifications:

Valid driver’s license

No recent moving or driving violations

Customer service skills

Applications available in store or online.

https://www.heeterlumber.com/.





Multiple Positions

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for multiple positions.

The candidates best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Come join us in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

Full-time employees are eligible for: Paid Time Off, Health, HSA with match, Dental, Vision, Supplemental Policies, and more!

Full-time Registered Nurses for Home Health & Hospice

Requirements:

Licensed as an RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM-4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 Holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Flex scheduling is available!

Full-time LPNs for Home Health

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

1 year of clinical/acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus CPR certification

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month and 2 Holidays/year

Full-time Clinical Information Clerk

This individual would be responsible for:

documenting and initiating insurance files

acquiring needed authorizations for patient visits

checking patient eligibility and benefits

communicating with clinical staff about prior authorizations

other duties as assigned by the Director of Clinical Information

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent

Medical Assistant or LPN preferred

Experience with insurance verification and general office work highly preferred

Medium – High level of computer experience

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Must be able to read and write legibly

Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individuals are a plus

Hours are Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM

All wages are commensurate with experience and/or education.

Employment applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to:

Human Resources

271 Perkins Rd

Clarion, PA, 16214

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS-required allowance for exemption.





Life Skill Worker II

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is hiring Life Skills Workers II to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Attention Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers, Residential Healthcare Aides

In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients, teach responsible living skills, and document services as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.26 per hour – $19.26 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can also apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Computer Technology Teacher

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is hiring a Computer Technology Teacher to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

The Computer Technology Teacher position is responsible for providing specialized instruction in one or more subjects to clients in order to help them learn the subject matter and/or skills.

In this role, you will help at-risk adolescents in their journey Building Better Futures.

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Salary Range: $36,528.86 to $58,754.38 annually

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services. Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can also apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Secondary Teacher in Math and Social Studies I

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is hiring a Secondary Teacher in Math and Social Studies to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

The Teacher position is responsible for providing specialized instruction in one or more subjects to clients in order to help them learn the subject matter and/or skills.

In this role, you will help at-risk adolescents in their journey Building Better Futures.

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Salary Range: $36,528.86 annually to $58,754.38 annually

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit these webpages: MATH , SOCIAL STUDIES. You can also apply on those pages.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is hiring a Residential Treatment Supervisor I to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

The Residential Treatment Supervisor serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development.

Through leadership and direction your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for our students.*

To Apply: Text RS to 412-912-2012

Salary: From $45,000 Annually (May increase with education/experience)

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can also apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Salon Stylist

Unique Salon

Unique Salon is looking to add a new member to their team!

Stylist experience preferred but not required.

Flexible hours for weekday and weekends.

Stop by to meet the team and drop off a resume at:

1318 East Main Street

Clarion, Pa 16214

Or send email to [email protected]

For questions please call (814) 227-2333.





K-12 Assistant Principal

Clarion-Limestone Area School District

The Clarion-Limestone Area School District is seeking applications for an anticipated opening for a K-12 Assistant Principal, a 260-day; Act 93 position, beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

The candidate must be an instructional leader; possess strong interpersonal and organizational skills; foster collaborative relationships with staff and community and be an active member of the cohesive administrative team.

Candidate must be able to obtain a valid PA K-12 Principal Certification.

Successful candidates must be able to obtain employable Act 34, 151, and FBI clearances.

Send a letter of interest, administrative certificate, resume, transcripts and three (3) letters of recommendation by noon on May 5, 2023 to:

Mr. Brian K. Weible, Superintendent

4091 C-L School Road

Strattanville, PA 16258

E.O.E.





White-Brook Inc. an OEM/Machine Shop located in Brookville PA since 1964 is seeking dependable full time employees to join our organization.

We are looking for a Machinist and a General Laborer.

Machinist Position: Mill and/or Lathe operator.

Typical work week is M-F 7:00AM to 3:30PM.

Experience with CNC mills and CNC lathes a plus.

Must be dependable, have a valid driver license, and be a high school graduate or have a GED.

Company offers competitive wages, Paid Holidays, Paid Time Off, Medical and Vision Insurance, and 401K retirement package.

General Laborer: Duties will include general shop cleanup, cutting stock material, build skids and crates for equipment, and general manufacturing duties.

Must be dependable, must be able to lift 50lbs, and have a valid driver’s license with a clear driving record.

Experience in an industrial setting a plus.

Company offers competitive wages, Paid Holidays, Paid Time Off, Medical and Vision Insurance, and 401K retirement package.

Applications are available at our office located at:

1 Sylvania St.

Brookville, PA 15825

You may also fax your resume to 814-849-4437, or email them to [email protected]





Licensed Practical Nurse

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation is looking for a Licensed Practical Nurse.

*****$3,000 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME AND $1,500 FOR PART TIME*****

*****NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES!*****

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what we offer at Clarview for our residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you.

Our “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters our building and is driven by our caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255.

Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family.

For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

THE LICENSED PRACTICAL NURSE POSITION

Our LPNs provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practice standards. LPNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

We currently have the following opportunities available:

On-call

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR OUR LPN

Supervise nursing staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care.

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures.

Note changes in resident physical and emotional status.

Solve problems and make improvements in the delivery of resident care.

Make resident rounds on a regular basis.

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures.

Promotes and encourages harmonious relationships with and among colleagues.

Ensure open and productive communication among the nursing team.

Model professional behavior and leadership qualities at all times.

BENEFITS OFFERED

Health Insurance—Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

Recruitment and Retention Bonus

Tuition Reimbursement

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Meaningful work and connection to our mission.

Relationship with our residents.

Colleagues who work together as a team.

Opportunity to mentor and develop our Care Nurses (CNAs)

A true desire to be a “best place to work”.

Thorough orientation and ongoing training.

Engaged and committed leadership team.

Fun employee events!

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Our LPNs reports to the RN Supervisor and receive daily work guidance and direction from our RNs.

EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current PA license in good standing.

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, you can apply through Indeed, apply on our website clarviewnursing.com, or stop in and complete an application in person.

We’d love to meet you and offer a tour whenever you can stop in!

Thanks for your interest in joining the team at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center!





Registered Nurse

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation is hiring RN’s for all shifts.

*****$6,000 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME AND $3,000 FOR PART TIME*****

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what we offer at Clarview for our residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you.

Our “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters our building and is driven by our caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

RN – REGISTERED NURSE POSITION

Our RNs provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practice standards. RNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

We currently have Part-time, Full-time and Per Diem opportunities available for all Shifts.

1st Shift: 7a-3p

2nd Shift: 3p-11p

3rd Shift: 11p-7a

WE ARE FLEXIBLE TO ACCOMMODATE YOUR NEEDS.

We ALSO have WEEKEND BAYLOR positions for RN’s.

Work two 12 hour shifts (24 hours) every weekend and get paid for 36 hrs.

TOP AREAS OF FOCUS FOR OUR RN

Supervise aide staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care.

Perform routine rounds and note changes in resident physical and emotional status.

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures.

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures.

Promotes and encourages open communication and harmonious relationships amongst the team while modeling professional behavior and leadership qualities.

BENEFITS OFFERED for FULL-TIME POSITIONS

Health Insurance—Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Nursing Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

Tuition Reimbursement

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Meaningful work and connection to our mission.

Colleagues who work together as a team and a committed leadership group.

Thorough orientation and ongoing training.

Fun employee events!

EDUCATION AND TRAINING

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current RN License in the state of PA.

Possession of a current Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers CPR certification is preferred.

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, you can apply via Indeed, on our website at clarviewnursing.com, or stop in and complete an application in person.

We’d love to meet you and offer a tour whenever you can stop in!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255.

Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family.

For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

Thanks for your interest in joining the team at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center!





General Warehouse Position

All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking reliable candidates for a General Warehouse position.

Temporary to Permanent position.

Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Requirements:

Ability to stand, kneel, bend, twist and lift for 8 hour shift

Ability to operate cutting torch

Ability to follow all safety protocols

Ability to lift up to 50lbs

Prior forklift experience preferred, but not required

Duties (but not limited to):

Operate cutting torch to cut scrap

General yard and shop clean up

Package metal bars into bundles and boxes

Operate forklift as needed

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.





Multiple Positions

Evergreen Cabins

Evergreen Cabins located in Clarington, PA is seeking motivated individuals to add to their Maintenance/Groundskeeping crews and Cleaning, Hospitality Service teams.

Interested individuals may apply by emailing Evergreen Cabins at [email protected]





Certified Nursing Assistant

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation is looking to hire a Certified Nursing Assistant.

$2,500 SIGN-ON BONUS FOR FULL TIME AND $1,200 FOR PART TIME

NOW OFFERING NEW COMPETITIVE WAGES!

ABOUT CLARVIEW NURSING & REHABILITATION CENTER

A caring family atmosphere… that is what we offer at Clarview for our residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you. Our “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters our building and is driven by our caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

THE CERTIFIED NURSING ASSISTANT POSITION

We are looking for compassionate and detail-oriented Nursing Assistants who are ready to help residents in a long-term care setting. This position requires a great deal of physical strength and energy, so we are interested in hiring someone who is physically fit, enjoys working in a fast-paced environment and has proven experience in patient care.

Our Nursing Assistant will work directly with the medical staff to help residents with daily living activities, so it is important that our ideal candidate has an upbeat personality and can maintain a positive work environment.

We currently have PART-TIME AND FULL-TIME opportunities available for ALL SHIFTS! 1ST SHIFT: 6:30am-2:30pm, 2ND SHIFT: 2:30pm-10:30pm, 3RD SHIFT: 10:30pm-6:30am.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Assist patients to perform activities of daily living to include: personal hygiene needs, bathing, eating and dressing.

Assist patients with mobility through use of lift and transfer methods.

Assist with infection control to help prevent skin breakdown and wounds.

BENEFITS OFFERED

Health Insurance—Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

PTO Program

Recruitment and Retention Bonus

Tuition Reimbursement

BEST PARTS OF THE JOB

Meaningful work and connection to our mission.

Relationship with our residents.

Colleagues who work together as a team.

A true desire to be a “best place to work”.

Thorough orientation and ongoing training.

Engaged and committed leadership team.

Fun employee events!

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Our CNAs report to the nursing manager.

EDUCATION AND TRAINING

High school diploma or equivalent. CNA certification required through the state.

TO APPLY

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, you can apply online via Indeed, apply on our website clarviewnursing.com, or stop in and complete an application in person. We’d love to meet you and offer a tour whenever you can stop in!

Thanks for your interest in joining the team at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center!





Heeter Lumber Inc. is looking to hire experienced or entry-level full-time Concrete REDI-MIX Drivers at their New Bethlehem location.

They are also accepting part-time applicants!

REDI-MIX Driver position will make up to $22.00 per hour, depending on experience. If you have never operated a concrete mixer truck, they will train on-site!!

Heeter Lumber Inc. employee benefits include:

2 weeks (11 days) of paid time off scheduled in advance

employee medical insurance

a 401(K) plan with up to a 3% match

paid life/ADD insurance

employee discounts for merchandise

Also seasonally, while a plant is closed, they will maintain your medical coverage for at least 3 months during a layoff!

AVERAGE DAY OF OUR REDI-MIX TRUCK DRIVERS: MONDAY – FRIDAY 7:00 am- 4:00 pm & SATURDAY 7:00 am- 12:00 pm

As an employee, you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive mixers and deliver concrete to customers.

Your schedule and daily tasks may vary as workloads fluctuate. Concrete jobs can be very early or run later as contractors take advantage of good weather conditions. When concrete demands are low, you have the option of working in the yard at Heeter Lumber, Inc.

You will maintain your truck with regular cleanings, inspections, and service.

You must have a positive, can-do attitude.

You must willingly help at the plant and Heeter Lumber, Inc. stores.

Heeter Lumber’s customer base is largely made up of repeat customers who value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to their customer base and products.

Qualifications:

Valid commercial driver’s license (CDL)

Off-road driving skills

Customer service skills

APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE IN-STORE OR ONLINE:

https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers





Long-Term Care Staff

Penn Highlands Healthcare

Penn Highlands Healthcare is seeking long-term care staff.

Current positions include:

Registered Nurses

Licensed Practical Nurses

Certified Nurse Aides

Resident Aides

Cooks

Housekeeping/Laundry Aide

Locations Include:

Brookville

Clarion

New Bethlehem

Ridgway

St. Marys

Benefits Include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision

PTO & Sick Time

403b Retirement

Employee Discounts

Leave of Absences

EAP Program

Rewards and Recognition

Employee Wellness Program

Offering Sign-On/Retention Bonuses!

Applicants can view and apply to open positions by visiting https://careers.phhealthcare.org/.





Probation Officer

Clarion County

Clarion County Probation Services is looking to hire a full time Probation Officer.

POSITION: Probation Officer I – Juvenile Probation

LOCATION: Clarion County Probation Services, 22 North 6th Avenue, Suite A, Clarion, PA 16214

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week County funding plus 5 hours per week other funding, total of 40 hours per week)

JOB DESCRIPTION: Job Description Attached

ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS: A Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice, the behavioral sciences, law enforcement or a related human services field

TO APPLY: Send cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

APPLICATION DEADLINE: April 18, 2023

POSITION OVERVIEW:

This position is responsible for performing routine professional social service and law enforcement duties in a county probation system. A Probation Officer supervises juveniles on probation, individuals released from placement facilities or juveniles who are otherwise subject to the authority of the Court.

This position monitors activities, counsels and facilitates the social adjustment of these individuals by referring them to social, governmental or community agencies for a variety of social problems. When needed, a Probation Officer will investigate and take appropriate action concerning violations of conditions of probation including new crimes and unacceptable behavior and provides representation of the Department at Court Hearings concerning alleged violations.

Certain specialized positions require additional duties and responsibilities as described in guidelines and standards set by the Juvenile Court Judges Commission. These positions require additional specific appointment by the President Judge upon the recommendation of the Chief Juvenile Probation Officer.

Probation Officers are peace officers under state law and are trained in the use of firearms and are prepared to apprehend and arrest violators. Although law and well-defined procedures regulate the required work, this position involves decision making directly affecting the public safety and personal liberties of individuals.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement or a related human services field; OR

A Master’s degree or satisfactory completion of one (1) year of graduate study from an accredited college or university (at least 24 credits) in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field; OR

One (1) year as a probation officer aide working towards a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in the behavioral sciences, criminal justice, law enforcement, or a related human services field and qualification in accordance with the Exceptional Person procedure

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

Child Abuse History Certification and Act 34 (Criminal History) clearances Possession of a valid driver’s license.

Pre-employment physical.

Pre-employment psychological.

Note: This position is subject to random drug testing.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must possess the knowledge and ability to apply casework principles and practices and interpret and apply federal, state, and local laws, legal codes, court procedures and executive orders affecting juvenile probation practices. Also, some knowledge is needed of criminology, penology and the structure and functions of the components of the judicial system; human behavior and the ability to distinguish between normal and dysfunctional behavior/personality; community resources and the ability to determine appropriate resources for assessment and treatment of physical, mental, and social disorders; operation of a personal computer, basic software programs and other office equipment; drugs, addiction, and drug testing methods.

Ability is required to positively and effectively influence offenders; to maintain cooperative and positive work relationships both internally with co-workers and externally with other agencies; to function independently and manage one’s time effectively; to gather and analyze facts and consider all outcomes before decisions or recommendations are made; to speak and understand the English language; to orally and in writing present ideas, thoughts, facts, logically and clearly in a concise manner utilizing appropriate language skills and grammar; to listen and combine pieces of information to form general conclusions or identify problems; to maintain confidentiality in regard to offender information and records. The willingness and ability to travel as needed to perform all job-related functions. The willingness and ability to be trained in the use of firearms and to be certified to carry a firearm.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

An employee in this classification is responsible for performing assignments that are technical in nature and are carried out in accordance with probation and parole practices, procedures and precedents and any applicable legal standards or regulations. Specific job duties include the following:

Inform juvenile offenders of conditions of probation such as office visits, costs, fines, and restitution payments, educational, treatment and employment stipulations.

Counsel offenders and provide supportive services to help offenders with their personal, social, and economic adjustment to the community. Discuss with offenders how issues such as anger and addiction play roles in delinquent behavior.

Arrange for social assistance and other post release services such as employment, housing, education, and counseling.

Arrange for medical, mental health or substance abuse treatment services according to individual needs and/or court orders and maintain working relationships with those agencies.

Develop case plans for assigned juvenile offenders establishing goals and objectives based on risk and needs.

Evaluate their progress in accomplishing goals and objectives and maintaining the terms specified in their conditions of probation, including attendance at FARM, SAP, CASSP, IEP, and other meetings as necessary.

Investigate alleged probation violations using interviews, surveillance, and search and seizure.

Gather information about offender’s backgrounds by talking to offenders, families and friends and other people with relevant information.

Prepare and maintain a case folder for each assigned juvenile offender and record and file documents according to established procedures.

Maintain a chronological record in the JCMS system of all direct contact with juvenile offenders as well as collateral contacts with parents, school officials, service providers, etc.

Write reports describing offender’s progress. Make recommendations for remedial action or court action when terms of probation are not complied with.

Conduct Social History investigations and prepare a written factual report with recommendations for the Court’s use in dispositional proceedings and prepare written summaries and placement review reports as directed.

Testify in court regarding noncompliance with the terms of probation, present evidence that substantiates the violations, and make recommendations to the Court for appropriate sanctioning.

Attend court hearings as necessary, or assigned, including hearings pertaining to probation supervision, such as District Justice citation hearings.

Conduct risk/needs assessment prior to the dispositional hearing according to agency protocol.

Assess the suitability of juvenile offenders for release from placement and submit recommendations to the Judge when appropriate.

Collect fines, costs and restitution and monitor compliance with the established payment agreement.

Conduct arrests and transport offenders when required.

Develop liaisons and networks with local police, attorneys, community agencies,

placement staff, school officials and others who play a role in offender’s rehabilitation or re-entry into the community.

placement staff, school officials and others who play a role in offender’s rehabilitation or re-entry into the community. Attends training in the use of firearms and physical self-defense and completes all

certification requirements.

certification requirements. Attend continuing education, workshops, and acquire certifications as assigned and

approved to stay current in offender treatment issues, deviant behaviors, legal issues, etc. for the purpose of performing work related duties as required or assigned by administration.

approved to stay current in offender treatment issues, deviant behaviors, legal issues, etc. for the purpose of performing work related duties as required or assigned by administration. Any duties which may be described as related to the supervision of juveniles under the authority of the Court including the directive to work a flexible work schedule on occasion.

Assist adult officers as needed.

WORK ENVIRONMENT/PHYSICAL STANDARDS:

The work environment and physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand; walk; use hands to finger, handle or feels objects, tools, or controls; reach with hands and arms; climb or balance; stoop, kneel, crouch or crawl; smell. The employee must be able to operate a motor vehicle. The employee will be required to react quickly physically and mentally in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak and demonstrate emotional stability.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee occasionally works near moving mechanical parts and outdoor weather conditions and is occasionally exposed to wet and/or humid conditions, fumes, or airborne particles, extreme cold and heat. The noise in the work environment is usually moderate. The work is subject to frequent disruptions and moderate degrees of stress. Work may involve contact with volatile and potentially hostile or aggressive offenders. Periodically, work will require different shifts or on-call as needed.

This job description should not be construed to imply that these requirements are the exclusive standards of the position. Incumbents will follow other instructions, and perform any other related duties, as may be required by the Deputy Director/Director of Probation.

Court Administrator’s Office

Court of Common Pleas of Clarion County

Clarion County Court House 421 Main Street, Suite 34

Clarion, Pennsylvania 16214

Telephone: (814) 226-9351

Fax: (814) 226-1097





Cashier/Customer Service Position

All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking qualified candidates for a Cashier/Customer Service position.

Mondays and Tuesdays: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Wednesdays and Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursdays: 10:30 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Job Description:

Answering phones and directing calls.

Receives cash, check and credit card payments from customers; records amount received.

Help with day to day office tasks.

Help with office filing.

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent.

Must be able to pass pre-employment screening.

Attention to detail.

Data Entry and Word processing skills – Aptitude with numbers.

Prior Accounting experience.

Must have good customer service skills.

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.





Truck Driver

DTA

DTA is seeking Class A & B CDL drivers for tractor-trailer and triaxle positions.

Description:

For tractor-trailer drivers, there are a variety of trailer options available, such as dump, flatbed, and walking floor. We offer local delivery routes to ensure being home every night and over-the-road positions. A successful candidate must have a valid CDL, clean MVR, capability to pass a drug test, stable work history, at least 23 years of age, and a minimum of two years of commercial driving experience.

Benefits Include:

Late Model Equipment

Good Pay

Home Every Night or Over-the-Road

Health, Vision, Dental, and Life Insurance

401(k) Program

Safety Awards

For more information, please call Human Resources at (724) 368-8040.





Parish and School Properties Manager

St. Joseph Church

St. Joseph Church, located in Lucinda, Pa, is hiring a full time Parish and School Properties Manager.

Perform maintenance to the building and grounds for a clean, safe and functional environment. This will be an hourly position.

Responsibilities include but not limited to:

Grounds keeping: seasonal maintenance as necessary, cutting and trimming of grass, shrubs and trees, maintaining lawn and snow removal equipment, clearing ice and snow from driveways and sidewalks

Maintain upkeep and maintenance on all machinery

Troubleshooting of Electrical, Heating & Plumbing

Painting: General repairs to building and offices for painting

Routine inspection and troubleshooting of the parish property, identifying and discussing any foreseeable areas that may need future attention

At the direction of the pastor, secure bids for repairs from outside vendors, contractors, or purchase of new equipment as necessary

Other duties requested by Pastor

Clearances will be requested and obtained through employer

Insurance, 401K, vacation, and sick time offered.

For more information or to submit a resume: St. Joseph Church, PO Box 9 Lucinda PA 16235, email; [email protected] or call 814-297-0161.





Multiple Positions

Computer Support & Associates, Inc.

Computer Support & Associates, Inc., a Clarion based Computer Reseller, is accepting applications/resumes to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Five current positions include full-time:

Network Service Tech with MS Server 2022 and VMWare experience

Computer Repair Technician

Security Camera Installer

Sales/Bid Estimator

Accounting Staff

Some of the technician Duties/Responsibilities:

Unpacking, integrating and setup of Computer and Network Hardware.

Integrating and also delivering and installing the Computer and Network Equipment is required as well.

Detailing a log file is very important.

Proper documentation of every customer job is a must!

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Must have a current PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation.

Job Descriptions for other jobs are posted in detail at www.ComputersUp.com.

The positions are dayshift Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. thru to 5:00 p.m. with 1⁄2 hour off for lunch.

Competitive compensation and benefit packages available.

Full time employees are eligible for:

Competitive hourly rate of pay based on experience

Health Insurance

Dental / Vision Plans

401K Plan

Paid Time Off that grows with your tenure

6 Paid major holidays each year

Please visit www.ComputersUp.com for additional details.

Applicants can fill out an application at 860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion Pa 16214.

Email resume to [email protected] or mail to:

Computer Support & Associates, Inc.

860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214

Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Computer Support & Associates is an equal opportunity employer.





Registered Nurse

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation

Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation is looking to hire a qualified Registered Nurse.

About Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

A caring family atmosphere… that is what we offer at Clarview for our residents and employees! The benefits of working at Clarview include meaningful work, connection to a mission, and the caring relationships you will develop with the staff and residents around you.

Our “We Care” program is helpful for everyone who enters our building and is driven by our caring and dedicated staff. Join the team effort to put residents and their families first and learn skills that are valuable as you advance in your healthcare career!

Registered Nurse – Weekend Baylor Position

Our RNs provide professional nursing care to residents as prescribed by a physician and in accordance with nursing practice standards.

RNs supervise day-to-day nursing functions, assess resident needs, develop and implement care plans, and evaluate medical resident care.

We Are Searching for RN – Weekend Baylor for Day Shift 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Night Shift 6:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Earn $4.00 extra an hour for working the weekend.

Work two 12-hour-shifts (24 hours) every weekend and get paid for 36 hours.

Employees will be paid for their meal period while working in the Baylor program. Breaks include two 15 minute rest periods and one 30 minute meal period.

Twelve Baylor bonus hours will be paid for each week the employee works the required 24 hours.

Top Areas of Focus for Our RN

Supervise aide staff in the day-to-day delivery of resident care.

Perform routine rounds and note changes in resident physical and emotional status.

Administer medication and treatment per physician orders, care plans, and policies/procedures.

Performs all charting and recordkeeping in accordance with regulations, policies and procedures.

Promotes and encourages open communication and harmonious relationships amongst the team while modeling professional behavior and leadership qualities.

Benefits Offered for Full-time Positions:

Health Insurance—Medical and Dental

Life Insurance

403(b) Plan

Employee Nursing Referral Bonus

Flexible Schedule

Tuition Reimbursement

Best Parts of the Job:

Meaningful work and connection to our mission.

Colleagues who work together as a team and a committed leadership group.

Thorough orientation and ongoing training.

Fun employee events!

Education and Training:

Graduate of an accredited nursing program and have a current RN License in the state of PA. Possession of a current Basic Life Support for Health Care Providers CPR certification is preferred.

TO APPLY:

If you’d like to explore this opportunity, you can apply here via Indeed, on our website at clarviewnursing.com, or stop in and complete an application in person. We’d love to meet you and offer a tour whenever you can stop in!

Clarview, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center is located at 14663 Route 68, Sligo, PA 16255. Country Springs, a personal care community, is also part of the Clarview family. For more information, visit www.clarviewnursing.com.

Thanks for your interest in joining the team at Clarview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center!





Computer & Network Service Technicians

Computer Support & Associates, Inc.

Computer Support & Associates, Inc., a Clarion based Computer Reseller, is accepting applications/resumes to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Current positions include a full-time Computer Desktop, Notebook & Chromebook Technician and with Desktop, Laptop and Chromebook experience and / or a Network Technician with MS Server 2022 and VMWare experience.

Duties/Responsibilities:

Unpacking, integrating and setup of Computer and Network Hardware.

Integrating and also delivering and installing the Computer and Network Equipment is required as well.

Detailing a log file is very important.

Proper documentation of Job’s is a must!

The position is for dayshift Monday – Friday 7:30 thru to 5:00 pm with 1⁄2 hour off for lunch.

The position has competitive compensation and benefit package.

Applicants can fill out an application at 860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion Pa 16214.

Email resume to [email protected] or mail to:

Computer Support & Associates, Inc.

860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214

Monday – Friday 7:30 am to 5:00 pm

Computer Support & Associates is an equal opportunity employer.





Multiple Positions

Computer Support & Associates, Inc.

Computer Support & Associates, Inc., a Clarion based Computer Reseller, is accepting applications/resumes to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Current Positions include:

Network Technician Desktop, NB & Chromebook Computer Technician Security Camera Wiring & Installer Estimating and Accounting Staff Person

All positions are for dayshift Monday – Friday 7:30 thru to 5:00 pm with 1⁄2 hour off for lunch.

Benefits package includes:

Competitive hourly rate of pay Holiday & vacation pay

Paid Time Off

Sick Pay

100% Medical and vision insurance

401K plan

Applicants can fill out an application at 860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion Pa 16214.

Email resume to [email protected] or mail to:

Computer Support & Associates, Inc.

860 S 5th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214

Monday – Friday 7:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Computer Support & Associates is an equal opportunity employer.





Program Director

The Scenic Rivers YMCA

The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring a full-time Program Director at the Clarion County YMCA.

The Clarion County YMCA is seeking an energetic, hands-on professional to fill the position of full-time YMCA Program Director in Clarion, Pa.

This position supervises sports programs and aquatics operations at the Clarion County YMCA under the direction of the Branch Director.

Primary job responsibilities include:

Leading, developing, and maintaining high-quality YMCA programs.

Supervise, and provide leadership, instruction, and motivation for aquatics and sports staff in accordance with YMCA policies and procedures.

Create a safe and positive atmosphere that promotes member safety, engagement, and satisfaction.

Exhibit the YMCA Mission through programs that strive for youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.

This position involves some night and weekend responsibilities.

To apply, please submit a cover letter and resume by April 6, 2023.

Applications will be accepted by mail or via email to Mr. Jesse Kelley at [email protected]

Mail applications to Clarion County YMCA, Attn. Mr. Jesse Kelley, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Apply online!





YMCA Summer Camp Staff

The Scenic Rivers YMCA

The Scenic Rivers YMCA is hiring summer staff for YMCA Summer Day Camp.

SUMMER DAY CAMP COUNSELORS – YMCA Camp Coffman

Make a difference in the life of a child this summer at the YMCA’s Summer Camp.

The YMCA is hiring (12) full-time Summer Day Camp Counselors. Counselors work 40 hours per week June through August with training beginning in late May. The Y is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic applicants to create the ultimate camp experience by fostering positive, nurturing relationships with youth ages 6-12 years old in the upcoming Summer Day Camp Program.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth, and have a passion for working with young people.

Summer Day Camp Positions provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

To apply, submit your application and letter of interest to Jennifer Cooper at the Oil City YMCA ([email protected]) or Michelle Miller ([email protected]) at the Clarion County YMCA.

Apply online!

SUMMER DAY CAMP HANDS – YMCA Camp Coffman

Make a difference in the life of a child this summer at the YMCA’s Summer Camp.

The YMCA is hiring (2) part-time Summer Camp Hands. Camp Hands work 28 hours per week June through August with training beginning in late May. The Y is looking for people with experience working with animals and children.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth in the program.

Positions provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

To apply, submit your application and letter of interest to Jennifer Cooper at the Oil City YMCA ([email protected]) or Michelle Miller ([email protected]) at the Clarion County YMCA.

Apply online!

SUMMER DAY CAMP COOKS – YMCA Camp Coffman

The YMCA is hiring (2) part-time Summer Day Camp Cooks.

Cooks work approximately 28 hours per week June through August with training beginning in late May. The Y is looking for dedicated and enthusiastic applicants to create healthy meals and snacks for 150-200 kids in the Summer Day Camp program located at Camp Coffman.

Interested applicants must be 18 years or older, available for 12 weeks of summer programming, promote and support the potential of all youth, and have a passion for cooking.

Summer Day Camp Positions provide valuable hands-on experience for future teachers, educators or those working with children. College students are welcome to apply.

To apply, submit your application and letter of interest to Jennifer Cooper at the Oil City YMCA ([email protected]) or Michelle Miller ([email protected]) at the Clarion County YMCA.

Apply online!





Optician

The Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic, a premier provider of comprehensive eye care in Northwestern and Central Pennsylvania, has an immediate full-time opportunity for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

This position will be based out of the Seneca office but will provide occasional coverage at the Grove City and Brookville offices.

Responsibilities include:

all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses

insurance eligibility verification and interpretation

inventory management

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.

Ideal candidates must have excellent customer service and computer skills.

Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com or send resumes to:

The Laurel Eye Clinic

Attn: Human Resources

50 Waterford Pike

Brookville, PA 15825

Interested candidates can also fax 814-849-5631, or email resume [email protected].

EOE





Multiple Positions at MHY Family Services

MHY Family Services

MHY Family Services is expanding its Multisystemic (MST) Adaptation Program in the Clarion and Venango County areas and has opportunities for Mental Health Case Managers, Mental Health Therapists, and Clinical Mental Health Therapists.

Are you looking to make a lasting impact on youth and families? Join MHY Family Services!

Mental Health Case Managers– Click here for job description, details, and to apply

Mental Health Therapists- Click here for job description, details, and to apply

Clinical Mental Health Therapists- Click here for job description, details, and to apply

What MHY has to offer:

A high degree of autonomy in your work schedule – this leads to a strong work/life balance!

This opportunity allows therapists to have a hybrid work schedule – where all paperwork can be done from home – but if you like offices, they have office space available!

Unlike other jobs in the field, MKY has small teams and small caseloads which allow their teams to do QUALITY work.

MHY is a non-profit agency with a family-oriented culture – they want to know you – you aren’t just a number to them.

They provide licensure supervisor which is valued at $500 a month – You don’t pay for it, it’s free!

You will have growth opportunities – MHY’s Community Teams have grown 140% in the last year.

Leadership Coaching, professional development, and a tuition reimbursement program help you continue learning throughout your career.

Why MHY Family Services?

MHY Family Services is an organization that you can be proud to be a part of, where you will be coached, challenged, and empowered to grow as a person and a professional. MHY Family Services (MHY) is over 140 years old and a non-profit organization that provides support and services through educational and community-based programming all over Pennsylvania, primarily in Western PA. MHY strives to meet the changing needs of at-risk youth and their families through a practical and holistic approach to treatment. Youth and families have the opportunity to learn skills that help them manage and cope with trauma-based issues and to re-engage with home, school and community.





Direct Care Staff

New Light Inc.

New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and Dubois area.

The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive starting wage: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour.

All shifts available; weekends a must.

Licensed CNA’s needed.

Benefits package.

Paid vacation.

Opportunity for advancement within the company.

Interested individuals must be able to obtain a criminal background check free of certain serious violations, a child abuse clearance, and an FBI clearance.

Interested applicants must have a valid driver’s license, and a reliable, insured, and registered vehicle.

If interested in a position at New Light Inc., please contact Heather McHenry at 814-226-6444 extension 103 or email [email protected]

New Light Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.





Rebar Fabricator

All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking qualified candidates for rebar fabricator positions located in the Franklin area.

Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Job Description:

We cut, bend, epoxy coat and load reinforcing bars for concrete for construction projects.

Duties (But not limited to):

Shaking out stock rebar for the shear operator.

Assisting the shear operator in tagging bundles and loading and unloading the equipment with steel.

Helping the bender operator load and unload his machine and helping stack the material.

Unloading stock material from the mills and loading the finished product on trailers.

All bundles of steel are lifted with man operated overhead cranes or forklifts.

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre- employment screening

Steel toed shoes

Must be able to lift up to 70 pounds.

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.





Mental Health Worker

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Team members are dedicated and passionate individuals that are committed to inspiring positive change in the lives of adolescents with emotional and behavioral challenges. We are recruiting for multiple positions and all shifts, and we would welcome you to be part of our awesome team!

As a Mental Health Worker, you will be part of a team providing medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. In this position, you will provide direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

To Apply: text MHW to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

Shift: Days and Evenings

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is hiring Life Skills Workers II to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Attention Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers, Residential Healthcare Aides

In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients, teach responsible living skills, and document services as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.26 per hour – $19.26 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can also apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Mental Health Clinical Supervisor

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is hiring a Mental Health Clinical Supervisor at our residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff.

Through leadership and direction your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

To Apply: Text CS2 to 412-912-2012

Salary Range: From $50,000 to $65,000 Annually

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Who We Are:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Our diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those we serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

We provide a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

Mental Health Clinical Supervisor Responsibilities Include, but not limited to:

Supervises, assists with hiring, and evaluates staff performance. Develops measurable objectives for necessary improvements and implements appropriate corrective action to staff adhering to human resources policies and utilizing Human Resources when necessary.

Coordinates clinical services with educational, medical, community services, family services, and the training department.

Applies compliance with policies/procedures as well as with regulatory and licensing agencies.

Analyzes and interprets client records, behavior, progress, and treatment plans in relationship with treatment services.

Ensures and provides for effective case management development and implementation including specialized behavioral intervention plans, progress and update reports, and treatment team meetings.

Conducts client file reviews in a timely manner to ensure regulatory compliance.

Confers with judges, probation officers, police, social service agencies, and community groups to assist with interpreting the program/facility goals and objectives and developing cooperative working relationships.

Ensures that programming and services are appropriate to meet the needs of clients exhibiting symptoms of mental distress.

Assists the Program Director in addressing any and all customer service issues that may occur.

Minimum Requirements:

Licensed mental health clinician, including psychiatrists, psychologists, licensed professional counselors (LPC), and licensed clinical social workers (LCSW) or

Master’s Degree from an accredited university in a clinical mental health discipline, such as: Psychology, Counseling, Clinical Social Work, Psychiatric Nursing, and Marriage and Family therapy, for example. Master’s Degree must include clinical coursework in the foundations of behavioral health and the provisions of mental health services.

At least two years verified post-Master’s experience providing mental health treatment.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)..

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, we celebrate the richness of our diverse employees and the communities we serve. We are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as we strive to ensure we are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As we work to make a difference in people’s lives, we are dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those we serve and our employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, we firmly believe in recovery and that our clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and we consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, we have a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, everything we do centers around people. That is why we are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefit options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional and financial wellness.

Our benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, come join us!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Us in Building Better Futures!

Thank you for your interest in a rewarding career at Abraxas Youth & Family Services. We hope you consider applying for employment with us!

If you have any questions, you can contact us by email at [email protected] or give us a call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

*Ask us how you can earn up to an additional $15,000 per year!





Mental Health Aides

Abraxas I

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides for Overnight Monitoring Shifts at our residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Seeking Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Residential Support Staff, Childcare Workers, Healthcare Aides this overnight job opportunity might interest you!

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for our students.*

To Apply: Text MHA to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.00 per hour – $18.54 per hour

Hours: 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Who We Are:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Our diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those we serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

We provide a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical & Dental & Vision Insurance

Flexible Spending Accounts

Basic Life & Short-Term Disability Insurance

403(b) Savings Plan

Life Assistance Program (LAP)

Tuition Assistance Program

Paid Time Off (PTO) * Paid Holidays * Paid Training

Advancement Opportunities

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner.

Document client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Assist Mental Health Worker in their collaboration with the Educational team and client’s Mental Health Therapist to implement the individualized treatment plan.

Implement the daily activity schedule and structure and coordinate client activities, such as Family Night, Structured Recreation, etc.

Conduct head counts to provide effective people security.

Conduct outside building security checks when working on overnight shift.

Hiring Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required.

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, we celebrate the richness of our diverse employees and the communities we serve. We are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as we strive to ensure we are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As we work to make a difference in people’s lives, we are dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those we serve and our employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, we firmly believe in recovery and that our clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and we consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, we have a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, everything we do centers around people. That is why we are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefit options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional and financial wellness.

Our benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, come join us!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Us in Building Better Futures!

Interested in joining our outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact us by email at [email protected]

Give us a Call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

*Ask us how you can earn up to an additional $15,000 per year.





High School Social Studies Teacher

Union School District

Union School District is accepting applications for a full-time High School Social Studies Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.

Requirements:

Applicants must possess a valid PA teaching certificate in the area of Social Studies.

Dual certifications preferred, with mathematics strongly preferred.

Applicant should send:

Letter of interest

Resume

PA standard application

Valid PA teaching certificate

Current Acts 34, 151, 168 and 114 clearances

Transcripts

Praxis test scores

And three letters of recommendation, dated within the last year to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Supt.

Union School District

354 Baker St., Ste. 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248

Review of applications will begin on April 17th, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

www.unionsd.net

Union School District is an EOE.





Customer Service/Office Assistant

All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking Qualified candidates for a Customer Service/Office Assistant position in the Titusville Area.

Hours:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Wednesdays and Saturdays 9 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Duties (but not limited to):

Answer Phones – Direct calls, answer questions and take messages.

Greet Customers – Help as needed to find products or get someone who can help.

Use POS – Receive payments from store and service repair orders.

Order Parts – As needed from vendors.

Schedule Service Appointments – Also take info for incoming jobs.

Warranty Entry – Using info from technician to find the correct warranty code, getting prior approvals and ordering parts from the manufacturer.

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to pass pre-employment screenings

Must be computer savvy

Must have good customer service skills

Must have excellent communication skills

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.





Multiple Positions

SAM Inc.

SAM, Inc. is hiring multiple positions!

If you are excited for an opportunity to:

Build relationships

Lead teams to support individuals

Facilitate meetings and discussions

Advocate

Link individuals to resources, funding, and services

Check out our openings!

Blended Case Manager positions are available for both Clarion and Clearfield/Jefferson locations.

Supports Coordinator position available for the Clarion location.

Please apply through our Career Page at https://www.sam-inc.org/careers-2.





Clinical Information Clerk

Clarion Forest VNA Inc.

Clarion Forest VNA is now hiring for a Full-Time Clinical Information Clerk.

This individual would be responsible for:

Documenting and initiating insurance files

Acquiring needed authorizations for patient visits

Checking patient eligibility and benefits

Communicating with clinical staff about prior authorizations

Other duties as assigned by the Director of Clinical Information

Qualifications:

High school graduate or equivalent, Medical Assistant Certification or LPN preferred

Experience with insurance verification and general office work highly preferred

Medium – High level of computer experience

The ability to deal with people in a calm and pleasant manner

Must be able to read and write legibly

Ability to prioritize the importance of communications received

Ability to complete work in an accurate and timely manner

Ability to work well with other people as well as independently

Highly organized individuals are a plus

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. Clarion Forest VNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years in Clarion, Forest, and the surrounding counties.

Interested candidates may obtain an employment application at www.cfvna.org and send with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, or via email to [email protected] For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Notice: Successful completion of a drug screen prior to employment is part of our background process, which includes medical marijuana.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Registered Nurses

Clarion Forest VNA Inc.

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking Registered Nurses to join our Home Health and Hospice teams.

The RNs best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Your patients, your schedule! Typical hours are Monday-Friday from 8am-4pm. Some weekends, evenings and holidays are required. Flexible scheduling is available! Currently, our on-call is staffed by full-time nurses resulting in NO on-call hours at this time. Subject to change based on staffing needs.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

New graduates are welcome to apply

BLS Certification

Current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation to make home visits

FBI, State, and Childline Clearances

Full-time employees are eligible for:

Health Insurance and HSA agency match

Dental

Vision

Paid Time off that grows with your tenure

401k plan with matching contributions

Company Paid Life Insurance

Mileage Reimbursement and MORE!

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. Clarion Forest VNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years in Clarion, Forest, and the surrounding counties.

Interested candidates may obtain an employment application at www.cfvna.org and send with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, or via email to [email protected] For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Notice: Successful completion of a drug screen prior to employment is part of our background process, which includes medical marijuana.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Licensed Practical Nurses

Clarion Forest VNA Inc.

Clarion Forest VNA Inc. is looking to hire full-time Licensed Practical Nurses.

The LPNs best fit for this position is well-organized and has relevant clinical experience, who desires a more flexible schedule with focused one-on-one patient interaction.

Requirements:

Licensed as an LPN in Pennsylvania

1 year of clinical/acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s license and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings

Daylight hours: Monday- Friday 8:00AM-4:00PM with rotating weekend and holiday work

Benefits of Full-Time Employment:

Health Insurance with up to a 50% HSA match

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Supplemental Insurance

3% matching 401K

Paid Time Off And more!

Come join in a rewarding environment with a family-oriented work setting!

Wage commensurate with experience.

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. Clarion Forest VNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years in Clarion, Forest, and the surrounding counties.

Interested candidates may obtain an employment application at www.cfvna.org and send with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214, or via email to [email protected] For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Notice: Successful completion of a drug screen prior to employment is part of our background process, which includes medical marijuana.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. We are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Truck Driver

Francis J. Palo, Inc.

Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion based construction company, is accepting applications/resumes for a full time Truck Driver.

This position will require a Class A CDL and be responsible for hauling heavy equipment and materials on lowboy trailers, flat trailers, and straight trucks.

This position is dayshift Monday – Friday with a competitive compensation and benefits package.

Applicants can fill out an application at 309 South 4th Ave, Clarion, PA 16214.

E-mail resumes to [email protected] or mail to:

P.O. Box 368

Clarion, PA 16214

Francis J. Palo, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.





Judicial Administrative Assistant

Clarion County

The Clarion County Magisterial District Judge Department is looking to hire a full time Judicial Administrative Assistant.

POSITION: Judicial Administrative Assistant Full-Time, 35 hours per week

DEPARTMENT: Magisterial District Judge

PAY GRADE: $14.00/hour starting

NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1)

POSTING DATE: Monday, March 13, 2023

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, March 27, 2023, at 4:00 PM

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php ———————————————————————————————————————

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To maintain and coordinate all phases of the clerical/secretarial and bookkeeping duties of the Magisterial District Judge’s Office.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

1. Prepares or processes a variety of legal forms and documents including criminal/civil complaints, warrants, subpoenas, bonds, commitments, notices, etc.

2. Files and dockets citations, complaints, and dispositions in each case.

3. Processes certified mailings of criminal/civil complaints, courts orders, etc.; assists with daily incoming and outgoing mail.

4. Interviews and screens callers; answers routine telephone inquiries or directs callers to appropriate individual.

5. Schedules appointments and maintains monthly calendar.

6. Collects fines and costs due and makes appropriate recording, posting and record keeping for same. Writes checks and makes bank deposits as required.

7. Enters data in computer; types various forms, reports and correspondence.

8. Schedules summary trials, continuances, and other hearings as necessary and closes cases when cleared.

9. Interacts with other County offices as necessary.

10. Directs visitors to courtroom or other County offices.

OTHER DUTIES OF JOB:

1. Attends meetings, seminars, hearings, in-services as required.

2. Assists at all 4 Clarion County District Court Offices as required.

3. Performs other job-related duties as required.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Formal supervision is provided by the Magisterial District Judge.

SUPERVISION GIVEN: None

WORKING CONDITIONS:

1. Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, and temperatures, but with fluctuations in ventilation.

2. Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions.

3. Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt.

4. Periodically encounters irate/angry customers or experiences disruptive behaviors.

PHYSICAL/MENTAL CONDITIONS:

1. Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions.

2. Must be able to sit, stand and walk intermittently throughout the workday, with occasional stooping, bending, twisting, reaching, pushing, and pulling necessary to carry out work duties.

3. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job.

4. Sedentary work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of forty pounds.

5. Must demonstrate emotional stability.

6. Must be able to move frequently throughout the workday.

7. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING

High School diploma or equivalency, plus some business/clerical and computer training.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE

One to two years’ experience in an office environment, county government or court system; OR any acceptable combination of equivalent training and/or experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

1. Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner to carry out essential work duties.

2. Must possess acceptable communication and interpersonal skills.

3. Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers, and others.

4. Must possess ability to maintain confidentiality regarding client information and

records.

5. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers.

6. Must possess some knowledge of legal terminology and the operation and procedures of the civil and criminal court systems.

7. Must possess ability to prepare and maintain files and reports.

8. Must possess knowledge and ability to perform general office practices and procedures, including basic math skills, and general bookkeeping, and scheduling appointments.

9. Must possess good organizational skills and ability to handle a variety of duties accurately and efficiently.

10. Must possess knowledge and ability to docket and file legal actions appropriately.

11. Must be willing and able to occasionally accept reassignment to other Magisterial District Judge offices.

************************************************************************************************

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available:

• Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

• In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

• By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814- 226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, March 27, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Boys’ Varsity Soccer Head Coach

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is hiring a Boys’ Soccer Coach beginning with the 2023-24 School Year.

All interested candidates should send:

Letter of Interest

Three Letters of Reference

Current Clearances

Send above items to:

Mrs. Kelli McNaughton, High School Principal

700 Beatty Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until Position is Filled.





Yard Lead

All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. is seeking Qualified candidates for a 2nd shift Yard Lead position located in Marienville, Pa.

This position is a leadership role in a fast paced environment.

Hours: 3:15pm to 1:15am Monday – Thursday.

Requirements for Yard Lead:

Must have leadership skills

Must be detail oriented

Must have production experience

Must be reliable

Duties for Yard Lead (but not limited to):

Maintain safety in the workplace

Reporting for all employees

Maintain production logs and reporting

Maintain and monitor operation flow

Provide quality inspections of product

Lead team members in a positive, professional manner

Communicate with all departments as needed

Understand and maintain proper inventory

Submit orders for items needed for production

Track lumber dryness of all inventory

Some overtime may be required.

Excellent Benefits upon eligibility.

Room for growth within the organization.

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.00 – $22.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Paid time off

Please send resumes to: [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.





Direct Care Workers

New Light Inc.

New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and DuBois area.

The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive starting wage: $12.00 to $14.00 per hour;

All shifts available; weekends a must;

Licensed CNAs needed;

Benefits package;

Paid vacation; and

Opportunity for advancement within the company.

Interested individuals must be able to obtain a criminal background check free of certain serious violations, a child abuse clearance, and an FBI clearance.

Interested applicants must have a valid driver’s license, and a reliable, insured, and registered vehicle.

If interested in a position at New Light Inc. please contact Heather McHenry at 814-226-6444 extension 103 or email [email protected].

ABOUT NEW LIGHT INC.

New Light Inc. has been offering community, family living, residential, and respite services since 2009.

New Light Inc. headquarters is located in Shippenville, Pa. and the agency currently supports individuals in community living arrangements throughout Clarion, Armstrong, Indiana, Clearfield, and Jefferson Counties. New Light Inc. provides both planned and emergency respite services for many individuals and counties throughout the state.

Many people speak of their belief in positive approaches, but a group that brings the philosophy to life in the way New Light does is a rare find in the field of human services.

The core belief of New Light Inc. is most concisely expressed in their motto, “Presuming Intellect, Believing Potential, and Witnessing Brilliance.”

New Light’s approach to supporting people is rooted in building relationships and creating environments where people can feel heard, respected, and safe, and behavior is understood as communication, not a problem to be modified or extinguished.

By presuming intellect and believing in people’s potential, New Light makes every effort to recognize and understand communication in whatever form it is delivered.

New Light Inc. is an equal opportunity employer.





Food Service Workers

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for full-time and part-time food service workers.

Are you looking for a better work/life balance? Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community?

If so, Laurelbrooke Personal Care is looking for you!

Position: Full-Time & Part-Time Food Service Workers

The Role at a glance:

Laurelbrooke Personal Care is looking to add a motivated food service worker to their Healthcare team in Brookville, Pa. As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.

What you’ll be doing:

Preparing, serving and distributing food, and may require working in various areas of the department, such as the tray line, dish room, cafeteria and storeroom.

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities, as management may deem necessary from time to time.

What we’re looking for:

Must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills.

Have excellent attention to details and service knowledge.

Have excellent communication and organization skills.

Prior food service experience is preferred.

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click here to apply!

Cura Hospitality is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.





Unit Chef

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has opening for a Full-time Unit Chef.

Are you looking for a better work/life balance? Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community?

If so, Laurelbrooke Personal Care is looking for you!

Position: Full-Time Unit Chef

The Role at a glance:

Laurelbrooke Personal Care is looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to our Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.

What you’ll be doing:

Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services.

Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations.

Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service.

Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff.

Other tasks as assigned.

What they’re looking for:

Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

Ability to travel.

At least three years’ experience in culinary management.

Strong leadership and communication skills.

At least one years’ experience in a similar role.

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click here to apply!

Cura Hospitality is an equal opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.





Supervisor of Special Education

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 is looking to hire a full-time Supervisor of Special Education.

Position currently available – Deadline March 22 or until filled.

Supervisor of Special Education (School Age & Early Intervention assignments).

Full-time, 10 month, permanent position (210 days) Act 93 administrative position with salary range commensurate to a mid-level administrator in the mid-western PA region ($67,000-$75,000).

Requires valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal’s certification and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances.

Note: A person interested in moving into administration and looking to take necessary coursework to obtain Principal’s certification or Special Education Supervisor certification can apply for this position as well (hiring would be contingent on your completing the necessary certification within 3 years).

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

Provide leadership, coordination, supervision, and management for all special education programs and services in concert with the Director of Special Education at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, with an emphasis on the supervision of the K-12 special education programming.

Coordinate services of RIU6 with school district personnel to meet the needs of each individual learner.

Facilitate and implement Individualized Education Plans for students.

Make professional development presentations to staff and district personnel.

Provide the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in our care.

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).





Full Time Loan Clerk

Top Tier Federal Credit Union

Top Tier Federal Credit Union, one of Pennsylvania’s leading credit unions, has an immediate opening for a Full Time Loan Clerk.

The ideal candidate is a self-starting team player who has strong communication skills, strong computer skills and is very detail-oriented.

Benefits:

We offer a competitive salary with a generous incentive plan, health insurance, 401k plan, paid time off, paid holidays, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, short term disability and long term disability.

Starting Salary: $32,000 – $35,000 based on experience

Duties and Accountabilities:

Review loan files for accuracy and completeness

Prepare and deliver loan quality control reports

Conduct maintenance on loan files and scan to core system

Monitor and collect delinquent loans and manage asset recovery

Track and maintain collateral on loans of all types

Monitor insurance coverages

Order payment coupon books

Manage credit insurance claims

Deliver electronic files to Credit Reporting Agencies and other recipients

All other duties that may be assigned

Requirements:

Strong organizational and communication skills

Focused and highly detail-oriented

Strong problem solving skills

Self-starter

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office including Excel

Email resume to [email protected]





Accounting Manager

All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has an opening for an Accounting Manager in the local area.

All Seasons is seeking qualified candidates for a 1st shift Accounting Manager position located in Venango County.

Competitive Wage and Benefits: $50-$75K (D.O.E.)

Accounting Manager Job Description:

Prepare, maintain and ensure accuracy of financial statements.

Responsible for Monthly financial closings and financial statement.

Prepare balance sheet and income statement GL account reconciliations monthly.

Reconcile WIP, storeroom, accounts payable, including accruals and accounts receivable details to general ledger account balances daily.

Ensure accuracy of time and payroll reporting.

Ensure timely Accounts payable review and authorizations.

Maintain and reconcile fixed asset schedules.

Prepare weekly, monthly and annual forecasts in conjunction with plant management.

Review aged inventory and present information to plant management.

Prepare and maintain financial budgets.

Qualifications for the Accounting Manager:

Bachelor’s Degree (BA) in Accounting with 3 – 5 years accounting experience in an Industrial environment.

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite products is required.

Knowledge of accounting standards and US GAAP.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.





Park Helper

Clarion County

Clarion County is looking to hire multiple Park Helper seasonal positions.

POSITION: Park Helper (Filling 4 Spots), Seasonal Position (April-October)

DEPARTMENT: County Park, Clarion, PA

PAY RANGE: $11/hour

POSTING DATE: Thursday, March 2, 2023

HOW TO APPLY:A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

GENERAL DEFINITION:

To perform general maintenance and repair duties and to provide quality service, recreation, protection, and safety for general public utilizing the park facilities. Employee assists with daily inspection and maintenance of equipment.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

1. Patrols the grounds and buildings, ensuring park rules are being observed. Intervenes as needed in problem situations or summons assistance as appropriate.

2. Reports needed repairs or other problems to Director.

3. Performs unskilled preventive maintenance activities, such as painting, cleaning drain areas, cleaning equipment etc.

4. Perform grounds keeping work, including but not limited to mowing, spraying, planting, and pruning, removing debris and snow removal.

5. Performs custodial work as needed/directed to keep facilities in clean and sanitary condition, including but not limited to, cleaning walls, floors, fixtures, and furniture; replenish bathroom supplies, and empty trash.

6. Performs semi-skilled minor repair work, including performing minor carpentry, plumbing and electrical repairs.

7. Provides general labor in connection with expansion/construction of facilities.

8. Operate heavy equipment as required.

9. Operates power equipment and hand tools to perform essential job duties.

10. Paints required fixtures, building and other objects as directed.

11. Maintains and beautifies County Park property.

12. Advises supervisor of public complaints.

13. Advises authorities of early storm warnings.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

The position reports to the Director of Maintenance. Position does not supervise others but may operate as a lead worker to less experienced staff.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is occasionally exposed to moving mechanical parts, fumes or airborne particles and vibrations. Work may involve some use of toxic or caustic chemicals. The job involves extensive public contact which may include occasional confrontations with unruly individuals. Employee is on-call at all times and may be required to work evenings and weekends.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

1. Ability to record, convey and present information and explain procedures.

2. Manual dexterity, including both gross motor skills and small motor skills.

3. Operation of heavy machinery.

4. Operation of power tools.

5. Operation of motor vehicles.

6. Frequent lifting and carrying of objects up to 25 pounds.

7. Occasional lifting and carrying with the use of mechanical aides, of objects weighing up to or exceeding 100 pounds.

8. Stooping, bending, kneeling, working in a prone position.

9. Climbing steps, ladders, and scaffolding.

10. Mental and physical alertness.

11. Distance vision, close vision, depth perception, and the ability to distinguish colors.

12. Travel both within and outside of the county.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING

High school diploma plus trade school training in electrical, plumbing, carpentry and painting desired. Valid PA driver’s license required.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE

Two years’ experience in a maintenance environment required; or any acceptable combination of experience and/or training.

Clearances:

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

1. Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties.

2. Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers, and others.

3. Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Commercial Driver’s License and a willingness to travel as needed.

4. Must possess knowledge of the methods, tools and practices used in general maintenance and construction.

5. Must possess knowledge and ability to detect defects in equipment and make proper adjustments.

6. Must possess knowledge of the occupational hazards and safety precautions and the ability to exercise skill in the care and use of various tools and equipment.

7. Must possess ability to utilize various pieces of equipment, such as a snow blower, tractor, hand tools, drill press, etc.

8. Must possess ability to follow oral and written instructions.

9. Must possess ability to accurately and safely complete general repairs and maintenance on heating, air conditioning and plumbing needs.

10. Must possess ability to operate county vehicles used for maintenance and cut grass in spring and summer.

11. Must have considerable knowledge of local codes and regulations and ability to troubleshoot problem areas.

12. Must be able and willing to work flexible hours; weekends are required during the summer months and as needed thereafter for special events.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

• Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

• In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

• By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by

calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, March 13, 2023, by 4:00 PM

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE





Deputy Chief Assessor

Clarion County

Clarion County is looking to hire a full time Deputy Chief Assessor.

POSITION: Deputy Chief Assessor, Full-Time, non-exempt 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Assessment, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $15.00-$19.30/hr.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Thursday, March 2, 2023

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: High school diploma or equivalent required with three to five years’ experience in Assessment of Real Estate Property for Tax Purposes.

Licenses required: CPE (Certified Pennsylvania Evaluator), or equivalent IAAO certification or other state certification and the ability to immediately acquire a CPE. Must maintain license and fulfill mandatory education courses required and approved by Pennsylvania Department of State – Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs. Must possess valid driver’s license.

HOW TO APPLY: A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To assist in the evaluation of all real estate/property, building and improvements and transfer of ownership of properties in accordance with applicable state and county regulations.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

1. Assesses all residential, commercial, and industrial properties, both new and improved on a yearly contact basis.

2. Acts on behalf of Chief Assessor during his/her absence.

3. Assists in the field inspection in the valuation of land, buildings, and improvements within the County.

4. Reviews, analyzes and values industrial, commercial, and exempt properties.

5. Assists general public, abstractors, surveyors and attorneys with tax questions and directions.

6. Assures that proper procedures are carried out in field inspections, valuations of land, buildings, and improvements.

7. Interacts with external companies, agencies, staff and internal County and state departments and offices.

8. Utilizes computer and other office equipment as necessary to perform essential job duties.

9. Performs all the duties of a field assessor.

10. Processes and maintains all mobile home court records monthly.

11. Researches, develops, and implements procedures to verify current sales and transactions in the county monthly.

12. Maintains all permit logs and field files.

13. Assists and trains field staff in better time management for zones and data collection procedures.

14. Assists in data entry responsibilities as needed.

15. Assists the Chief Assessor in any capacity needed.

OTHER DUTIES OF JOB:

1. Attends meetings, training, and in-services as required.

2. Performs other job-related duties as required.

3. Attends appeal hearings as needed.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives occasional instruction and minimal supervision from the Chief Assessor regarding daily work duties.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Provides direct supervision to the position of Field Assessor. Supervises assessment office in Chief Assessor’s absence.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

1. Works indoor and outdoor.

2. May be exposed to adverse environmental conditions, such as dirt, dust, pollen, odors, wetness, humidity, rain, snow, fumes, animals, insects, temperature, and noise extremes.

3. Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways.

4. Works daily with irate public.

PHYSICAL/MENTAL CONDITIONS:

1. Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions.

2. Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday.

3. Tasks require the ability to exert very moderate physical effort, typically involving some combination of stooping, kneeling, crouching, and crawling, and may involve some lifting, carrying, pushing and/or pulling objects and materials of moderate weight (12-20 pounds).

4. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of position.

5. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

6. Must be able to travel to diverse locations throughout the County.

QUALIFICATIONS:

High school diploma or equivalent required with three to five years’ experience in Assessment of Real Estate Property for Tax Purposes.

Licenses required: CPE (Certified Pennsylvania Evaluator), or equivalent IAAO certification or other state certification and the ability to immediately acquire a CPE. Must maintain license and fulfill mandatory education courses required and approved by Pennsylvania Department of State Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs. Must possess a valid driver’s license.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

1. Must be able to speak and comprehend the English language in an understandable manner to carry out essential functions of the job.

2. Must be able to follow oral and written instructions.

3. Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills.

4. Must possess the ability to function independently, to work effectively with clients, co-workers, and others.

5. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality regarding client information and records.

6. Must possess technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment with accuracy and reasonable speed.

7. Must possess above average math skills.

8. Must possess good map-reading abilities and the ability to navigate accordingly.

9. Must possess a willingness to travel as needed to carry out essential job duties.

10. Must be capable of entering construction sites and/or rugged or remote terrain areas during various weather conditions for visual site assessment and valuation efforts.

11. Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant such action.

12. Must possess knowledge of state and county laws, regulations and policies governing real property appraisal.

13. Must possess ability and skill to properly evaluate all types of property for tax purposes.

14. Must possess the ability to gather and analyze relevant data and to prepare logical and concise reports on property values.

15. Must possess the ability to explain/interpret assessment/appraisal procedures and to interact with the public in an appropriate and effective manner.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which we are actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

• Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

• In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

• By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, March 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE.

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Administrative Assistant

Clarion County

Clarion County is currently looking to hire an Administrative Assistant in their Mental Health/Developmental Disability department.

POSITION: Administrative Assistant, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health (MH)/Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $14.50-$18.90

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Thursday, March 2, 2023

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, March 13, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB: Provide administrative support to County Mental Health Administration staff. This includes, reconciliation of contracts, contract management and coordination. This position will also verify accurate billing by reviewing provider notes to compare to contracted services. The Admin. Assistant will gather, record, store and disseminate information to local, state, federal and private agencies by a number of various means and processes.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Performs varied provider relations duties. Participates in the Mental Health providers meetings. Prepares and plans for the Mental Health Advisory Board meetings to include dates, times, location, invitations, and agendas. Provide contract management in accordance with processes and procedures established by Clarion County Mental Health Department and the Board of Commissioners. Prepares budget estimates and various other fiscal and statistical reports in relation to contracts, services, and yearly data reporting. Monitor and ensure that all assigned programs meet contract deliverable as determined by the Mental Health Dept. or other contract entities. Ensures the preparation of all contract addendums between Clarion Mental Health Dept. and its service and business providers including maintaining protocol for contract preparation, completion and dissemination; editorial overview; and tracking receipt of completed contracts in accordance to Appendix “C” MH/DD/EI Participates in audits of service providers contracted by the Mental Health Department. Provide feedback or corrective action reviews to the providers during a post audit interview. Performs project management and tracking of task, including assigning tasks, setting deadlines and timeframes, updating materials and compiling results; ensures efficient prioritizing and scheduling of the people, events and items requiring attention. Assists the Mental Health Administrator/Deputy Administrator in a variety of specialized administrative projects and duties and operates under federal, state, and local guidelines. Reads and interprets documents such as program requirements and regulations, procedure manuals and service orders. Arranges meetings as requested by the MH Administrator/Deputy Administrator. Be proficient in multiple software programs such as HCSIS, PROMISE and E-System. Composes letters, memos, reports, and other departmental correspondence as required. Reviews and recommends appropriate content, formatting, presentation, etc. Responds to inquiries from other County departments, external agencies, staff, and the public, directing to appropriate area as needed. Data entry and reports on such places as PICS (ACT 77) and CCRI POMS, E-System. Gather and process statistical gathered from the BSU. Maintain quality relations with BHARP and CCBHO.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attend staffing, training, and other meetings as required. Proficient with computer programs. Performs other job-related work as required.

SUPERVISION GIVEN: Reports directly to the Mental Health Administrator and receives occasional instructions and supervision regarding daily work duties.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors with adequate lighting, temperature, and ventilation. Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions. Works with average indoor exposure to dust/dirt, noise, stress, and disruptions. Travels periodically to other work sites as needed.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must possess hearing, seeing, speaking, and reasoning senses necessary to carry out job duties. Must be able to sit for long periods during the workday, with frequent standing, walking and occasional bending, twisting, stooping, reaching, and grasping as necessary to carry out essential job duties. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; to simple movements of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties. Light work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with weights of 20-30 pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

An associate degree and one year of administrative support experience; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

• Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language and to follow oral and written instructions. Must possess effective oral and written communication skills. Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and personal integrity and the ability to work effectively with clients, authorities, co-workers, and others. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment. Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and have the ability to apply same to essential duties of the job and develop efficiencies. Must possess ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess ability to learn county, state and federal rules and regulations, procedures, and practices. Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality in regard to client

information and records. Must possess ability to prepare and maintain files and reports. Must be able to type with accuracy and efficiency. Must possess the ability to compose replies to routine correspondence. Must be comfortable working with a variety of computer applications and software. Must possess excellent organizational skills and the ability to prioritize and coordinate several schedules and/or projects with accuracy and efficiency. Must possess the skills necessary to prepare, edit and format grammatically correct written materials.

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which we are actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

• Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

• In-Person by visiting: the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

• By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814- 226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday, March 13, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Auto Body Technician

Nick’s Auto Body

Nick’s Auto Body of Clarion currently has an opening for an experienced auto body technician.

Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.

Full-Time

Monday through Friday schedule

No weekends

Paid Holidays

Apply in person or call Mike at: 814-297-1600.

You may also email your resume to [email protected].





Bookkeeper

Local Business

A Local Business is seeking a bookkeeper to fulfill a list of duties.

Duties Include:

Payroll and Taxes

Credit Card Recollections

Data Entry

Accounts Receivable and Invoicing

Must have a high school diploma, experience in Quickbooks, Word, and Excel.

Wage is based on experience.

Interested individuals must send resume to: [email protected]





Crisis Investigation Specialist

Venango County PIC Unit

Venango County PIC Unit is looking to hire a Crisis Investigation Specialist and are offering a $5,000 signing bonus.

Perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services, Older Adults, Mental Health, and Substance Abuse as well as crisis intervention for Mental Health.

The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure immediate safety of children and adults through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

Qualifications:

Associate’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 4 years of professional casework

OR: Human service experience

Bachelor’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional casework

Bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in social welfare and 3 years of professional casework

Successful completion of a 6-month PIC probationary period as a Service Coordinator II

Deadline: 03/15/2023

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse, JNET and FBI clearances prior to employment.

All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Clearances must be renewed every four years.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from:

Venango County Human Resources

1174 Elk Street

Franklin, PA 16323

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V





Ongoing Family Case Consultant

Venango County Children & Youth Services

Venango County Children & Youth Services is looking to hire an Ongoing Family Case Consultant and offering a $5,000 signing bonus.

Provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies.

Qualifications:

Associate’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 3 years of professional casework

OR: Bachelor’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 1 year of professional casework

Human service experience

Bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional casework

Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of an accredited Casework Intern Program

Deadline: 03/15/2023

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse, JNET and FBI clearances prior to employment.

All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Clearances must be renewed every four years.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from:

Venango County Human Resources

1174 Elk Street

Franklin, PA 16323

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V





Warden

Venango County Prison

The Warden is the chief officer of the Venango County Prison whose responsibility is to develop and implement policies and procedures for the efficient and orderly operation of the prison.

In addition, the Warden is responsible for the dissemination of work assignments through the administrative staff.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree in Administration of Justice or related field preferred.

Certification in the corrections field by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Corrections, First Aid and CPR required.

Certification in “less than lethal” devices.

Must be proficient in Computer Science.

Five to ten years working in the field of corrections in a supervisory capacity or an equivalent combination of experience and education.

Must be able to prove a progressive advancement in rank position.

Deadline: 03/15/2023

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse, JNET and FBI clearances prior to employment.

All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Clearances must be renewed every four years.

Must pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Wednesday, March 15, 2023 @ 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail [email protected] EOE M/F D/V





Resident Aides and Medication Aides

Penn Highlands Healthcare

Penn Highlands Healthcare Post-Acute Services is seeking Resident Aides and Medication Aides at various locations.

Join the positive team environment at one of our Senior Living facilities in your community!

We have openings in Clarion, New Bethlehem, Brookville, and Ridgway.

Offering:

Increased & Competitive Wages

Exceptional Benefits (must be full-time)

Flexibility (includes part-time, full-time, & casual)

Shift and Weekend Differentials

Sign-On/Retention Bonuses are available!

Apply Online by visiting https://careers.phhealthcare.org/.





DA Office Manager

Clarion County District Attorney’s Office

Clarion County District Attorney’s Office is looking to hire a full-time Office Manager.

Posting Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Position: Office Manager, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

Department: District Attorney

Pay Grade: $36,101.93-$46,877.78

BENEFITS:

Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%).

$1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance.

Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees.

5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off.

Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform specialized secretarial and administrative functions in a timely manner which require discretion, independence and judgment including: to assist the attorney staff with trial preparation; conduct on the job training and review the work product of the secretarial unit; gather and distribute discovery; interview private complainants, investigate, and discuss course of action with attorney staff.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Assists District Attorney, Assistant District Attorneys, and Victim Witness Providers

in a variety of specialized secretarial projects and duties. Prepares and types petitions, motions, briefs, and other related legal papers

including docketing, distribution, calendaring and filing. Assists in orienting and training of new secretarial employees. Interviews private complainants, investigates, and discusses course of action with

attorney staff. Prepares discovery packets for distribution to defense within two weeks of

arraignment, including gathering additional reports, documents, and records,

prepares discovery memo, distributes and documents. Tracks court-ordered discovery and prepares and distributes on own initiative; tracks

additional discovery requested by defense and assists attorney staff in its gathering,

copying, and distribution. Assists with the administrative aspects of the office as necessary, including: data

entry, case tracking, file preparation, gathering all necessary reports and documents, preparation of the court schedule, notification of the defendants and law enforcement and subpoena victims and witnesses. Assists with the preparation of the formal charging document. Composes and types letters, memos, and other correspondence as required. Processes invoices, bills, and establishes and maintains a filing system for the same. Assists in the maintenance of the schedules for the attorney and victim/witness staff

including court hearings, meetings, and filing deadlines for briefs, memos, motions,

and other legal documents. Screens phone calls, answers routine inquiries or directs the call to the appropriate

staff member. Answers inquiries from the public and others regarding departmental procedures

and makes appropriate referrals. Assists in the processing of a variety of legal documents, including docketing,

calendaring, and filing. Photocopies, sends/receives fax documents, and files legal documents and

correspondence as needed. Must maintain confidentiality.

OTHER DUTIES:

Performs duties of other support staff in their absence. Performs other job-related duties as required.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives supervision from District Attorney and other attorneys in the department as needed to meet job assignments and goals.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Supervises clerical staff.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works in adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation. Works with average office exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent

disruptions. Normal exposure to indoor dust/dirt.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures,

and follow instructions. Must be able to sit for long periods during the work day, with frequent standing,

walking and occasional twisting, stooping, pushing, pulling, grasping, reaching and

overhead reaching as necessary to carry out job duties. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of

fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out job duties. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with weights of ten

pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING.

High School diploma or equivalent, plus clerical and computer training is a must. Degree of certification as a Paralegal from an accredited program, plus a minimum of one year experience preferred. Degree or Certification may be substituted by experience in related areas of work.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE.

3-5 years working experience in law office, government, or administrative environment, or acceptable combination of training, education, and/or experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable

manner in order to carry out essential job duties. Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and the ability to work

effectively with clients, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality regarding client information and

records. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other

office equipment. Must possess the knowledge of legal terminology. Must possess some knowledge of the operation and procedures of the civil and

criminal court systems. Must possess ability to prepare and maintain files and reports. Must possess the ability to compose replies to routine correspondence. Must possess the knowledge and ability to assist in the preparation and assembly of

legal documents. Must be professional and kind at all times.

************************************************************************

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which we are actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday March 10, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

• By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

We are an equal opportunity employer Clarion County is a drug free workplace applicants who require special accommodations due to a disability should contact the Human Resources Department at 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 for assistance.





Heeter Lumber Inc. is looking to hire experienced or entry-level full-time Concrete REDI-MIX Drivers at their New Bethlehem location.

They are also accepting part-time applicants!

REDI-MIX Driver position will make up to $22.00 per hour, depending on experience. If you have never operated a concrete mixer truck, they will train on-site!!

Heeter Lumber Inc. employee benefits include:

2 weeks (11 days) of paid time off scheduled in advance

employee medical insurance

a 401(K) plan with up to a 3% match

paid life/ADD insurance

employee discounts for merchandise

Also seasonally, while a plant is closed, they will maintain your medical coverage for at least 3 months during a layoff!

AVERAGE DAY OF OUR REDI-MIX TRUCK DRIVERS: MONDAY – FRIDAY 7:00 am- 4:00 pm & SATURDAY 7:00 am- 12:00 pm

As an employee, you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive mixers and deliver concrete to customers.

Your schedule and daily tasks may vary as workloads fluctuate. Concrete jobs can be very early or run later as contractors take advantage of good weather conditions. When concrete demands are low, you have the option of working in the yard at Heeter Lumber, Inc.

You will maintain your truck with regular cleanings, inspections, and service.

You must have a positive, can-do attitude.

You must willingly help at the plant and Heeter Lumber, Inc. stores.

Heeter Lumber’s customer base is largely made up of repeat customers who value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to their customer base and products.

Qualifications:

Valid commercial driver’s license (CDL)

Off-road driving skills

Customer service skills

APPLICATIONS AVAILABLE IN-STORE OR ONLINE:

https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers





Food Service Supervisor

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care is currently looking to add an experienced, motivated food service supervisor to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA.

As a food service supervisor for Cura, you will have the opportunity to directly oversee the production and service of meals.

Join their amazing team and enjoy:

Up to $22 per hour based on experience!

Weekly Pay!

No Late Night Shifts!

What you’ll be doing:

Providing hands-on supervision and oversight for the preparation, cooking, and portioning of meals, following company recipes based on daily needs and contractual obligations

Ensuring all meals meet standards for quality

What we’re looking for:

Must-haves:

Experience supervising multiple employees

Strong communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills

Excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Nice-to-haves:

An advanced degree in culinary arts or a related field

Food Handler’s certification

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Click this QR code to apply!





Multiple Positions

Swartfager Welding Inc.

Swartfager Welding Inc. is looking to hire motivated and dependable full-time employees.

Current positions available include Pipe Welders, Diesel Engine Mechanics and General Laborers.

Job requirements include passing a pre-employment drug screen and following all safety procedures.

Benefits package includes:

Competitive hourly rate of pay

Holiday & vacation pay

Paid time off

Sick pay

Medical & vision insurance

401K plan

Interested individuals are encouraged to apply in person at:

Swartfager Welding Inc.

199 Boyle Memorial Drive, Knox, PA 16232

Monday – Friday 7:00 am to 3:30 pm.





Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver

Heeter Lumber Inc.

Heeter Lumber Inc. currently has an opening for an experienced or entry-level full-time Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver in Knox and Emlenton.

They are also accepting part-time applicants.

The Yard/Delivery Driver position will make up to $16.00/hour, depending on experience.

Benefits include:

2 weeks (11 days) paid time off scheduled in advance

employee medical insurance

401(K) plan with up to a 3% match

Paid Life/ADD insurance

Employee discounts for merchandise

Average work Day:

Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m – 5:00 p.m

Saturday: 7:30 a.m – 12:00 p.m

As an employee you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive delivery trucks to customers.

Responsibilities:

Greeting and assisting customers

Load customer orders

Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location

Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, & hardware

Operate forklift

Prepare customer custom cut orders

Clean and maintain lumber yard and delivery vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Collect and verify delivery instructions

You must have a positive, can-do attitude. Our customer base is largely made up of repeat customers that value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to our customer base and products.

Qualifications:

Valid driver’s license

No recent moving or driving violations

Customer service skills

Application available in store and online:

https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers





Optician

The Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic, a premier provider of comprehensive eye care in Northwestern and Central Pennsylvania, has an immediate full-time opportunity for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

This position will be based out of the Seneca office but will provide occasional coverage at the Grove City and Brookville offices.

Responsibilities include:

all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses

insurance eligibility verification and interpretation

inventory management

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred.

Ideal candidates must have excellent customer service and computer skills.

Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com or send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected]





Unit Chef

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care is currently looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, Pa.

As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.

What you’ll be doing:

Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services

Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations

Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service

Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff

Other tasks as assigned

What they’re looking for:

Must-haves:

Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Ability to travel up to 75% of the time

At least three years experience in culinary management

Strong leadership and communication skills

Nice-to-haves:



At least one year’s experience in a similar role.

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Click this QR code to apply!





Direct Care Staff

New Light Inc.

New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and Dubois area.

The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive starting wage: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour.

All shifts available; weekends a must.

Licensed CNA’s needed.

Benefits package.

Paid vacation.

Opportunity for advancement within the company.

Interested individuals must be able to obtain a criminal background check free of certain serious violations, a child abuse clearance, and an FBI clearance.

Interested applicants must have a valid driver’s license, and a reliable, insured, and registered vehicle.

If interested in a position at New Light Inc. Please contact Heather McHenry at 814-226-6444 extension 103 or email [email protected]

New Light Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.





Food Service Workers

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care is currently looking to add a motivated food service workers to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA.

As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.

Join their amazing team and enjoy:

Up to $17 per hour!

Weekly Pay

No Late Night Shifts!

What you’ll be doing:

Preparing, serving, and distributing food, and may require working in various areas of the department, such as the tray line, dish room, cafeteria, and storeroom.

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities, as management may deem necessary from time to time.

What we’re looking for:

Must-haves:

Must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills

Have excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Have excellent communication and organization skills

Nice-to-haves:

Prior food service experience is preferred

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Click this QR code to apply!





Secretarial Position

Clarion School District

Clarion Area School District is hiring a full-time 200 day secretarial position effective March 15, 2023.

Required Qualifications:

High school diploma or equivalent (GED).

Ability to effectively use word processing, database, spreadsheet, and email software.

Ability to maintain confidentiality.

Ability to communicate clearly and concisely in oral and written form.

Ability to work under pressure and maintain flexibility.

Ability to perform the essential functions, with or without reasonable accommodation.

Strong human relations skills, with adults and students, which have created a positive and inviting work environment.

Must possess or be able to obtain required clearances.

Essential Functions: Under the direction of the administration these positions provided secretarial support for a variety of functions within the school.

Answer telephones, take messages, greet visitors, make appointments, and provide information.

Type and enter data for letters, schedules, reports, forms, and other materials.

Effectively uses the automated purchasing system, student information system, and substitute calling system.

Maintain proficiency in the use of office technology to meet administrative needs.

Maintain filing systems, student records and attendance reports.

Order and receive supplies, and checks invoices.

Assist with registration and transfer of student records.

Restrict access to all unscheduled guests.

Receive & distribute miscellaneous items to students: lunches, backpacks, shoes,

Compose routine correspondences.

Compose routine correspondences. Distribute mail and supplies.

Provide coverage to other secretarial positions as needed.

Other Functions:

Assist School Psychologist in various tasks/duties.

Perform duties related to entry and withdrawal, residency determination, and billing of students at the Clarion Psychiatric Center as well as various other related tasks.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Please send Cover Letter, Resume and References to Dr. Joseph Carrico, Clarion Area School District, 221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214. Application Review to start immediately and continue until position is filled.





Special Education Teacher

Union School District

Union School District is accepting applications for a full-time Special

Education Teacher.

Special Education Certification required, secondary certification and multiple areas of concentration preferred.

Send the following items to Dr. John Kimmel, Supt., Union School District, 354 Baker St., Ste. 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248

Letter of interest

Resume

PA standard application

Valid PA teaching certificate

Current Acts 34, 151, 168 and 114 clearances

Transcripts

Praxis test scores

Three letters of recommendation

Review of applications will begin upon receipt, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

www.unionsd.net

Union School District is an EOE.





Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Technician/Mechanic

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales currently has openings for multiple heavy and medium-duty truck mechanics/technicians to help them continue to grow

and improve their service department.

Family owned since 1940… and they need you!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Join the Service team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! This position will be full-time and permanent. Their facility is just north of Interstate 80 exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

Zacherl Motors started in 1940 as a family business and continue to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged and exciting working atmosphere. Their employee package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, 401k with dollar-for-dollar match of up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, paid work uniforms, and the possibility of paid time at home for internet training that they may require. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Base Pay range is from $16.00 per hour for a slightly experienced mechanic/technician to $21.00 or more for a fully certified and experienced technician with all licenses and training. Continual training with them is a must and they help you to learn while you earn. In addition to the base pay, the earning potential is great with our monthly bonus plans for productivity for the service team.

Zacherl Motors is looking for all levels of technician experience – beginner to expert – from air conditioning work to simple brake repairs to rebuilding of engines, transmissions, differentials, and more.

Extra pay per hour comes with ASE certification, with International Engine certification, with Cummins certification, with Caterpillar certification, with DOT Inspection licenses, with CDL’s, and with overall experience. They also have an annual profit-sharing bonus and a monthly technician productivity bonus in their service department.

Call Dan Martz at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on their website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.





Communication Professional

Central Electric Cooperative

Central Electric Cooperative is searching for a communication professional to build positive internal and external relationships with employees, members, and foster community partnerships.

A Bachelor’s Degree in Communication or a related field with a minimum of 3-5 years of experience is preferred. Supervisory experience and electric cooperative or electric industry experience are pluses. Strong written and verbal communication skills, interpersonal skills, and the ability to effectively handle competing priorities, meet deadlines, and work independently is required.

The successful candidate should possess experience with print and electronic communication, media relations, website and intranet management, social media, photography, public speaking, and Adobe Creative Suite. Local travel is required.

Great Benefits: Dental, Medical, Vision & Life insurance, Paid time off, Paid holidays, 401(k), 401(k) matching, Retirement pension plan.

Salary commensurate with experience and qualifications.

Please submit resume to Central Electric Cooperative, P.O. Box 329, Parker, PA 16049, Attn: HR or email to [email protected] Review of resumes will begin immediately. Position open until filled. EOE.





Registered Nurses at CFVNA

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is currently seeking Registered Nurses to join their Home Health and Hospice teams.

The RNs best fit for these positions are well organized, have excellent documentation skills, and desire a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Your patients, your schedule! Typical hours are Monday-Friday from 8 am- 4 pm. Some weekends, evenings, and holidays are required. Flexible scheduling is available! Currently, their on-call is staffed by full-time nurses resulting in NO on-call hours at this time. Subject to change based on staffing needs.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus New graduates are welcome to apply

BLS Certification

Current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation to make home visits

FBI, State, and Childline Clearances

Full-time employees are eligible for:

Health Insurance and HSA agency match

Dental

Vision

Paid Time off that grows with your tenure

401k plan with matching contributions

Company Paid Life Insurance

Mileage Reimbursement and MORE!

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. Clarion Forest VNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years in Clarion, Forest and the surrounding counties.

Interested candidates may obtain an employment application at www.cfvna.org and send with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Notice: Successful completion of a drug screen prior to employment is part of our background process, which includes medical marijuana.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. They are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is their intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.





Forest County Probation Officer

Forest County Probation Department

The Forest County Probation Department is now accepting applications for two full-time Probation Officers.

Hourly pay rates are determined by experience.

Applicants MUST have a Bachelor’s Degree with 18 credit hours in either Behavioral or Social Sciences.

Send resume to:

Forest County Probation Department, ATTENTION MARK E. RHOADS, CHIEF

526 Elm Street, Box 8

Tionesta, PA 16353

Applications will be accepted until both job vacancies are filled.

EOE





High School Principal and Director of Special Education Services

Union School District

Union School District is currently accepting applications for High School Principal and Director of Special Education Services.

High School Principal

K-12 PA principal certification required; administrative experience preferred; exceptional leadership, interpersonal and organizational skills; experience with scheduling, student services, special education, standardized testing, discipline, and student activities; thorough knowledge of current best practices in the areas of professional development, technology integration, data analysis, curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

Applicants should send a letter of interest, resume, certification, current Act 34, Act 151, Act 114, and Act 168, PA Standard application, and five recommendation letters dated within the last year to Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent, Union School District, 354 Baker Street, Suite 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Review of applications will be ongoing, but applications will be accepted until the position has been filled.

Union School District is an EOE

Director of Special Education Services

The Director is responsible for implementing and maintaining Kindergarten to age 21 Special Education programs and services in conformance to District, State, and Federal objectives; providing written support and/or conveying information; serving as a resource to school personnel, patrons, and the Board. This position is an Act 93 position.

Qualified candidates must possess a Special Education Supervisor certificate or a Principal certificate.

Applicants should send a letter of interest, resume, certification, current Act 34, Act 151, Act 114, and Act 168, PA Standard application, and minimum of three recommendation letters dated within the last year, to Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent, Union School District, 354 Baker Street, Suite 2, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Review of applications will be ongoing, but applications will be accepted until the position has been filled.

Union School District EOE





Managers at Clarion Area Agency on Aging

Clarion Area Agency on Aging

The Clarion Area Agency on Aging is currently hiring for two manager positions.

Aging Care Manager

Monday—Friday 8:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m. – 1 hour lunch

Responsibilities include:

Provide confidential care management services to identify problems in the following areas of consumer functioning: social supports, activities of daily living, physical and mental health, nutrition, physical environment, economic status. Carry out all components of the care management system: assessment, service plan, arranging for services, follow-up, case recording and reassessment

Obtain Protective Service training and participate as an on-call and back-up protective services worker on a regular rotating basis to maintain 24-hour coverage. Take reports of need and conduct investigations of reported abuse under the Older Adult Protective Service Act.

Perform Pre-Admission Assessment duties as needed.



Must have a bachelor’s degree with major coursework in social sciences or psychology and a valid PA driver’s license



Starting Rate: $15-$18/hr depending on experience



Benefits include: Health, dental, and vision insurance – Life insurance – Paid time off – Paid Holidays – Retirement Plan

Please send your resume to 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214, or email [email protected]

Senior Center Manager – Satellite Centers

Mondays – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – New Bethlehem Center – 430 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Tuesdays – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m – Knox Center – 504 E. Railroad Street, Knox, PA 16232

Wednesdays – 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – varied location in Clarion County

Responsibilities include:

Provide nutrition and center services to older adults through congregate meal program

Assists seniors in getting health service information, transportation, and shopping assistance

Assists center council fundraising committee to develop and implement fundraising projects and increase contributions to comply with AAA fundraising plan

Networking with local organizations to help in the planning and implementation of health, educational, recreational, socialization programs, and activities at the center and in the local community

Promote and develop center growth and health and wellness activities, programs, and screenings

Coordinate with the Senior Center Services Director in the planning, scheduling, and implementation of all center programs, activities, and projects

Must have valid driver’s license & high school diploma/GED

Starting pay: $11.50/hour

Benefits include: Paid time off – Retirement plan – Employee assistance program – Life Insurance

Please send your resume to 16 Venture Lane, Clarion, PA 16214, or email [email protected]





Experienced Auto Body Technician

Nick’s Auto Body

Nick’s Auto Body in Clarion is seeking an experienced auto body technician.

Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.

Full-time Monday through Friday. No weekends!!

Paid Holidays!!

Apply in person or call Mike @ 814-297-1600

You may also email your resume to [email protected]





Careers at Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital/Butler Health System

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – 3 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – 4 Full Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – 3 Full Time

Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – 1 Per Diem

Staff Nurse, RN or LPN– Swing/Rehab. – 2 Full Time

LPN – Med/Surg – 1 Full Time

Staff Nurse, RN –ED 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

LPN – Rehab/Swing, Per Diem

Medical Technologist – 2 Full Time

Dietary Aide – 1 Full Time

Clerk/Phlebotomist – 2 Full Time

Ultrasound Tech – 2 Per Diem

EMT– Full Time

Nursing Supervisor – 1 Full Time, 1 Per Diem

Maintenance Supervisor- Full time

Radiology Tech – Full Time

CNA /Telemetry Tech – ICU – Per Diem

Paramedic – 2- Full Time

Housekeeping Aide – 1 Full Time

Cardiopulmonary LPN- 1 Full Time

Payroll Coordinator – Full Time

CNA/Nursing Aide – Swing/Rehab – 1 Part Time, 1 Per Diem

Paramedic Supervisor – Full Time

Central Sterile Technician – 1 Part Time

Customer Service Liaison – 3 Full Time

Occupational Health Technician – Per Diem

Laboratory Courier – Part Time

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]





Registered Nurse

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest has an opening for a Registered Nurse position at the UPMC Telemetry Unit.

Job ID: 2300003F

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Variable

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: 2 North Intermediate Car

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $29.29 to $41.22 / hour

JOIN the UPMC Northwest Team in Venango County, PA as a Registered Nurse in the Telemetry Unit with a wide-ranging Benefits package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Sign-On Bonus:

$15,000 for registered nurses with one or more years of experience

$10,000 for New Graduates!

(Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment)

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles (and/or teaching children if applicable) and applies in teaching of patients, families, students and new staff.

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care as well as transition to another level of care and/or home.

Supports the development of students, new staff and colleagues, may serve as a preceptor.

Creates an environment of open dialogue, inquiry and continuous development by asking for feedback and improving practice.

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment.

Formulates daily goals and a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as partner and considers the individual needs of the patient in a holistic manner.

Demonstrates critical thinking in the identification of clinical, social, safety, psychological and spiritual issues for the patient care within an episode of care.

Practices solid communication skills, and is able to articulate and translate the patient’s condition to other care providers and to negotiate and make recommendations for changes in patient care and unit practices.

Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers.

Creates a caring and compassionate patient focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families and colleagues.

Creates a caring and compassionate patient focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families and colleagues. Demonstrates accountability for professional development that improves the quality of professional practice and the quality of patient care.

Actively participates in unit-based shared governance, goal setting and supports the change and transition process to improve quality of care and the practice environment.

Serves as a highly engaged and full partner on the care team and responds willingly to care team member needs for assistance and partnership.

Actively participates in department or unit-specific quality improvement efforts

Takes personal responsibility in improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service.

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care: identifies research issues or articles related to clinical specialty or areas of interest, discusses opportunities for quality improvement at multidisciplinary rounds, and influences patients’ plans of care.

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients

Zero to two years of experience.

BSN preferred (not required)

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment.

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem-solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care.

Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in application of the nursing process.

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting and positioning of patients.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located.

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire.

Graduate nurses must complete licensure examination within FOUR MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first.

Basic Life Support (BLS)

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

For complete information and link to apply click here.





Graduate Nurse Rotational Program

UPMC Northwest

UPMC Northwest is hiring Graduate Nurses as full-time Professional Staff Nurses to support various hospital units as part of a special rotational program.

Are you graduating in Spring 2023 from nursing school and looking to launch your nursing career? Our Graduate Nurse Rotational Program may be the perfect fit! You will rotate through various units within the hospital to gain valuable and varied experience while working alongside an experienced nurse to help mentor and guide you in your learning.

Job ID: 220001SX

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Shift: Rotating

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $29.29 to $41.22 / hour

Shift/Hours: Our RNs work a rotating 12-hour schedule to ensure 24/7 coverage on the floor.

GNs must be eligible for State Board Licensure and successfully pass the examination before beginning this role -OR- must have a Temporary Practice Permit and commit to taking the NCLEX examination with 4 months of hire.

Qualifications:

BSN Preferred

Completion of UPMC Student Nurse Internship Program or student clinical transitions course at UPMC preferred

The individual must be able to demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients served by his/her assigned unit as specified below.

They must also demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development over the life span and possess the ability to assess data reflective of the patient’s status and interpret the appropriate information needed to identify each patients’ requirements relative to his/her age-specific needs and to provide the care needs as described in the department policy and procedures.

Ability to establish and maintain positive, caring relationships with executives, managers, physicians, non-physician providers, ancillary and support staff, other departments, and patients/families.

Ability to work productively and effectively within a complex environment, handle multiple/changing priorities and specialized equipment.

Critical thinking, analytical and problem-solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care.

Good clinical judgment.

Critical thinking skills necessary to exercise and to lead others in application of the nursing process.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Current Pennsylvania licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse required prior to program start date OR must have a Temporary Practice Permit and commit to taking the NCLEX examination with (X) months of hire.

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire

Act 34 Criminal Clearance

Basic Life Support

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct

For complete information and link to apply click here.

UPMC is an equal opportunity employer. Minority/Females/Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities





Food Service Supervisor

Laurel Brook Personal Care

Laurel Brook Personal Care is currently looking to add an experienced, motivated food service supervisor to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA.

As a food service supervisor for Cura, you will have the opportunity to directly oversee the production and service of meals.

Join their amazing team and enjoy:

Up to $22 per hour based on experience!

Weekly Pay!

No Late Night Shifts!

What you’ll be doing:

Providing hands-on supervision and oversight for the preparation, cooking, and portioning of meals, following company recipes based on daily needs and contractual obligations

Ensuring all meals meet standards for quality

What we’re looking for:

Must-haves:

Experience supervising multiple employees

Strong communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills

Excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Nice-to-haves:

An advanced degree in culinary arts or a related field

Food Handler’s certification

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Click this QR code to apply!





Multiple Positions at Spine & Extremities Center

Spine & Extremities Center

Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion, is currently hiring for multiple positions.

Full or part-time position available for a licensed massage therapist (LMT) performing therapeutic massage.

Part-time position available for a licensed esthetician performing facials, chemical peels, dermaplaning, and other regenerative skincare services.

Work in a fast-paced and growing regenerative medical center! Flexible schedule, friendly working environment, and convenient scheduling through their own branded app for patients.

Competitive compensation commensurate with experience.

For more information or to apply email [email protected] or call 814-227-5855 and ask for Lindsay.





Unit Chef

Laurel Brook Personal Care

Laurel Brook Personal Care is currently looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA.

As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.

What you’ll be doing:

Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services

Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations

Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service

Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff

Other tasks as assigned

What they’re looking for:

Must-haves:

Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Ability to travel up to 75% of the time

At least three years experience in culinary management

Strong leadership and communication skills

Nice-to-haves:



At least one year’s experience in a similar role.

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Click this QR code to apply!





Food Service Worker

Laurel Brook Personal Care

Laurel Brook Personal Care is currently looking to add a motivated food service worker to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA.

As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.

Join their amazing team and enjoy:

Up to $17 per hour!

Weekly Pay

No Late Night Shifts!

What you’ll be doing:

Preparing, serving, and distributing food, and may require working in various areas of the department, such as the tray line, dish room, cafeteria, and storeroom.

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities, as management may deem necessary from time to time.

What we’re looking for:

Must-haves:

Must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills

Have excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Have excellent communication and organization skills

Nice-to-haves:

Prior food service experience is preferred

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Click this QR code to apply!





Diesel Mechanic’s Assistant

Local Trucking Company

A local trucking company currently has an opening for a full-time Diesel Mechanic’s Assistant.

Applicants must be able to lift 100 lbs. A general knowledge of mechanics is preferred but they will train the applicant if necessary.

Applicants should be located within a half hour of Punxsutawney and have a valid driver’s license.

Pay will start at $15/hr depending on experience and health insurance is included.

This is a great opportunity for a recent graduate looking to get into the field.

Please call 814-952-8991 if interested.





Full-Time Laborer

J&J Feeds and Needs

J&J Feeds and Needs currently has an opening for a Full-Time Laborer at their Brookville location.

Job duties (but not limited to):

Bagging/stacking feed

Loading/unloading trucks

Sweeping floors

Loading for customers

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 for more information or stop by 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.





Unit Chef

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Unit Chef.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!

Position: Unit Chef

The role at a glance:

Laurelbrook is looking to add an experienced, motivated Unit Chef to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a floating chef, you will have the opportunity to supervise and participate in the preparation of meals for various locations as assigned.

What you’ll be doing:

Planning, organizing, and supervising culinary operations of retail and catering services

Planning menus based on various factors, such as market trends, customer preferences, and nutritional considerations

Conferring with district managers or other departments regarding daily aspects of dining service

Directing and coordinating the work of kitchen staff

Other tasks as assigned

Must-haves:

Certification by a recognized culinary institution or an equivalent combination of education and experience

Ability to travel up to 75% of the time

At least three years experience in culinary management

Strong leadership and communication skills

Nice-to-haves:

At least one year experience in a similar role

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:

Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.





Food Service Worker

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

Laurelbrooke Personal Care currently has openings for a Food Service Worker.

Do you want to make an impact on the lives of seniors in your community by preparing and cooking quality meals?

Do you want a better quality of life or work/life balance? Work in Senior Living at Laurelbrooke Personal Care!

Position: Food Service Worker

The Role at a glance:

Laurelbrook is looking to add a motivated food service worker to their Healthcare team in Brookville, PA. As a food service worker, you will have the opportunity to perform a variety of tasks, learn a variety of skills, and interact with a diverse clientele daily in a fast-paced environment.

What you’ll be doing:

Preparing, serving, and distributing food, and may require working in various areas of the department, such as the tray line, dish room, cafeteria, and storeroom

This list of duties and responsibilities is not all-inclusive and may be expanded to include other duties and responsibilities, as management may deem necessary from time to time

Must-haves:

Must possess strong interpersonal and customer skills

Have excellent attention to detail and service knowledge

Have excellent communication and organization skills

Nice-to-haves:

Prior food service experience is preferred

Where you’ll be working:

Laurelbrooke Assisted Living

Laurelbrooke Personal Care

133 Laurelbrooke Drive

Brookville, PA 15825

For more information please call: 814-849-0494 or email: [email protected]

Click or Scan the QR code below to apply:

Cura Hospitality is an equal-opportunity employer. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status.





Francis J. Palo, Inc. a Clarion based construction company is accepting applications/resumes for a full time Warehouse/Yard Person.

This position will be responsible for loading and unloading trucks as well as some local deliveries in non cdl vehicles.

Operation of Forklifts is required.

This position is dayshift Monday – Friday with a competitive compensation and benefits package.

Applicants can fill out an application at 309 South 4th Ave, Clarion, PA 16214.

E-mail resumes to [email protected] or mail to P.O. Box 368, Clarion, PA 16214.

Francis J. Palo, Inc is an equal opportunity employer.





Direct Care Staff

New Light Inc.

New Light Inc. is currently looking to add Direct Care staff in the Clarion and Dubois area.

The direct care position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive starting wage: $12.00 – $14.00 per hour.

All shifts available; weekends a must.

Licensed CNA’s needed.

Benefits package.

Paid vacation.

Opportunity for advancement within the company.

Interested individuals must be able to obtain a criminal background check free of certain serious violations, a child abuse clearance, and an FBI clearance.

Interested applicants must have a valid driver’s license, and a reliable, insured, and registered vehicle.

If interested in a position at New Light Inc. Please contact Heather McHenry at 814-226-6444 extension 103 or email [email protected]

New Light Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.





Mental Health Aide

Abraxas

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides for Overnight Monitoring Shifts (11PM-7AM) at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will monitor adolescent clients and ensure Program Security during sleeping hours as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Seeking Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Residential Support Staff, Childcare Workers, and Healthcare Aides this overnight job opportunity might interest you!

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for our students.

To Apply; Text MHA1 to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.00 per hour – $18.54 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during their sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply on here also.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Team members are dedicated and passionate individuals that are committed to inspiring positive change in the lives of adolescents with emotional and behavioral challenges. We are recruiting for multiple positions and all shifts, and we would welcome you to be part of our awesome team!

As a Mental Health Worker, you will be part of a team providing medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. In this position, you will provide direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

To Apply: text MHW to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

Shift: Days and Evenings

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Behavioral Health Counselor

UPMC Northwest, Seneca

UPMC Northwest currently has opening for a Behavioral Health Counselor in Seneca

Job ID: 185283388

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular

Hours: Primarily Day Shift role (typically no weekends)

Shift: Day Job

Facility: UPMC Northwest

Department: Behavioral Health Inpat

Location: 100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346

Union Position: No

Salary Range: $19.47 to $31.19 per hour

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct.

All others click HERE to apply.

Behavioral Health Counselor Responsibilities:

Demonstrate knowledge of behavior support techniques and skills to aid in the development of individualized behavior plans.

Assist with care coordination as needed to ensure the highest quality of care to clients and families.

Facilitate referrals for other clinical services during treatment and at discharge.

Facilitate referrals for other clinical services during treatment and at discharge. Demonstrate knowledge of structured clinical assessment tools including specific measures of psychiatric symptomatology, family functioning, and academic achievement with an ability to communicate results and recommended course of treatment to families and other professionals.

Responsible for paperwork and participates in interagency team meetings.

Actively participate, coordinate, and liaison with other services.

Facilitate the resolution of any problematic issue related to service delivery.

Provide individual and family therapy in a community and/or inpatient/outpatient setting.

Ensure behavior plans are implemented with fidelity by staff to maximize effectiveness.

Provide direct care to assigned patients.

Provide direct clinical supervision to assigned staff.

Modes of supervision include: individual, group and onsite supervision.

Treatment team meetings also will be conducted.

Develop expertise in child/adolescent/adult psychopathology, crisis intervention / de-escalation techniques, and behavioral therapy.

Conduct ongoing evaluations of behavior plans after implementation to assess if plans need to be updated.

Qualifications

Masters degree in Psychology; Child Development; Applied Behavior Analysis; Early Intervention; Education; Special Education; Instruction in Learning; Social Work or a related field.

1 year of clinical experience preferred

Knowledge of behavior principles, evaluation and assessment process, as well as application of current version of the DSM preferred

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) or Licensed Marriage Family Therapist (LMFT) or Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC) or Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW) preferred.

Behavioral Health Unit Overview:

The Behavioral Health Unit at UPMC Northwest is recognized for the compassionate care, professionalism, and expertise demonstrated by the staff. The leadership team maintains a close working relationship with Western Psychiatric Hospital to offer current developments in both evidence-based knowledge and clinical practice in the field of Behavioral Health Care. The Unit strongly advocates for patients and employs a multidisciplinary approach that addresses patients’ clinical, social, safety, and spiritual needs and promotes achievement of optimal levels of stability, independence, and well-being following discharge.

The unit includes Acute Care & Extended Acute Care (EAC) which permits UPMC team members to work with patients in acute crisis as well as with patients who are here for many weeks. EAC patients work to establish the skills and supports necessary to return to the community with an enhanced ability to succeed and thrive.

Apply today!

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran





Part-Time Cleaning Person

The Haskell House

The Haskell House, in Clarion, has an opening for a part-time cleaning person.

Responsibilities will include, but are not limited to:

Maintaining a cleaning log

Sweeping, mopping, dusting, polishing

Sanitizing tables, chairs, restrooms and other surfaces

Emptying trash cans

Replenishing restroom amenities

Occasional laundry/ironing if needed

Requirements include:

Availability between the hours of 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Attention to detail

Time management and task efficiency

Willingness and ability to work with others as a part of a team

Ability to demonstrate professionalism

Pay rate based on experience.

Interested applicants can email their resume and/or past work experience to [email protected]





Full Time Custodian

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is anticipating a vacancy for a full time custodian position.

Interested Applicants should send Letter of Interest, Three Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, 114 and 151 Background Clearances and Act 168 Disclosure Forms to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: February 10, 2023 (Or Until Position is Filled)





Mental Health Services Supervisor

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor and Unit Supervisor for their Mental Health program at Abraxas I in Marienville, PA.

At Abraxas, you will be part of a team helping at-risk adolescents BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Abraxas I (AI) provides adolescent treatment programs for substance abuse, delinquency, and medically necessary mental health services. Their 90 acre campus is nestled in the Allegheny National Forest in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Are you looking to make a meaningful difference in the lives of at-risk youth? They’ve got the job for you!

Salary: $45,000 Annually

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Treatment Supervisor Summary:

In this role, you will manage and direct the activities of the Mental Health treatment unit, including providing supervision to staff assigned to the unit. You will ensure that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. You will serve as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development.

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can also apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Family-owned since 1940, Zacherl Motor Truck Sales needs you as their Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate!

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Join the Parts Sales team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940, they are looking for motivated and energetic people to help them continue to grow and improve their parts department and their dealership. Growth in parts sales is a goal of theirs, so they are adding another Outside Sales and Delivery Associate. This position will be full time and permanent. Zacherl Motor’s facility is just North of Interstate 80, exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales started in 1940 as a family business and continues to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged, exciting and enjoyable working atmosphere. Their employee benefits package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, and paid work uniforms. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Their parts associates earn hourly pay and commission pay on parts sales with commission for team success and individual sales commission as well. The hourly pay range depends upon experience and the monthly commission pay is based on meeting individual and team sales goals. Pay range is from $32,000 to $60,000 annually, dependent on experience and commissions earned. Continual parts and sales training with them is a must and they help you to earn while you learn. The earning potential is great with your commitment and with thei commission plans and their team-based philosophy.

Extra pay per hour comes with loyalty, teamwork, training and overall experience. They also have an annual profit-sharing bonus.

Call Parts Manager Randy Reinsel at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on our website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.





Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas I is hiring Life Skills Workers II to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Attention Youth Care Workers, Behavioral Health Technicians, Youth Services Workers, Juvenile Justice Specialists, Social Service Workers, Day Care Attendants, Childcare Workers, Residential Healthcare Aides

In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients, teach responsible living skills, and document services as you help BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text JOB to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $15.26 per hour – $19.26 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

For more information including Benefits and Perks, Responsibilities, and Requirements, visit this webpage. You can also apply here.

Click here for a full list of positions currently open at Abraxas!





All Positions, Full-Time and Part-Time at Sweet Basil

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time positions for hostesses, bartenders, servers, cooks, and dishwashers.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.





Multiple Openings

Wagner Tarps.

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!

Positions are Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

On-the-job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.

The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!

The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver

Heeter Lumber Inc.

Heeter Lumber Inc. currently has an opening for an experienced or entry-level full-time Lumber Yard/Delivery Driver in Knox.

They are also accepting part-time applicants.

The Yard/Delivery Driver position will make up to $16.00/hour, depending on experience.

Benefits include:

2 weeks (11 days) paid time off scheduled in advance

employee medical insurance

401(K) plan with up to a 3% match

Paid Life/ADD insurance

Employee discounts for merchandise

Average work Day:

Monday – Friday: 7:30 a.m – 5:00 p.m

Saturday: 7:30 a.m – 12:00 p.m

As an employee you MUST be reliable, punctual, and attentive to safety as you drive delivery trucks to customers.

Responsibilities:

Greeting and assisting customers

Load customer orders

Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location

Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, & hardware

Operate forklift

Prepare customer custom cut orders

Clean and maintain lumber yard and delivery vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Collect and verify delivery instructions

You must have a positive, can-do attitude. Our customer base is largely made up of repeat customers that value the drivers they work with. Your work ethic and standards add value to our customer base and products.

Qualifications:

Valid driver’s license

No recent moving or driving violations

Customer service skills

Application available in store and online:

https://www.heeterlumber.com/careers





Multiple Positions

Primary Health Network

The Primary Health Network, a Federally Qualified Health Center, provides quality primary care services and access to specialty care commensurate with the needs of the people in the communities we serve. Services are offered regardless of age, race, creed, sex, national origin or ability to pay.

Primary Health Network is first in offering quality care and caring to patients in communities. Primary Health Network is a leader among health centers through its commitment to developing innovative programs, new technologies and excellent facilities.

Registered Dental Hygienist (RDH) (Full Time ) – Clarion County

Location and Hours of Position:

The general office hours for this position is 8:30 AM-5:00 PM with some possible early morning and evening hours required. This position is located in our Clarion Dental Office in Clarion, PA.

Education/Experience Requirements

Registered Dental Hygienist and a minimum of two years’ clinical experience (preferred)

Graduate of an accredited dental hygiene school

PA Dental Hygienist license

Previous FQHC experience (preferred, not required)

Experience with Electronic Medical Records (EMR), (preferred)

PA Certification in Radiology (or willingness to obtain)

Computer Proficient

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Flexibility

Full benefit package to include:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and yearly bonus potential based on quality and productivity; Eligibility for State & Federal Loan Repayment; FTCA Malpractice Coverage; Flexible scheduling; Vacation/Holiday/CME time off; Health/Dental/Vision Coverage; 403B Retirement Program; Disability & Life Insurance; Relocation Expenses; CME Allowance; Payment of Societal & Membership Dues, License

Apply Now

Receptionist – Front Office Behavioral Health – Clarion County

Part-Time: up to 29 hours per week

Position Overview

The Front Office Assistant is responsible for performing daily clerical activities within the front office and designated areas related to maintaining smooth patient flow and enforcing reimbursement related procedures as they apply to front office.

Location and Hours of Position

The general office hours for this position is Mon-Thur 9.00 AM-2:00 PM (with rotating later Monday), This position is located at our Clarion Behavioral Health office located in Clarion, PA.

Education/Experience Requirements

High school graduate or equivalent AND minimum of one (1) year professional office experience (health care setting preferred)

Additional Job Qualifications/Skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Computer proficient (required)

Must be available to work evening hours, as required.

Behavioral Health experience preferred

Apply Now

Community Health Worker / Public Health Coordinator – Clarion County

Full-Time

Position Overview

A Community Health Worker is a front line public health worker who is a trusted member of and/ or has unusually close understanding of the community served. This trusting relationship enables the HCW-PC to serve as a liaison/link/intermediary between health/social services and the community to facilitate access to services and improve the quality and cultural competence of service delivery.

A CHW-PC also builds individual and community capacity by increasing the knowledge and self-sufficiency through a range of activities such as outreach, community education, informal counseling, social support and advocacy.

Location and Hours of Position

The general office hours for this position is 8:30 AM-5:00 PM. The position is located in Clarion County.

Compensation

Minimum salary of $36,000 per year. PHN recognizes experience, education and job location when determining wages.

Education/Experience Requirements

High school diploma, or GED.

At least 3 years of experience directly related to the duties and responsibilities related to the job.

Certified Community Health Worker in PA or be willing to work towards it

Possession of a valid driver’s license

Additional Job Qualifications/Skills

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work with a wide range of areas in a diverse community

Creative and analytical thinking

Computer Skills

Benefits

Medical/Dental/Vision (Employee and Family plans available, eligible after 60 days)

Employer Paid Short Term disability

Employer Paid Life Insurance

Retirement Plan

Paid Time Off

8 Paid Holidays

College Savings Plan

Fitness Center Membership Reimbursement

ID Shield & Legal Shield

Volunteer Time off Program

Apply Now

Family CRNP – Clarion County

(Part Time (up to 29 hours per week))

PHN is seeking a part-time family CRNP for the office located in Clarion, PA to provide the full range of out-patient comprehensive medical care to patients from pediatrics through senior citizens. They are looking for an individual who believes in making a difference in their community while working alongside other passionate providers to provide outpatient comprehensive psychiatric care to patients from pediatrics through senior citizens. The nursing staff supports each prescribing professional with gathering all vitals, medication reconciliation, updates to all clinical lists including allergy, directives, diagnosis and other related data. This information is gathered each visit and is prior to you seeing the patient for their evaluation or medication check.

Requirements to include:

Graduate from an accredited School for Nurse Practitioners; Certified as a Registered Family Nurse Practitioner; Current PA License; Current DEA License; Knowledge of Electronic Health Records; Ability to provide quality, comprehensive, continuity of medical care in a compassionate manner with minimum supervision.

Practice Information:

Primary Health Network (PHN) is a Federally Qualified Health Center that is TJC accredited. We are celebrating our 37th year of embracing excellence in healthcare. At Primary Health Network we strive to assist our patients toward a fuller, healthier lifestyle. PHN accepts all patients regardless of their insurance or financial status and offer the sliding fee scale to all income eligible uninsured or underinsured patients based on annual household income along with a 340b drug pricing program.

Full benefit package to include:

Competitive salary commensurate with experience and yearly bonus potential based on quality and productivity; Eligibility for State & Federal Loan Repayment; FTCA Malpractice Coverage; Flexible scheduling; Vacation/Sick/Holiday/CME time off; Health/Dental/Vision Coverage; 403B Retirement Program; Disability & Life Insurance; Relocation Expenses; CME Allowance; Payment of Societal & Membership Dues, License, DEA, etc.

Apply Now

Primary Health Network is an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).





Full-Time MS/HS Special Education Teachers

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has openings for MS/HS Special Education Teachers in Oil City (at Pathways) and in Tionesta (West Forest).

This is a full-time professional union position (185 days annually) with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement.

Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.

Experience in Emotional Support preferred. This is a bargaining unit position.

Please send a letter of interest and application materials to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.





All Positions Open

Faller’s Furniture

Faller’s Furniture has moved and is currently hiring for all positions.

Open positions include:

Sales Staff

Warehouse Help

General Support

Stop by Faller’s Furniture at 443 S. 5th Avenue, Clarion to fill out an application and interview on the spot:

Wednesday, January 11th from 10:00 a.m – 2:00 p.m

Friday, January 13th from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 14th from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.





Part-Time Night Custodians

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for part-time night custodians.

Applicants must possess or be able to obtain all required clearances.

Starting wage is $10.25 per hour with paid sick and personal days.

Send letter of interest to:

Mr. Michael Fagley, Supervisor of Buildings & Grounds

Clarion Area Jr.-Sr. High School

221 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214

Deadline for application is January 25, 2023. E.O.E.





Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher

Clarion Area School District

he Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for a Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher.

Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the position of Full-Time Temporary 6th Grade Teacher to begin February 15, 2023.

PA Certification including 6th Grade is required. The position will be full-time temporary and salary will be commensurate with education and experience in accordance with the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Applications as well as resume and cover letter from qualified persons interested can be submitted electronically to:

[email protected]

or mailed to Attn:

Dr. Joseph Carrico

221 Liberty Street, Clarion PA 16214.

The successful candidate will be required to provide the necessary clearances and documents such as but not limited to:

Act 24/82 Form PDE 6004

Act 34 PSP Criminal Record Check

Act 114 FBI Criminal History Check

Act 151 Child Abuse clearances

complete the required Act 168 forms

Applications will be accepted until January 27th or until the position has been filled.





Part-Time Paraprofessional Aide

Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for a Part-Time Paraprofessional Aide.

This will be a school year position, five hours per day.

Experience working with special needs students, teaching certificate, or highly qualified status preferred but not required.

Must be able to obtain Act 34, Act 15, and FBI fingerprint clearances.

Send letter of interest, current resume, and two letters of recommendation to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214.

Position is open until it’s filled. E.O.E.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.