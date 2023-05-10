Debbie L. Fox, 52, of Clarion, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Clarion Hospital ER.

She was born on April 5, 1971 in Clarion; daughter of the late Chester and Caroline Cyphert Fox.

Debbie was a graduate of Clarion Area High School.

She worked as an LPN at the Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Debbie enjoyed playing bingo, making blankets, crafting, diamond painting, going to derbies, and taking trips to Virginia Beach.

She also loved going on walks with her family and spending time with her grandchildren.

Debbie quit smoking 3 months ago on her own for her health, which her family was very proud of.

She is survived by her 3 daughters, Carla Fox and her significant other, James Long, Kimberly Garcia, and Rebecca Garcia, all of Clarion, and her 3 grandchildren, Truly Long, Paisley Long, and Alizja Frey, all of Clarion.

Debbie is also survived by her former significant other and the father of her daughters, William Garcia of Clarion.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Fox, and her sister, Darla Fox.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Hope Rising Church in Clarion.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

