Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet Macaroni Salad

A sweet out-of-the-ordinary dressing makes this macaroni salad special!

Ingredients

1 package (16 ounces) of elbow macaroni

4 medium carrots, shredded



1 large green pepper, chopped1 medium red onion, chopped2 cups mayonnaise1 can (14 ounces) of sweetened condensed milk1 cup cider vinegar1/2 cup sugar1 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions

-Cook macaroni according to package directions. Drain and rinse in cold water; drain well.

-In a large bowl, combine macaroni and vegetables. Whisk together remaining ingredients until smooth and sugar is dissolved; stir into macaroni mixture. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

