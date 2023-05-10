Glenn L. Bauder, 83, a resident of 674 Grant Street, Franklin died peacefully at 8:55 AM Sunday, May 7, 2023, in his home, surrounded by his loving family following a period of declining health.

He was born March 1, 1940 in Ellwood City, a beloved son of the late: Floyd and Nellie McBride Bauder.

Following high school, Glenn proudly served his country with the U.S. Army during peacetime.

He was attached to Battery E of the 320th Division Artillery, 82nd Airborne, where he earned rank of SP4.

For service to his country he was awarded the Parachutist Badge and Driver’s Badge.

Following his discharge from duty, Glenn drove truck as an owner/operator, and was also employed at Cyclops in Titusville and Oilwell in Oil City.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, bicycling, and traveling.

Most important to him always was his family.

He cherished the fun times he shared with them, especially the time he was able to be with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He will forever be deeply missed by all those who loved him.

He was married December 3, 1966, to the former Elaine Proper, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife of 56 years, surviving are his children: Senior Chief Petty Officer Alex D. Bauder, U.S. Navy, (Ret.) and his wife, Teri, of Franklin, VA; Captain Troy D. Bauder, U.S. Navy, (Ret.) and his wife, Brandie, of Edinboro; and Dr. Kristen D. Yakubisin and her husband, Commander John Yakubisin, U.S. Navy, (Ret.), of San Diego, CA.

In addition, he also had seven grandchildren: Katherine Mixon and her husband, Eric, Michael and his wife, Shyeinne, Thomas, Sarah, and Nicholas Bauder, as well as Jacob and Luke Yakubisin.

He also had four great-grandchildren: Pierce, Aro and Cross Bauder as well as Grace Mixon.

Also surviving are his twin brother, Gene Bauder of Georgetown, GA, and his older twin brothers: Ray Bauder and his wife, Lois, of Portersville and Reid Bauder and his wife, Trudy, of Portersville.

He is also survived by a sister, Janet Spinneweber of Butler; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Thomas Spinneweber, and his sister-in-law, Emma Bauder.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of Glenn’s life will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 in The Sugarcreek United Methodist Church, 443 Sugarcreek Drive, Franklin.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed to either: The Christian Motorcycle Association, PA Prayer Warriors, 172 Congress Hill Extension, Franklin, PA 16323 or to The V.N.A. of Venango County Foundation, Attn.: Hospice Program, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

