Geraldine M. “Gerry” McMillen of Summerville, 88 years old, passed away Sunday evening, May 7, 2023 at the Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor Dementia wing, with family at her side.

She was born on October 12, 1934 in Lucinda; daughter of the late Frank X. and Agnes Dechant Bauer; the youngest child of a large family.

Gerry was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in Lucinda and worked at the J.C. Penney Company in Clarion for nearly four years as a bookkeeper and cashier.

She became a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church while she and her sister, Marty, shared an apartment in Clarion and was a member for 70 years.

Gerry married Chester E. McMillen on October 18, 1955, who survives and is a resident at Jefferson Manor Dementia wing.

Gerry enjoyed helping others, especially her children and grandchildren.

Once her children were at Immaculate Conception Parish School, she was a volunteer in the school cafeteria for 15 years.

Gerry also worked part-time at the Clarion Greenhouse for 15 years.

She was a co-chair of the church’s funeral luncheon team and also enjoyed serving as an Usher at Sunday Mass.

Gerry was the bookkeeper for her son Patrick ‘s business for many years.

She was a great cook and baker, and for some reason loved to clean the house!

Gerry was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and loved playing golf but her favorite thing was spending time with her grandsons.

Gerry is survived by her three daughters, Susanne and Theresa of Clarion, Stephanie and her husband Blaise of Tinley Park, Illinois and one son, Patrick and his wife Karen of Summerville and five grandsons, Benjamin and Jacob McMillen and Lucas, Jordan and Tyler Oates.

Gerry is also survived by a special Goddaughter, Marlene Baker, who was a great help whenever needed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Jerome Bauer in infancy, and Robert, Alvin, Charles, and Frank Bauer, Jr.; and four sisters, Germaine Bauer in infancy, Madeline Obenrader, Martina Huefner and Evelyn Kearney.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Gerry’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery.

The family extends a special thanks to those who cared for Gerry over the past year at home including Deb Slaugenhaupt and Sherri Reno and for the kind help over the last month by the Clarion Forest V.N.A. Hospice Nurses, Casey, Ryan, and Kate.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to the Clarion Forest VNA – Hospice, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or the Alzheimer’s Association online at alzfdn.org.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.