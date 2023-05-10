Margaret I. Sjoden, 84, of Centerville, passed away Sunday evening May 7, 2023 at her residence.

Margaret was born on September 8, 1938 in Conneaut, OH, a daughter of the late Edward and Elsie Kajander Emerson.

She was married to James E. Sjoden on August 4, 1962 in Titusville.

He preceded her in death on November 28, 1992.

Margaret was a graduate of Saegertown High School, class of 1956.

She was owner with her husband of Mystic Park.

She had also been employed at the University of Pittsburgh, Titusville Campus, and also at the former Masonite in Titusville.

Margaret enjoyed reading, walking, fishing, doing crossword puzzles, and especially spending time with her family.

She is survived by a daughter, Christy Dunkle and husband Frank of Pleasantville; a son, David Sjoden and fiancée Melissa Smith of Oil City; grandchildren, Jennifer Chase and husband Adam of Youngsville, Frank Dunkle and wife Rebecca of Spencer, WV, Joshua Sjoden of Oil City, Nicholas Sjoden of North East, and Erik Sjoden and his mother Vanessa Shontz of Meadville; great grandchildren, Tydus, Kinzlea, Ellery and Ryker Chase, Samuel Brown and Caroline Dunkle; and two nieces, Lela Robles and Linda Auerswald.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, James Sjoden.

There will be no public services.

Private services will be held for the family.

The family would like to express a special thank you to all of those that helped her to get back and forth to her cancer treatments.

We would also like to say thank you for all the kindness shown by Hospice, her Mystic Park neighbors, and special friends Bonnie and Dick Horner, Rose and Kirby Macquarie, Will and JeanAnn Shaw and Mary Williams.

She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

