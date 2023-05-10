Rick’s Racing Roundup: Skies Clear Up for Local Racing Action This Past Weekend
After a long stretch of rain which washed out nearly all area racing the past two weeks, the skies cleared enough for some racing this past weekend.
(Photo: Brandon Spithaler swept area sprint car action with wins at Lernerville and Mercer over the weekend. Photo by Rick Rarer.)
Lernerville Speedway returned to action this past Friday under sunny skies and a pit area full of cars after being rained out a week earlier.
Evans City driver Brandon Spithaler gave the fans a show with his exciting driving style on a cowboy-up track. Spithaler dominated the twenty-five-lap feature for the popular win, which was his first at Lernerville since 2016.
Former track champion and New York invader Mat Williamson made a surprise visit to Lernerville where he wired the field for his 32nd career win at the Sarver oval.
Michael Norris continued his winning ways with another late model victory while Jacob Dietz notched his first career win in the stock car feature.
“It feels amazing,” Dietz said. “Especially after the last two weeks. Last week, our grandmother passed away from cancer, which was rough. And then yesterday it’s been 12 years since my dad passed away and he never watched me race before, so I’m glad he’s looking down on me. This is very emotional.”
Lernerville Speedway will be back in action this Friday with another Fab 4 racing program. Headlining this week’s action will be the ULMS Late Model Series competing in the Willie & Conda McConnell Memorial which will pay $4000 to the winner.
Michaels Mercer Raceway swung back into action after a pair of rain outs with a 410 sprint car and big block modified doubleheader. For the second night in a row, it was Brandon Spithaler stealing the spotlight as he raced from his seventh starting spot and went on for his second win in as many nights over a strong field of thirty cars.
For Spithaler, it was his tenth career win at the Mercer oval and was worth $3,000.
Rex King would wire the big block modified feature, which was also his tenth career win at the track. Gage Priester would score a popular and emotional win in the limited modified feature, the second of his career.
“I really wanted to get a win this year for my dad, who’s battling cancer, and I want to thank my sponsors,” Gage said. “I tried to stay consistent and hit my marks and hit the gas!”
Michaels Mercer Raceway will be back in action this Saturday with a six division racing program highlighted by the big block modifieds. Rounding out the card will be the 305 sprint cars, limited modifieds, pro stocks, mini stocks, and the junior sprints. Saturday will also be Twin State Auto Racing Club Night.
Red hot Brandon Spithaler was hoping to go three for three on the weekend, but Mother Nature had other plans when rain moved into the area, forcing Tri-City Raceway to postpone their season opener for the second time. Tri-City will try again on May 21 to get their season started. 410 sprint cars and 358 modifieds will headline Sunday evenings again this season.
Sharon Speedway is set to open their gates on the 2023 season this Saturday. Highlighting the Steel Valley Thunder season opener will be the 410 sprint cars.
They will be joined by the RUSH wingless sprint cars, econo-mods, and RUSH sportsman mods. Racing is slated to get underway at 7:00pm. After a successful return in 2022, Knox Raceway will get their 2023 season underway this Sunday with the first of seven sprint car races on the schedule.
The Ohio-based FAST Series will headline the show this Sunday, which should draw a strong field of sprint cars from Ohio and Pennsylvania. 270 micros and 358 modifieds will round out the card with racing scheduled for 5:00 p.m.
Rick’s Racing Roundup is brought to you by:
Kerle Tire Company
Gatesman Auto Body
Zacherl Motors
Bauer Truck Repair
