Local Man Escapes Injuries As Vehicle Crashes into Tree Along Route 38

EAU CLAIRE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injuries after he lost control of his pickup truck n State Route 38 on Monday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash took place around 8:55 a.m. on Monday, May 8, on South Washington Street (State Route 38), in Eau Claire Borough, Butler County.

Police say 74-year-old Donald C. Pritts, of Emlenton, lost control of his 1998 Dodge Dakota and left the west side of the roadway. The pickup then made contact with a tree and a fence row.

Pritts was using a seat belt and was not injured.

