Abraxas Youth & Family Services to Host On-Site Job Fair on May 24
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 @ 12:05 AM
MARIENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Abraxas Youth & Family Services is holding an on-site Job Fair on Wednesday, May 24.
The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Interviews will be conducted on the spot!
Abraxas is located at 165 Beavers Meadow Road, Marienville, PA 16239.
To view the open jobs, click here.
For more information about Abraxas, follow this link: https://abraxasyfs.org/index.html
