Clarion-Limestone and Brookville Softball Teams Split Marathon Doubleheader

STRATTANVILLE, Pa.— After building a big lead early, the Clarion-Limestone softball team had to withstand a big Brookville rally to hold off the Raiders in a 14-12 victory that was called due to darkness after five innings in the nightcap of a double header on Tuesday afternoon at the C-L Sports Complex.

(Pictured above, Clarion-Limestone senior Jocalyn Henry)

In the opener the Raiders rallied for seven runs over the final two innings before holding off C-L for a 10-8 victory.

After plating three runs in the bottom of the fifth in game two and having a runner at third with one out, Jenna Dunn made an over-the-shoulder catch of a ball hit by Aubrey Ebel and then threw to Jesalyn Girt at third base to double off Tory McKinney for a double play, which turned out to end the game as the umpires deemed it too dark to continue play.

Alyssa Wiant collected three hits and two RBIs in the second game. Abby Knapp, Samantha Simpson, Kaylee Smith, Jocalyn Henry, and Girt all had two hits for C-L. Girt drove in three runs with a pair of doubles. Simpson also doubled while driving in a pair of runs.

Henry started in the circle, pitching two innings, allowing six earned runs on four hits. She walked five batters and struck out one to pick up the win. Kaylee Smith allowed three unearned runs on no hits and walking four batters in an inning and two thirds. Alyssa Wiant pitched an inning and a third, giving up three runs on three hits with one walk.

Cadance Suhan collected two hits with three RBIs to lead Brookville. Meg McKinney, Alyssa Tollini, Tory Mckinney, and Aubrey Ebel each added one hit, Ebel drove in two runs while Tollini and Tory McKinney each added one RBI.

Tollini suffered the loss.

“Jocalyn is a senior so we wanted to give her a chance to pitch, and she did a decent job and then with her not pitching much she may have gotten tired, and they started hitting her a bit,” said Craig. “Kaylee came in and I think her back was starting to tighten up a bit, so we went to Alyssa. She’s pitched a little bit just not at the high school level much, but she also was able to work her way around things and we were able to come out with a win.”

In game one C-L led 4-3 through three innings. Brookville scored three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to take a 10-4 lead. C-L scored four in the bottom of the seventh to set the 10-8 final.

Suhan hit a two-run home run in the seventh over the left field fence while Tory McKinney added a two-run inside the park home run also in the seventh.

Wiant hit a three-run home run over the left field fence in the bottom of the seventh in the comeback bid.

Jenna Dunn suffered the loss in game one allowing 10 runs, five earned on eight hits, she walked one and struck out six.

Tollini picked up the win allowing eight earned runs on 12 hits. She didn’t allow a walk while striking out four.

Dunn had three hits while Simpson and Anna Huffman each added two hits.

Meg McKinney, Suhan, and Tory McKinney had two hits each with Tory McKinney driving in four runs in Suhan two runs.

“Both games kind of mirrored each other as we got off to a lead and each time they came back,” said C-L head coach Jason Craig. “We’ve done that all season where we have one inning where we put things together and get the hits and score a few runs. Then we have a few innings where we make a few mistakes and then give up some runs. I really felt Jenna pitched well enough in that first game to give us a chance to win and I could say that about a lot of her starts this season. We just don’t seem to give her enough run support or we make a few errors behind her.”

