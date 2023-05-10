 

Driver Pronounced Dead After Vehicle Slams into Tree in Farmington Township

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 @ 06:05 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

coroner-zoomedFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 74-year-old man was killed after his vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree in Farmington Township on Monday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 9:41 a.m. on Monday, May 8, on Breezemont Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 74-year-old Charles L. Butterworth, of N. Cambria, was traveling north in a 2021 Suzuki and, for unknown reasons, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Butterworth was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clarion County Deputy Coroner.

According to police, the investigation into this crash is ongoing.


