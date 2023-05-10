Ronald M. Hall, Sr., 92, a resident of 1077 Cooperstown Road, Cooperstown, died peacefully at 2:15 PM Sunday, May 7, 2023 at The Collins House of Franklin, with his beloved family by his side, following a period of declining health.

He was born June 15, 1930 in Warren, a beloved son of the late: Ralph B. and Dorothy L. McChesney Hall.

Ron proudly served his country during the Korean War with the U.S. Army, where he earned rank of Sergeant.

For service to his country, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal; and the Army Occupational Medal with German Clasp.

It was while stationed and serving with the Army in Austria that Ron met and married his wife, Marianne.

Upon his honorable discharge from active duty, he had worked as a Roller Foreman at the former Franklin Steel; retiring from there in February of 1988.

Ron enjoyed working with electronics; and was the owner/operator of Hall’s Cable Services, the first cable service provider in Cooperstown.

He was an active and faithful member of the Franklin Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, where he formerly served as Elder, and was very active with the church’s bible study groups.

He was also the former head of the church’s Senior Prime Time Group; Senior Joy Group; and Senior Citizen Joy Group, which was recognized the location of our area’s first Health Fair.

Ron was married August 5, 1955 to the former Marianne Sassmann.

Sadly, she preceded him in death on June 24, 2020, following 65 years of marriage.

He is survived by his children: Tony Hall and his wife, Kelly of Franklin; Brigitte Bandy and her husband, Charles of Fallbrook, CA; Ronald M. Hall, Jr. and his wife Robin; and Belinda Paden and her husband, Dennis all of Franklin; in addition to nine grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Also surviving is a brother, Jack Hall and his wife, Peg of Sugarcreek; a sister-in-law, Mary Hall of Rocky Grove; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Bell; and by two brothers: Larry and David Hall.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service, in celebration of his life, is scheduled for Friday, May 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM in the Franklin Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 1200 Otter Street, Franklin with Pastor Jon Martin, and Reverend Mark Paden, officiating.

Interment will be in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed either: The Franklin Christian and Missionary Alliance Church; or to The Collins House, 338 Parker Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence.

