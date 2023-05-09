Wayne A. Cunning, 67, of Oil City, Pa, passed away at 5:20 a.m. on Monday May 8, 2023 at UPMC-Mercy after an extended illness.

He was born May 19, 1955 in Bever Falls, PA.

Wayne was a construction worker.

He belonged to the Oil City PNA Club and enjoyed fishing.

He is survived by a daughter Shelbi Cunning and a son Thomas Cunning.

Services will be private.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Online condolences can be shared at https://www.reinselfuneralhome.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.