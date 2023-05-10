Clarion’s McManamon Named First Team All-PSAC West at Shortstop

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Scott McManamon became the first Golden Eagle baseball player to earn first team all-conference honors in more than a decade, as the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced its postseason awards on Tuesday afternoon.

McManamon was voted First Team All-PSAC West at shortstop to highlight a record-breaking junior season.

McManamon was the offensive driver for the Golden Eagles in 2023, leading or ranking near the top of every major offensive category as he staked out his spot in the two-hole in the lineup. He hit .335 with a team-leading .961 OPS that included 22 extra-base hits, including team-highs in doubles (11) and home runs (11). McManamon’s 11 home runs tied for the PSAC lead and broke Thomas Lavin’s program record of nine home runs set in 2021.

That home run record was not the only mark that McManamon broke this year. As dangerous on the basepaths as he was at the plate, he went 24-of-25 on steal attempts in 2023, breaking Chandler Palyas’ record of 20 steals set in 2019. The 24 stolen bags also ranked seventh in the PSAC overall and third in the PSAC West division, behind only Seton Hill’s Jack Whalen and Vincenzo Rauso in the latter category.

There were other statistics that held up to Golden Eagle history. McManamon drove in a team-high 36 runs, which put him sixth for a single-season in program history. His 59 hits tied for fifth for a single-season, his 39 runs scored put him in sole possession of second place in program history, and his 103 total bases also ranked second for a season in program history.

McManamon is the first Golden Eagle to earn First Team All-PSAC west honors in 11 years. The last player to do so was Jon Kemmer, who earned First Team Outfield honors in 2012. The last Golden Eagle to earn all-conference honors at shortstop was Dave Skovera, who was an All-PSAC West selection in 1993.

