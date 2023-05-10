 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind.

Friday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of showers before 11pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11pm and 2am, then showers likely after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

7-Day Weather Forecast
