SPONSORED: Healthy Skin Tips by Dr. Cynthia – ‘The Skinny on Sunscreen’

May is “Melanoma Month” and a perfect time to get serious about sunscreen.
The skin is the armor that prevents moisture loss, regulates body temperature, produces Vitamin D, and reduces ultraviolet (UV) damage. However, the skin is susceptible to damage caused by UV radiation, pollution, and high-energy visible light (blue light) which cause DNA damage, photoaging, and disorders as actinic keratosis, basal and squamous cell cancers, and melanoma.
The good news is that the consistent use of sunscreen significantly prevents trauma such as sunburn, but also premature aging, skin diseases, and cancers.
The question is which Sunscreen is the best formulation? This comes down to Physical or Chemical?
The main distinction is that Physical sunscreen creates an actual block on the skin to reflect and deflect rays, whereas Chemical sunscreens absorb the rays and diffuse them.
Our FDA has approved 16 UV filter ingredients that give a sunscreen its SPF (Sun Protection Factor).
The SPF number is a rating that determines how long a person can stay in the sun without burning when they wear that product without needing to reapply it. SPF does NOT indicate the quality of protection, just the length of time. SPF is based on blocking UVB rays but does not account for the harmful UVA rays that cause skin cancers. You cannot rely on SPF alone.
PHYSICAL SUNSCREENS
Physical Sunscreens are Mineral Based Sunscreens containing a combination of micronized zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, and iron oxide. Once applied this provides immediate protection, and the maximum physical protection and thus, the preferred sunscreen.
Zinc used to be the heavy white patches the lifeguards wore, however, with micronized technology, we now have a beautiful refined zinc that is lightweight, without the white look, and provides both UVA/UVB coverage.
Minerals may be combined with antioxidants, peptides, and other antiaging ingredients to further protect the skin, and are not as easily washed off as chemical sunscreens.
Physical or Mineral Sunscreens are recommended for all skin types and especially for those with rosacea, acne, eczema, and safe in babies, and pregnant and nursing others. We apply Mineral sunscreen after each procedure performed at Simply Skin. Mineral sunscreens are also safe for the environment.
CHEMICAL SUNSCREENS
Chemical Sunscreens contain actives like oxybenzone, octisalate, homosalate, avobenzone, and octocrylene. They work by absorbing UV rays and diffusing them; however, this can trigger a heat reaction and result in skin conditions such as acne, rosacea, hyperpigmentation, rashes, and sensitivity reactions.
To be effective, they must be applied at least 15 to 20 minutes prior to sun exposure, and must have stabilizers added to diffuse both UVA, and UVB, and allow them to be active for more than 30 minutes,
Chemical sunscreens may be creamier than mineral screens, but they are still NOT recommended for sensitive skin, inflamed skin, in babies or children, nor in pregnant or lactating women. These sunscreens have been banned in some states as they are not environmentally safe.
CHOOSING THE CORRECT SUNSCREEN
Sunscreens, both Mineral and Chemical now come in multiple forms, such as lotions, sprays, sticks, and powders. At Simply Skin our professional skin care products only include mineral sunscreens for your face and body. Alastin Hydratint SPF 36, Skin Better Science Stick SPF 56, and Glytone Age Defense SPF 50 just to name a few.
When you go to the store to pick up sunscreen, it’s imperative to read the label, and best to look for mineral-based, containing Zinc and Titanium above all else.
The Skin Health Experts at Simply Skin are always here to help with sunscreen options and any of your skin health concerns.
Get serious about the daily use of Sunscreen!
All sunscreens should be:
- Minimum of SPF 15
- Mineral based
- Applied both indoors and outdoors
- Reapplied every 80-90 minutes
- Worn in winter as well as summer
- Applied to the skin of all colors
