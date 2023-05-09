 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Wayne A. Cunning

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Adrian Weber

Wayne A. Cunning, 67, of Oil City, Pa, passed away at 5:20 a.m. on Monday May 8, 2023 at UPMC-Mercy after an extended illness.

He was born May 19, 1955 in Bever Falls, PA.

Wayne was a construction worker.

He belonged to the Oil City PNA Club and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by a daughter Shelbi Cunning and a son Thomas Cunning.

Services will be private.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences can be shared at https://www.reinselfuneralhome.com/.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.