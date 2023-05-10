Man Airlifted to Hospital After Crashing Motorcycle in Tionesta Township

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was airlifted to an Erie hospital after he crashed his bike along German Hill Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to Marienville-based State Police, troopers were notified of a single motorcycle crash around 4:03 p.m. on Sunday, May 7.

Police say 53-year-old Todd R. Nollinger, of North East, crashed his 2017 Victory motorcycle on German Hill Road, near Atkin Lane, in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Nollinger was airlifted by LifeFlight to UPMC Hamot to treat injuries of unknown severity.

He was not using a helmet.

According to police, Nollinger was charged with a traffic violation.

